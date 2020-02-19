While the girls basketball postseason is well underway, the boys receive their turn to try to earn their way to Lincoln starting next week.
With the new district format under its second year, subdistricts will again have a different feel for the top teams. Most of them are assured a trip to a district final no matter what happens in subdistrict play.
But a subdistrict championship to earn as high a seed as possible for a district game — and hopefully the state tournament — remains the goal.
Here’s a look at how the subdistrict fields look for the area’s rated teams.
% Class B No. 3-rated Hastings put together quite the memorable 18-3 regular season. The losses came in double overtime to No. 5 Mount Michael Benedictine, by three points to C-1 No. 2 Adams Central and by four points to C-2 No. 1 BRLD.
The Tigers will be off for eight days between that loss to BRLD in the Heartland Hoops Classic and their hosting the Subdistrict 7 tournament.
It won’t be an easy subdistrict for Hastings with all four teams above .500.
The Tigers open against McCook (11-10), an opponent they were supposed to play on Jan. 17 before the game was canceled due to weather.
Northwest and Lexington meet up in Monday’s other semifinal in a battle of 13-9 teams.
% Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central will return to Grand Island for postseason play after coming to town for four games during the regular season.
This time the Patriots head to Central Catholic for the Subdistrict 8 tournament. A rematch with St. Paul (17-5), a team Adams Central beat 63-33 on Jan. 11, could await in the final.
% Grand Island Central Catholic gets to see some new faces in the postseason after moving down to Class C-2 this season.
The No. 3-rated Crusaders head to Ord for the Subdistrict 8 tournament. A Lou-Platte Conference opponent would await in the final with Centura (12-10) facing Ravenna (11-11) in the semis.
GICC needs to get past the winner of Arcadia/Loup City and Palmer in the semifinals.
% Class D-1 No. 8 Ansley-Litchfield is part of the Subdistrict 10 field in Broken Bow.
The Spartans (16-6) — who face No. 10 Pleasanton to close out the regular season Friday — would face either South Loup (14-6) or Anselmo-Merna (13-7) in the finals. Ansley-Litchfield has defeated both teams, although the win over South Loup was a 56-54 battle on Jan. 23.
Girls districts set
The first teams to earn trips to the state tournament will be known by Saturday evening.
The Class B girls district finals take place during the afternoon across the state with a pair of area teams involved.
Defending state champion Northwest (20-5) hosts Omaha Mercy (13-10) at 4 p.m. The Vikings are on a roll, having defeated then No. 3-rated Beatrice and No. 4 York in huge home wins.
After falling to York in subdistrict play, Hastings (13-8) still has a shot at the state tournament. The Tigers will head to Bennington (20-2) in a matchup of the No. 8 and 9 seeds. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
Dale Miller covers high school basketball for the Independent.
