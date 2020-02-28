UTICA – Defense wins championships.
But first, for the St. Paul girls basketball team it ended a 27-year state tournament drought.
The Class C-1 No. 6-rated Wildcats held No. 9 Syracuse to 12 points in the second half to claim a 41-33 victory Friday in the District 5 final at Centennial High School.
That advances St. Paul to the state tournament for the first time since 1993 and only the third time in history.
“Isn’t that something else?” said Rick Peters, who is in his first year as the girls head coach after previously coaching the Wildcat boys. “Twenty-seven years is a long time. These girls are excited. I’m excited to get them there. We’ll see what we can do in Lincoln.”
Defense carried the Wildcats (23-2) into Lincoln. After falling behind 13-11 after the first quarter, St. Paul only allowed 20 points the rest of the way and limited the Rockets (20-6) to an overall 10-for-33 shooting night.
“The first half they got some easy buckets going baseline, and we got into foul trouble,” Peters said. “(The officials) called it fairly tight. We got 10 fouls fairly quick. We had to go zone, and that bothered them some. We pressed, got a couple steals in the first half, and I think that was the key.”
Syracuse was already into the bonus with 45 seconds left in the first quarter, and Grace Damme shot 10 free throws in the first half.
But St. Paul managed that foul trouble and only had one player finish with four. And it also generated a key 8-0 run to take a 27-21 halftime lead.
Senior Brooke Poppert, who finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, said the Wildcats’ variety of defenses has paid off throughout the season.
“We have a really good offense and a lot of defenses,” she said. “We have eight or nine defenses that we run on the regular. I think that makes it hard to play against us.”
That defense was especially important in the third quarter. St. Paul only scored two points when Olivia Poppert was able to convert while falling down in the lane with 4:16 to go in the period.
But Syracuse was already done scoring in the quarter. Damme, who had 16 points, scored all three that the Rockets would manage in the third in a 45-second span ending with 5:06 to go.
“Our defense is outstanding,” said Olivia Poppert, who had 15 points. “We have a couple girls like Anna Thede who are amazing at defense. My sister and the seniors lead the team. They are amazing.
“Even when we’re struggling offensively, our defense steps up. That’s our main goal in games. Defense wins games.”
The teams shot a combined 2-for-16 in the third quarter.
“Both teams were struggling,” Peters said. “I think they were a little tense. They knew each other so well. When you have four days to practice for one opponent, that’s going to happen.”
St. Paul seemed to relax when Thede drained a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the fourth quarter to build up a 32-24 lead, and Syracuse never got closer than six the rest of the way.
After the final buzzer, a celebration began that hasn’t involved a St. Paul girls basketball team in almost three decades.
“It’s incredible. My team means everything to me,” Olivia Poppert said. “Our coaches are amazing, and our community support is amazing.”
There was no guarantee at the beginning of the season that this would take place for the Wildcats. They did return a good nucleus from last year, but Peters brought a different style of basketball.
“To be honest, I didn’t really know,” Brooke Poppert said of the season’s expectations. “We came in with a whole new group, a new coach and everything. As the season started going, we kept getting better and better. We didn’t have any dropoff.”
It’s been a magical year for St. Paul’s seniors who were also part of a highly successful volleyball team that ended its season in Lincoln.
“I’m excited. It’s always been a dream of mine,” Brooke Poppert said. “I made it in volleyball, but basketball’s always been my favorite sport.”
