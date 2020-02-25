After two comfortable wins over Central City earlier in the season, St. Paul found itself in a dogfight with the Bison Tuesday night in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 Tournament.
In fact, Central City pulled ahead 50-49 on Charles McGinnis’ pull-up jumper with 3:21 to play.
But just when it looked like an upset might be in the works, the second-seeded Wildcats answered with a 3-pointer from Thomas Wroblewski and St. Paul hit 10 of 12 free-throw attempts in the final 2:24 to come away with a 62-55 win at Grand Island Central Catholic High School.
“Teams in our situation have a tendency to battle some complacency and we tried to light a fire under them in practice this week and we stressed to the guys that they have to be ready to go every night and if they aren’t, it’s a bad situation,” said St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch, whose team had defeated the Bison by margins of 31 and 21 points previously. “Luckily for us, we got off to a great start and we kind of went on some big spurts tonight. Coach (B.J.) Blase did a great job — he had his kids ready to go — and we struggled defensively against them.
“We just couldn’t stay in front of them and we got into foul trouble in the first half and again in the second half.”
Wroblewski scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter to guide St. Paul (18-6) into Thursday’s 7 p.m. subdistrict final against top-seeded Adams Central. Andy Poss added 17 points for the Wildcats, who were 12 of 14 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 26 of 37 overall on foul shots.
“You talk about just responding and finding a way,” Reinsch said. “We were telling the kids in the locker room after the game about how this was a big win program-wise … to put ourselves where we are now potentially in the wild-card standings was huge.
“I was proud of the way the kids responded. We had a lot of kids step up — a lot of underclassmen stepped up and kids off the bench stepped up — to play crucial minutes and they really finished the game, which is something we’ve been looking at all year.”
McGinnis finished with 15 points and Josiah Ohlman had 11 points for Central City (7-14). The Bison trailed 27-14 midway through the second quarter before rallying back to tie the score at 37-all on two free throws by Kenai Kearney with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter.
“I’m very proud of our guys and I’ve been very proud of our guys all season,” Blase said. “Unfortunately for us, we’ve had about 10 of these games that were about like this. We just could not get over the hump and get those close wins and that hurts for these guys.”
Blase said the key to being more competitive with St. Paul this time around was handling the Wildcats’ pressure defense better. After committing 10 first-half turnovers, Central City had just six in the second half.
“St. Paul’s pressure really bothered us when we played them before, but tonight, we weathered the storm a little better than we had in the past,” Blase said. “They have two different types of presses and against one of them, we wanted to be more aggressive and attack and against the other one, we wanted to bring it back and hold it.
“St. Paul just does a heck of a job because they’re so fast and quick to the ball, but our kids did a really good job of executing our plan for us, especially after the first few minutes.
Next up for St. Paul is a second meeting with the Patriots. Adams Central posted a 63-33 home win over the Wildcats back on Jan. 11.
“I’d rather have the challenge than be sitting here talking and not having the challenge,” Reinsch said. “Adams Central is just really good and Coach (Zac) Foster has a great program and they can really shoot the ball.
“We’re going to have to hang our hat on what we can do, defensively, and be better defensively. I think we’re capable of coming out and giving them a good run. It’s postseason basketball: You never know what can happen.”
Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 27
No. 2-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Adams Central used a 22-0 second-quarter run to pull away for a 65-27 victory over Fillmore Central in Tuesday’s first C1-8 subdistrict semifinal.
The Patriots led 21-9 after the first quarter, but then reeled off 22 consecutive points while forcing 13 turnovers. Gavin Lopovsky punctuated the outburst with a pair of two-handed dunks as Adams Central advanced to Thursday’s 7 p.m. subdistrict final against second-seeded St. Paul.
A putback by Andrew Vonderfecht with 3:09 to play in the third quarter gave the Patriots a 54-13 lead and triggered a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
“It’s one of those (games) where you were about your kids’ focus when, on paper, it’s supposed to go a certain way,” said Adams Central coach Zac Foster, whose team previously beat Fillmore Central 65-41 on the road back on Dec. 21. “You never know how your kids are going to respond when they’re 17- and 18-year old kids. I’m proud of them for showing up and having respect for the game and the opponent and doing things the right way.”
Lipovsky finished with a team-high 13 points and Tyler Slechta added 11 points for the Patriots, who played their starters just two minutes in the second half. All 12 Adams Central players scored.
Carson Tatro had 10 points off the bench to pace Fillmore Central (2-21). The Panthers were limited to 32.1% (9 of 28) shooting and committed 25 turnovers — all in the first three quarters.
“We’re pretty athletic in the zone (defense), so a lot of teams struggle with it and in the second quarter, I think you saw that and it kind of changed the tenor of the game,” Foster said. “I was happy, defensively, with what we did. I was worried a little bit about Fillmore Central’s shooters — they have guys that can shoot the ball pretty well.
“The first time we played them, they shot 50% from 3, so we were concerned. One of our goals was not to give them rhythm 3s, which sometimes you can give if you don’t play the zone very hard.”
