It was time for a change.
Even though Northwest had qualified for the playoffs for four straight years for the first time in school history, the Vikings found themselves too often giving up way too many points.
So during the offseason Northwest switched to a 3-3, figuring that it would provide the versatility needed to go against the wide variety of offenses seen in Class B.
“We made the changes just because of the evolution of football,” coach Kevin Stein said. “It was just something that needed to be done, and I thought it would help us.”
As the regular season hits the midpoint with Friday’s 7 p.m. homecoming contest against Seward, the early returns of the changes have been impressive.
The defense has given up a total of four touchdowns during Northwest’s 3-1 start, which included three games against rated teams. Three of those touchdowns came in an 18-13 loss to Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff, which has put up a total of 125 points over its other three wins.
“I didn’t think that we would reap the rewards this soon,” Stein said. “So that’s really a surprise. I thought we’d be there, just not this soon.”
The new defense has proven to be the right fit for No. 4 Northwest.
“I think it’s a combination of good coaching — and our defensive coaches have done well with that — and kids that really fit into this system, which is the biggest thing,” Stein said. “If you think about a throwing quarterback being in an under center, option offense, that’s not a good fit.
“We have three really good defensive linemen that fit a nose guard and defensive end styles. We have a true middle linebacker. Everybody fits what they’re doing.”
Last year’s contest against Seward was one of those high-scoring shootouts that Northwest kept finding itself involved in. The Vikings held on to pick up a 44-40 victory.
Both teams have a different look on offense this year after graduating quarterbacks Joseph Krause and Carter Terry, who were both in contention to claim the total offense record in Class B. Krause owns that record with 8,056 yards over his career with the Bluejays.
Seward is 2-2 with wins over Gering and Lexington and losses to No. 3 Waverly and No. 9 Bennington.
“They have nice size and can really run,” Stein said. “They’re not huge, they’re not blazing fast, but they’re a nice combination of the two. That really scares me.”
Seward averages 171 yards rushing and 137 yards passing per game.
Northwest has averaged 133.5 yards both rushing and passing. Stein is hoping to see a little more production in the passing game against the Bluejays.
“We’re going to have to throw the ball well because they’re big up front,” he said. “I think we’re going to have to really keep them honest. We’ve been running the ball extremely well and not throwing it great. We need our throwing game to come alive to match our run game.”
Rans Sanders is 33-for-56 for 463 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has rushed for a team-high 236 yards and three touchdowns.
Stein said the slow start in the passing game wasn’t unexpected.
“Some of it is continuity with only returning one receiver and having a whole new backfield,” he said. “Some of it is we haven’t put an emphasis on it because we’ve been running the ball really well and haven’t had to do that.
“Also, the running game fits into Rans’ hands better. We’re not going to throw it like we did with (former quarterbacks) Christian Ellsworth and Carter Terry.”
Last year, Northwest was 1-3 at this point in the season after losing three games in a row against rated teams after leading in the second half.
“I think we were losing games by the same margin that we’re winning games right now,” Stein said. “Our kids are really believing that they can win the close games. They’re more mature than I thought we would have been coming into this season.”
Grand Island (4-0) at Lincoln North Star (1-3)
Coming off its first shutout of the season, Class A No. 8-rated Grand Island Senior High will try to continue to build momentum towards an Oct. 11 showdown against No. 2 Millard West.
This Friday’s game with Lincoln North Star is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Seacrest Field.
North Star earned its first win of the season last week by beating previously undefeated Omaha South 32-20.
The Navigators average 123 yards passing and 64 yards rushing per game. Junior quarterback DJ McGarvie is 37-for-96 for 490 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Grand Island’s defense is allowing 178 yards rushing and 107 yards passing per game. The Islanders have forced 11 turnovers (eight interceptions, three fumbles).
Centura (2-2) at GICC (3-1)
After losing in overtime to North Bend Central, Grand Island Central Catholic will try to rebound when it begins district play against Centura.
Friday’s kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
The Crusaders are averaging 193 yards passing with quarterback Russ Martinez completing 60.8% (49-for-81) of his throws. GICC is adding 160 yards rushing per game.
The Centurions have won their last two games against Superior and Hershey and are averaging 199 yards passing and 135 yards rushing.
After missing two games, senior quarterback Tyler Ruhl returned last week to go 13-for-26 for 213 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Kile Bentley has rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
Hampton (0-3) at Heartland Lutheran (3-0)
Six-man No. 10-rated Heartland Lutheran looks to keep rolling prior to next week’s road trip to No. 1 Harvard.
The Red Hornets host Hampton Friday at 7 p.m.
The Hawks lost to Santee and No. 8 Dorchester after having to forfeit their opener against McCool Junction.
Heartland Lutheran senior quarterback Justus Bader is 55-for-89 (61.8%) for 873 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Quinston Larsen is leading the team in rushing (368 yards), receiving (26 catches for 466 yards) and tackles (30.5).
