It’s back-to-work time for the St. Paul girls basketball team.
After enjoying earning the program’s first girls state basketball tournament berth in 27 years on Friday, now the Wildcats are focusing on Thursday’s Class C-1 first-round game against Wahoo. Tip-off is set for 10:45 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
“Everybody in the community is excited,” head coach Rick Peters said. “It has been such a long time.
“But the girls are ready to get back to work. We’ve only got 15 girls out and we’ve only been having 12 practice, so that makes it a little tough. But we’ve made it work.”
St. Paul certainly has. Despite the smaller roster, the Wildcats have rolled to a 23-2 record and have won their last 16 in a row.
Wahoo (18-7) has won six of its last seven. The only loss in that stretch was a 65-61 defeat to North Bend Central in subdistricts — the same team that handed St. Paul its last defeat 38-34.
“Wahoo and us match up well,” Peters said. “They’ve got a good point guard (Kendal Brigham, who averages 17.4 points per game). (Kelsie Sears) is a nice player (6-foot post who averages 7.0 points), and (Olivia Poppert) will match up with her. (Brooke Poppert) will match up with their other post. They have some smaller guards. It looks like it’ll be a pretty good match-up on both sides on paper.”
St. Paul is led by the Poppert sisters. Senior Brooke averages 19.0 points per game while sophomore Olivia chips in 11.4 with both sisters standing near the 6-foot mark.
“Teams are focusing on stopping Brooke, and she’s handling it well,” Peters said. “She has 12 rebounds the other night (in the district championship against
Syracuse), and that was her season high. Anna Thede (5-6 senior) had six rebounds and is our third-leading rebounder. We’re a pretty good rebounding team, and we’ll need that to continue.”
Defense will continue to be key for St. Paul. Seven opponents scored more than 40 points against the Wildcats, and only Ord broke 50 in St. Paul’s 58-51 overtime win in the Lou-Platte Conference tournament championship game.
Despite St. Paul’s long state tournament drought, Peters isn’t concerned with the new environment affecting his team. Many of the players were part of the Wildcats’ state runner-up volleyball squad in November.
“They’ll handle it well,” Peters said. “One thing is this group has been in big games — not in basketball, but in volleyball. It’ll take one or two minutes for the nerves to settle down.”
Peters said one thing stands out about the Class C-1 state tournament field in his first trip to Lincoln as a girls basketball coach — good balance.
“I watched a lot of tape over the weekend,” he said. “I think Chadron-Adams Central is a unique match-up. Adams Central has been playing well after having some injuries earlier in the year. You have Lincoln Christian.
“Overall, C-1 is wide open, and that’s good for everybody who is down there.”
And St. Paul has made the most of its few trips to the state tournament. Its other appearances ended with a Class B state title in 1993 after finishing as the Class B runner-up the previous year.
