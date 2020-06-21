Home Federal finishes 4-0 at Battle of Omaha
OMAHA — Home Federal finished 4-0 at this weekend’s Battle of Omaha tournament after winning two more games Sunday.
The Grand Island seniors used a nine-run second inning to break open a 16-3 five-inning victory over St. Charles, Missouri. Brayden Wenzl, Mike Buhrman, Carson Cahoy, Trevor Johnson, Jake Zeckser and Ace McKinnis all had two hits for Home Federal.
Alex Hinken earned the win, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts over four innings.
Home Federal (4-2) then used five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to down Bellevue East 9-6.
Zack Kissack scattered six hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven and walking three to pick up the win. Trevor Johnson allowed one run over the final 2 1/3 innings to secure the save.
Cahoy had three hits while Matt Jurgensmier and Rans Sanders each had two. Wenzl added a double and two RBIs.
Home Federal hosts North Platte Wednesday for a doubleheader at Ryder Park for its home opener.
St. Charles 100 01—3 3 4
Home Federal 1492 4x—16 14 0
WP—Hinken. LP—Hallum. 2B—HF, Johnson, LeDuc. 3B—HF, Cahoy, McKinnis.
Home Federal (4-2) 300 320 1—9 9 0
Bellevue East 202 010 1—6 8 2
WP—Kissack. LP—Opitz. 2B—HF, M. Jurgensmier, Wenzl; BE, Fritz. HR—BE, Spurgeon.
Nekoliczak leads PWG past Dinsdale Auto
Ty Nekoliczak was 3 for 3 at the plate, including an inside-the-park home run, and earned the save with two innings of relief work to lead Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley to a 6-5 victory over the Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive juniors Sunday at Ryder Park.
Caiden Rath and Sam Hilderbrand both went 2 for 4, while Carter Wald was 1 for 2 with two RBIs for Dinsdale Automotive (1-3). Cole Thorne pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out five and walking two, to keep Grand Island in the game.
PWG 320 100 0—6 8 4
Dinsdale Automotive (1-3) 001 031 0–5 9 3
W—Reimers. L—Michalski. Sv—Nekoliczak. 2B—Dinsdale Automotive, Kenna. HR—P-W-G, Nekoliczak.
