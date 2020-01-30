BOYS
Cross County 47, BDS 45
YORK — Cross County moved into the boys Crossroads Conference Tournament championship game with a 47-45 victory over Brunning-Davenport-Shickley Friday at the York City Auditorium.
The Cougars outscored BDS 13-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win. Carter Seim led the way with 14 points while Isaac Noyd had 13 and Cael Lundstrom 12.
Eric Schroeder had 15 points and Dalton Kleinschmidt 14 for BDS.
Cross County will play Shelby-Rising City in the championship game Friday night.
Cross County (11-6) 14 6 14 13—47
BDS (9-7) 19 11 9 6—45
CROSS COUNTY — Lundstrom 12, Seim 14, Rystrom 1, Hollinger 7, Noyd 13.
BDS — Kleinschmidt 14, Grote 3, Else 2, Noel 6, Schroeder 15, Weber 5.
Fullerton 68, Centura 57
FULLERTON — Jordan Maxfield scored 21 points to lead four player in double figures as Fullerton downed Centura 68-57.
Isaac Gleason had 16 points, Cole Horacek 13 points and Brandon Rasmussen 12 for the Warriors.
Ben Noakes poured in 25 points to lead Centura.
Centura 19 14 10 14—57
Fullerton (10-4) 19 13 17 19—68
CENTURA — Wooden 11, Noakes 25, T. Rasmussen 6, Gorecki 5, T. Rasmussen 2, Meyer 2, Trumler 2, Perez 4.
FULLERTON — Haughten 3, Horacek 13, Gleason 16, Rasmussen 12, Maxfield 21, Van Gunther 3.
Doniphan-Trumbull 45, Ord 25
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull pulled away in the second half for a 45-25 victory over Ord.
Keithan Stafford led the Cardinals with 14 points while Griffin Hendricks had 12.
Ord (4-10) 8 5 6 6—25
Doniphan-Trumbull (12-4) 9 10 13 13—45
ORD — Davenport 4, Trejo 4, Z. Smith 2, Deriso 3, G. Smith 6, Ries 6.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — Sadd 5, Sterner 9, Hendricks 12, Stock 2, Carpenter 3, Stafford 14.
Deshler 53, Kenesaw 29
DESHLER — Deshler outscored Kenesaw 15-6 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Austin Peterson led the Blue Devils with 10 points.
Kenesaw (6-10) 6 12 2 9—29
Deshler (8-6) 15 22 12 4—53
KENESAW—Kelley 2, Hansen 3, Kennedy 1, Goldenstein 4, Peterson 10, Denkert 2, Jensen 7.
DESHLER—NA
GIRLS
Cross County 42, Shelby-RC 18
YORK — Cross County jumped to a 25-10 lead at the half and went on to a 42-10 victory over Shelby-Rising City in a Crossroads Conference Tournament semifinal game Thursday at the Yrk City Auditorium.
Josi Noble and Erica Stratman scored 13 points each for Cross County.
The Cougars will play in their first-ever Crossroads Conference final Friday against Meridian.
Cross County (14-4) 12 13 8 9—42
Shelby-RC (8-10) 7 3 2 6—18
CROSS COUNTY — Mentink 3, Giannou 2, Schaefer 6, Noble 13, Stratman 13, Sandell 2, Hanson 3.
SHELBY-RISING CITY — Neujahr 2, Harrison 6, Nekl 3, Obershaw 6, Pokorney 1.
Palmer 51, Riverside 25
CEDAR RAPIDS — Palmer jumped to a 27-6 lead at the half and went on to down Riverside 51-25.
Marie Ortiz led the Tigers with 11 points and Elliana Donahey had 10.
Palmer (12-5) 13 14 10 14—51
Riverside (0-18) 4 2 13 6—25
PALMER — C. Kunze 3, A. Kunze 8, Mehnke 2, Rice 3, Lurz 3, Shuda 2, Hillmer 9, Ortiz 11, Donahey 10.
RIVERSIDE — Buechter 3, Rankin 2, Munn 7, Martinsen 5, Greger 4, Naughtin 4.
Fullerton 52, Centura 45
FULLERTON — Hanna Plumbtree poured in 26 points to pace Fullerton in a 52-45 victory over Centura.
Stormy Herman added 15 points for the Warriors. Morgan Seem had 13 points, Katelyn Fanta 11 and Elayna Holcomb 10 for Centura.
Centura (5-11) 17 8 8 12—45
Fullerton (11-4) 14 7 19 12—52
CENTURA — Semm 13, Fanta 11, Holcomb 10, Christensen 4, Keilig 3, Perez 2, Davis 2.
FULLERTON — H. Plumbtree 26, Herman 15, J. Plumbtree 4, Cook 3, Maxfield 2, T. Gunther 2.
Central City 54, David City 43
CENTRAL CITY — Taryn Wagner scored 22 points to lead Central City to a 54-43 win over David City.
Gabrielle Moser added 13 points for the Bison.
David City (6-10) 8 12 7 16—43
Central City (8-10) 13 17 16 8—54
DAVID CITY — Not available.
CENTRAL CITY — Wagner 22, Sheets 6, McGinnis 4, Erickson 9, Moser 13.
Ord 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 16
DONPIHAN — Ord raced to a 34-8 lead at the half and rolled on to a 53-16 victory over Doniphan-Trumbull.
Nikie Nelson led the Chants with 16 points and Megan Benton added 10.
Ord (11-4) 28 16 11 8—53
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-8) 6 2 5 3—16
ORD — Hackel 5, Stethem 3, Cargill 3, Bruha 2, Bengston 4, Nelson 16, Benton 10, Severance 9, Peetz 1.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — Shimmin 1, Schultz 4, Brummond 4, Smith 4, Fitch 2, Rader 1.
Nebraska Christian 39, Wood River 37 OT
WOOD RIVER — Nebraska Christian outscored Wood River 6-4 during its overtime victory.
Jenna Rauert and Hannah Paulk each led the Eagles with 10 points in the loss.
Nebraska Christian (8-8) 9 11 7 6 6—39
Wood River (9-9) 13 7 5 8 4—37
NEB. CHRISTIAN—NA.
WOOD RIVER—Gideon 3, Rauert 10, Boucher 9, Wiese 2, Codner 3, Paulk 10.
