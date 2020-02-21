OMAHA – Dylan Soule didn’t change a thing before the start of the Class D 170-pound semifinals.
After falling in the state semifinals both times in the past two years, the High Plains’ top-ranked 170 pounder (NEwrestle.com) took the same approach just as he did the previous two years.
“I’m not a superstitious guy,” he said. “I wore the same singlet I did the past two semifinals, I did the same routine and just went out there and do what I always do.”
It seemed to work, especially in the final23 seconds as Soule scored a reversal and held on for an 8-7 win over No. 3 Issiah Borgmann of Stanton to earn a berth in the finals after Friday’s night action at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
“A lot of people probably didn’t expect me to win that match,” Soule said. “I had some doubts as well during the match because he was a such a strong kid. To pull that off, I couldn’t be prouder of myself.”
Borgmann gained the upper hand with a takedown with 33 seconds left. But Soule scored an escape then scored a takedown and put Borgmann on his back for three nearfall points for a 6-2 lead.
But Borgmann rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the third period with a takedown with 1:05 left before Soule scored the reversal.
Soule said he’s honored to make a trip to the final.
“It’s huge. There’s so many people that make the finals and don’t get recognized as great wrestlers,” he said. “I’m so happy that I get to be a part of that, especially to walk out in that before the finals. It’s like a dream come true.”
Soule takes on No. 2 Alizae Mejia of Plainview in the final.
While the third time was the charm for Soule in his semifinal match, Twin Loup’s Colby Coons is hoping it is for him when he competes in the Class D 152-pound final.
The top-ranked senior hopes he gets a title after being denied in the finals the past two years.
Coons will get that opportunity after defeating No. 6 Brett Tryon of Southwest 11-5.
“I didn’t like the feeling of second place the past two years. I hope I get a championship feeling tomorrow,” Coons said.
Coons will take on No. 4 Elijah Green of Nebraska Christian in the final.
Green will be joined by teammate Carl Mundt, who will wrestle in the 195 final. The top-ranked Eagle pinned No. 6 Wyatt Haverluck of Meridian. He takes on No. 2 Kaleb Pofhal of Neligh-Oakdale.
Ansley/Litchfield’s Blake Racicky earned a berth into the 160-pound final. The No. 2-rated Spartan pinned No. 3 Jackson Fuelner of Thayer Central in 1:07 and takes on No. 7 Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford in the championship.
Burwell’s Corey Dawe made his second appearance in the 182 final. The top-ranked Longhorn, who lost in the final last year, earned a second trip after pinning No. 4 Kolby Larsen of Ansley/Litchfield. Dawe takes on No. 2 Daylan Russell of Alma.
Central Valley’s Shaye Wood gets a chance at get another title, this time at 126. The No. 3 Wood, who captured the 120-pound title last year, made a trip the final after defeating No. 7 Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna 7-0. He battles No. 1 Gaven Schernikau in the final in a rematch of the D-2 district final a week ago which was won by Wood.
Palmer’s Ruger Reimers earned a berth into the 132 final. The No. 2 junior posted a 3-0 win over No. 3 Ryan Payne of Centennial and meets No. 1 Jeremy Larson of Brady.
