GIRLS
Fullerton 58, Osceola 14
OSCEOLA — Hanna Plumbtree scored a game-high 26 points to lead Fullerton past Osceola
Stormy Herman chipped in 13 points for the Warriors.
Sadie Sunday led the Bulldogs with four points in the loss.
Fullerton (14-4) 15 16 19 8—58
Osceola (2-15) 5 5 4 0—14
FULLERTON—H. Plumbtree 26, Herman 13, Gonsior 6, Cook 5, J. Plumbtree 3, Maxfield 2, Supik 2, Kramer 1.
OSCEOLA—Sunday 4, Boden 3, Johnston 3, Lemburg 2, Bryan 2.
Shelby-RC 44, Hampton 29
SHELBY — Hampton fell to Shelby-Rising City Thursday.
Abbey Arndt led the Hawks with eight points in the loss.
Hampton (9-9) 5 4 13 7—29
Shelby-Rising City (9-12) 11 10 18 5—44
HAMPTON—Dose 3, Hansen 2, Wolinski 4, Loveland 6, Mersch 4, Dose 2, Arndt 8.
SHELBY-RISING CITY—Neujahr 10, Smith 6, Hopwood 4, Harrison 3, Nekl 4, Obershaw 4, Pokorny 15.
Central Valley 41, St. Edward 25
GREELEY — An 18-5 first half helped Central Valley defeat St. Edward.
Reilly Young led the Cougars with nine points, while Vanessa Wood chipped in eight.
Alyssa Reardon paced the Beavers with 15 points in the loss.
St. Edward 5 0 9 11 —25
Central Valley 14 4 11 12—41
ST. EDWARD—WertS 6, Pojar 1, Olson 2, Cruise1, Reardon 15.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Engel 2, Poss 5, Barr 2, Wadsworth 4, Wood 8, Barner 2, Wadas 7, Young 9.
BOYS
Central Valley 59, St. Edward 25
GREELEY — Ty Nekoliczak scored 19 points during Central Valley’s win over St. Edward.
Damyn Rother added 11 points for the Cougars.
Isaac Roberts led the Beavers with 13 points in the loss.
St Edward 9 9 4 3—25
Central Valley 21 28 10 0 —59
ST. EDWARD—Mowrey 2, Sutton 2, Roberts 13, Ireneo 3, Werts 3, Merrell 2.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Kelly 9, Oakley 3, Rother 11, T. Nekoliczak 19, K. Nekoliczak 5, Behnk 6, Wolf 2, Cargill 4.
Centennial 53, Heartland 35
UTICA — Heartland fell to Class C-2, No. 9 Centennial in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.
Trev Peters led the Huskies with 12 points in the loss.
Heartland (12-4) 5 3 11 16—35
Centennial (15-3) 14 9 19 11—53
HEARTLAND—Wetgen 4, Arbuck 6, Goertzen 3, Peters 12, Randles 2, Nunnenkamp 8
CENTENNIAL—Fowler 3, Ja. Bargen 17, Richters 2, Gierhan 14, Horne 4, Jo. Bargen 2, Zimmer 11,
