St. Paul’s first-year girls basketball coach made an unusual sales pitch to students who he hoped would come out for the sport this winter.
“We needed more bodies, so I told them to give it a try,” he said. “Maybe they wouldn’t like it and I wouldn’t like it, and we could quit together after the season.”
With the way things are going, there probably aren’t too many negative feelings to be found around the Wildcats, who are 14-2 and ranked No. 6 in Class C-1.
And things are going pretty well for that rookie girls basketball coach, too.
While he may be a first-year girls basketball coach, Rick Peters is no stranger to the bench, especially in St. Paul.
In fact, he earned his 400th career win when the Wildcats topped Centura on Tuesday.
“It was great to do it with the girls team,” Peters said. “It was special and a good experience.”
Peters earned his first 386 career victories as a boys basketball coach, with 322 of them coming over 23 years at St. Paul. He retired from coaching after the 2010-11 season to focus on his duties as the school’s activities director.
But...
“My wife Suzy knew this was probably coming, and she was supportive,” Peters said. “I coached our boys junior high team for four years. I had the urge to coach again a lot earlier than people knew.”
Then came a series of events that led Peters to take over St. Paul’s girls team. Former coach Derek Runcie took a job in Holdrege to be closer to his wife’s family in Minden.
“Mr. Runcie was doing a great job here,” Peters said. “We had quite a few girls coming back, so I’m sure it was a difficult decision for him.”
After a lack of success in finding a girls basketball coach who would also fill the elementary teaching position that was also open, Peters finally gave in and was persuaded to start coaching high school basketball again.
There were some skeptics about if Peters’ coaching style would translate in the change from boys to girls teams.
“Some people said with girls, they’ll be bawling,” Peters said. “Now some of those same people are saying, ‘You’re doing a great job.’”
But he admits he isn’t the exact same coach as he was when he first retired.
“With age, I don’t get near as riled up as I used to with the boys,” Peters said. “I’m still going to be animated on the sidelines because I want to pump up the team. But I don’t talk as much at halftime. I let them say their piece.”
Now Peters and the Wildcats are focusing on next week’s Lou-Platte Conference tournament, where they will enter as the No. 1 seed.
“We’ve been playing pretty well,” Peters said. “What’s hurt us lately is we had a couple of girls sick, just like everybody else has. Then when you only have 15 out, if you have a freshman game like we did on Monday, we only had six players at practice.”
A postponed game with Ord also gave St. Paul a total of three games in a 15-day span.
After making up that game with the Chants on Friday, it’s on to the LPC tournament.
“I’m sure everyone thinks it’s pretty wide open, and I do as well,” Peters said. “Against Arcadia/Loup City, we were fortunate to play one of our better games, and they’re capable of winning it. Playing Ord on Friday will tell us more about them.
“Ravenna has been playing awfully well, although I haven’t seen them much since we haven’t played them yet.”
Sisters Brooke and Olivia Poppert have been leading the way for St. Paul, which is winning by an average score of 53-32.
Brooke Poppert averages 21.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 54.7% on 2-pointers, 31.3% on 3-pointers and 77.5% from the free-throw line.
Olivia Poppert adds 10.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
“We’ve got our go-to players, but I’d like to see a little more balance in addition to Olivia and Brooke,” Peters said. “Paige Lukasiewicz has scored 14 points in a game. Amber Kosmicki had 14 against Minden. Anna Thede is capable of going off for 10-15 points.”
While Peters is taking things one year at a time, so far he says this has been nothing but an enjoyable coaching experience.
Now the question is how many more wins will the Wildcats earn for their rookie veteran coach this year?
And, for a program that hasn’t been to the state tournament since 1994, how many more memorable victories lie ahead?
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament
Monday, Feb. 3
Gibbon at Centura, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Centura/Gibbon winner at St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Wood River at Arcadia/Loup City, 7 p.m.
Central City at Ravenna, 6 p.m.
Doniphan-Trumbull at Ord, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
At Ord
Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
At Ord
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Central Conference
Northwest hosts Adams Central in a rematch of a game that the Vikings won in overtime in Friday’s semifinal round of the Central Conference tournament. Tip is set for 7:45 p.m. following the first semi between Crete and York.
Northwest won’t leave its home court for this year’s conference tourney.
“That’s certainly nice,” coach Russ Moerer said. “That’s certainly an advantage to us, especially after we had this stretch of games (seven in 14 days in early January). It’s nice to be home. So that’s a reward for the girls for the effort they put in to this point to get the two seed and hopefully be home for three nights. That’s a good thing.”
Win or lose, Northwest will face either Crete or York on Saturday. Those teams have combined to go 3-0 against the Vikings (14-4).
“Central Conference is brutal,” Moerer said. “It’s just every year you’ve got to be good in conference play in the Central Conference. You have to be extra good in the conference tournament.”
Central Conference Tournament
Friday’s Games
At Northwest
Crete vs. York, 6 p.m.
Northwest vs. Adams Central, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
At Northwest
Lexington vs. Schuyler, 11 a.m.
Aurora vs. Seward, 12;45 p.m.
Columbus Lakeview vs. Holdrege, 2:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:15 p.m.
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
Centennial Conference
Second-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic takes on third-seeded Lincoln Christian Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at Kearney Catholic in the Centennial Conference tournament semifinals.
GICC fell to Lincoln Christian 58-40 on Dec. 20.
In the 6 p.m. game, top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia faces fourth-seeded Archbishop Bergan.
Centennial Conference Tournament
Thursday’s Games
At Kearney Catholic
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Archbishop Bergan, 6 p.m.
GICC vs. Lincoln Christian, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
At Kearney Catholic
Championship, 4 p.m.
Dale Miller covers girls basketball for the Independent.
