What a difference a week makes.
Just seven days ago, there was still a sports world and not dozens of versions of ESPN Classic to be found on the sports tier of your local television provider.
Can you believe that there are now 4-day-old babies who have no idea what it is like to live in a world of sports?
While sports aren’t a high priority in a world facing the coronavirus pandemic, they are one of the enjoyable parts of many people’s lives that have been snatched away.
Fear and uncertainty led to a unique Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament last week, one that won’t be remembered just for the moments on the courts.
From the uncertainty of if the tournament would even be played until a Wednesday morning announcement that it would go on with limited fans to concerns that the plug could be pulled at any time until BRLD was crowned the final champion on Saturday night, more people were walking around on pins and needles than ever before at this event.
But the Nebraska School Activities Association ended up holding what may turn out to be one of the last sporting events held in this country for the next several months. Three other states also allowed their boys state basketball tournaments to conclude on Saturday with limited fans in attendance.
“We’re just in a crazy time right now, and I expressed my gratitude towards the NSAA,” said Tino Martinez, coach of Class C-2 runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic. “I definitely did not envy the decision and the situation they were in.
“I’m very appreciative of the fact that we were able to play this tournament to its completion, but I think you just really have to tip your hat to Mr. (Jay) Bellar (the NSAA executive director) and the NSAA staff because they put on a quality event with the circumstances being what they were.”
The decision to limit fans attending to immediate relatives who are on each school’s pass list made for a surreal atmosphere. Most teams were playing in front of the smallest crowds of the year in the most important games.
“I think when you see all your friends and family up in the stands and you get some momentum rolling, you get that cheering and that crowd behind you, it gives you that confidence coming back,” said Derek Reinsch, the coach of St. Paul which made its first state appearance in 23 years. “Here it’s so hard when you’re trying to break momentum to get anything going and there’s no support behind you. Our parents did a great job out there. In a building like this, it’s just so small and there’s not enough of them out there.”
St. Paul and Adams Central played in one of the first games in the first round on Thursday morning, prior to the smaller crowds seeming almost normal by the end of Saturday.
“It was definitely a unique situation,” Reinsch said. “It was what we thought it would be once we heard the news and everything. I kind of feel bad for the kids because the environment wasn’t what they expected it to be. It takes away from the experience, but ultimately we got to play. I’m grateful that we got to play versus not even getting to be down here and play.”
Adams Central coach Zac Foster said it was impossible to treat this like a normal state tournament.
“In pregame you’d by lying if you said you didn’t notice it,” he said. “But I thought the people that were here were fantastic. I thought they really tried to give us an atmosphere. When the ball went it, it’s cliched, but we were coaching, they were playing. We told the guys between the lines it’s still 10 guys playing basketball (and) a couple officials out there. It’s going to be a game.
“We just really tried to challenge our guys to be grateful for the opportunity they had and to play like you have some joy in your heart and are happy that we get to play again as a family, because that’s what we really feel like we are.”
The officials still got plenty of job reviews from the crowds, even if they were smaller.
There were no complaints about parking to be found.
And fewer fans didn’t mean less of an effort for Adams Central, which finished third in Class C-1 with a school-record 26 victories for the season.
“We love our fans,” Foster said. “We love the people that come and support us. But if you’re playing for the fans, if you’re playing for peripheral things, you’ve playing for the wrong reasons.
“The best teams play for each other, so it’s all the cheesy things we say as coaches. But it’s the real thing. It’s a chance for us to practice what we preach. If you play for each other, then show it. Go do it.”
That’s how most of the teams approached things.
“Not having an opinion otherwise with how it affected the tournament — we and our team just approached it as appreciative that we got to play,” Martinez said.
It was tough to believe that just a week earlier, the girls state tournament was held as usual with full crowds and no concerns that play could be stopped at any given moment.
“I don’t feel like this is reality,” said Northwest standout guard Whitney Brown, whose Vikings lost to Class B champion Crete in a triple overtime semifinal classic in front of a large crowd. “With coronavirus, I felt bad for the boys not being able to play in front of big crowds and have that experience one last time.
“Other teams have had their seasons ending early. It makes you really appreciate what you have in front of you.”
While there were naysayers about the limiting of fans, it especially seems like the right thing to do in hindsight as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Would Bellevue West’s mind-blowing 16-0 run to close out a comeback win over Millard North — believed to be one of the most talented teams in state history — to win the Class A championship on Saturday have been even more memorable with a packed Pinnacle Bank Arena?
It would have been an amazing environment, but what happened on the court was still the one big story.
And the 48 teams and their limited in-attendance fans appreciated the opportunity just to play.
“Honestly, I was super happy because I was terrified that they were going to cancel it, and I did not want the best team we’ve had in school history record-wise — I did not want that type of team to not have a chance to finish the season,” Foster said. “That would have been a really tough speech in the locker room to give that one.
“So was actually super ecstatic. Most people were upset about it, and I know why, but I was just really worried that we were not going top get a chance to play. I’m super happy the people of the NSAA and Lincoln made the decision to allow us to play at all.”
Now, uncertainty looms. For high school seniors, there is a realistic possibility that they have played in their final sporting event.
A spring sports season — even an abbreviated one — could be just a wishful dream.
College and professional teams won’t be taking any field of competition anytime soon, either.
“I hope that we can get this thing under control in our country and honestly in the world right now,” Martinez said. “It’s just a sensitive time. ...You just have to count your blessings when you have them because you just never know. These are one of those times we’re in.
“But one thing that Nebraskans are and we are in America is we are resilient. I feel confident that we can get through this. I hope for athletes and teams and music and band — whatever has spring competitions — are able to get at those at some point.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
