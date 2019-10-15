There will be more reasons than ever before to root, root, root for the home team at this year’s state softball tournament at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
Hastings High is making its fourth straight appearance in the Class B field, making the Tigers a regular postseason player at their home fields.
But Hastings St. Cecilia also is enjoying home-field advantage this year. The Hawkettes qualified in Class C in the second year of their program.
Hastings (28-7)
With this year’s senior class having advanced to the state tournament every season, Hastings certainly knows what type of home-field advantage it will enjoy once play begins Wednesday morning.
“We’re able to sleep in our own beds and keep our routine,” coach Ashley Speak said. “We practice on these fields, so we know how the wind can be different there than in town. The temperature can be 10 degrees warmer.”
The Tigers also returned everybody from last year’s senior-less squad, so there is plenty of state experience on this team.
“This group of seniors have been here four times,” Speak said. “Returning everybody, we know what to expect.”
Senior Ellie McCoy is hitting .541 with 39 RBIs, 29 runs and eight home runs. Junior Sophie Cerveny (.530, 36 runs, 17 RBIs), sophomore Kaelan Schultz (.424, 33 RBIs, 22 runs, 8 HRs) and freshman Sammy Schmidt (.475, 28 runs, 11 RBIs) prove that the Tigers have bats contributing from all four classes.
Senior Elle Douglas handles a majority of the pitching and is 12-4 with a 3.74 ERA. She has struck out 53 and walked 43.
“We’re getting more consistent offensively and defensively,” Speak said. “Earlier in the season we’d have games when we would score a lot of runs and then some games when we would score a few runs.”
The Tigers had scored at least six runs in 13 straight games before it clinched a district championship with a 4-3 victory over Blair on Saturday.
Speak said she is a fan of the new postseason format in Class B that eliminated wild cards and set up best-of-3 district final series.
“We have the eight best teams in the state coming,” she said. “The format worked the way it was supposed to work.”
Hastings is the No. 5 seed and opens at 10 a.m. against fourth-seeded Wayne (30-3), which eliminated Adams Central with a two-game sweep in a district final.
The Blue Devils are led by pitcher and South Dakota State recruit Tori Kniesche, who is 22-2 with a 0.39 ERA and the owner of the Class B single season record for strikeouts.
“Anybody in the state tournament will be tough,” Speak said. “We’re facing one of the best pitchers in the state. She’ll be tough, but we’re up for the challenge. We’ve been working on riseballs and velocity this week in practice.”
Speak said the Tigers’ performance in the circle will be key throughout the tournament.
“If we can control other teams’ offense and play clean defense, then we can play our game,” she said.
Hastings St. Cecilia (25-7)
Hastings St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka honestly didn’t know what to expect when the program first started last season.
The same held true for year two even after the Hawkettes went 22-10 and lost in a district championship game in their inaugural season.
“Going into our second year, I never would have expected 25 wins,” Ohnoutka said. “Qualifying for state was our goal for our second year, and doing that came down to the character of the girls.”
Senior pitcher Natalie Kissinger has played a big part in that success.
“She’s pitched well all season,” Ohnoutka said. “She has an ERA of 2.08 with close to 200 strikeouts.”
A more productive offense also helped St. Cecilia take the next big step.
“Our team batting overage is up .075 from last year,” Ohnoutka said. “The girls worked hard and literally took thousands of cuts off the tee. We never take a day off from hitting in practice.”
St. Cecilia also got to play at the Smith Complex while winning its district championship. Ohnoutka said playing in the familiar environment is a plus for a still young team that starts five sophomores.
The Hawkette are seeded third and open Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. against sixth-seeded Arlington (21-6).
“The field is extremely tough,” Ohnoutka said. “Fairbury is on top as the No. 1 seed, and we played them early in the year in their tournament (a 14-12 loss). Everybody 1-9 can hit the ball extremely well for them. (No. 2 seed) Guardian Angels (Central Catholic) ran through their schedule and is the next top team.
“(Fifth-seeded) Kearney Catholic is a team that I think is underrated a little bit. And we have Arlington in our first-round match-up.”
Riding a 10-game winning streak since a doubleheader sweep by Kearney Catholic on Sept. 23, the Hawkettes enter the state tournament with plenty of momentum.
“We have to do what we’ve been doing all season, and that’s have good pitching and good defense.” Ohnoutka said. “We really limited our errors compared to last year. We averaged 2.5 errors per game last year, and this year we got that down to 1.5 per game, which was good to see.”
