With the time left in his college basketball career ticking away, Concordia University’s Tanner Shuck is savoring every second.
Shuck and the Bulldogs kept their season alive with a 74-63 victory over Northwestern (Iowa) on Wednesday and will now host Hastings College at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. Fourth-seeded Concordia, which won its first postseason game since 2009, will get the unexpected opportunity of playing another home game because the Broncos knocked off top-seeded and NAIA Div. II No. 2-ranked Morningside (Iowa) in a first-round shocker.
“It’s a really exciting time for us right now,” said Shuck, a senior graduate student from Grand Island. “We worked really hard to be able to host in the first round and then to win and have things fall into place to be able to host again was pretty unbelievable. That feeling of being able to play in front of the home crowd in our home gym is just great.”
Concordia is 22-9 on the season and was among teams receiving votes in the latest national poll. However, Shuck said the Bulldogs are determined to “control their own destiny” and win their way into the NAIA national tournament with an automatic berth rather than have to rely on an at-large bid.
Riding a five-game winning steak, Shuck said Concordia’s confidence is growing.
“We’re playing well, winning some games and I think we have barely scratched the surface, honestly,” said Shuck, whose squad beat Hastings by double digits in both regular-season meetings. “There are still a lot of things we can do to improve and that’s our goal every day, but we also know that we’re playing great basketball right now.”
Not one to seek individual recognition, Shuck surpassed a significant milestone recently. The former Islander, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, became the eighth player in program history to top the 1,500-point mark and now has 1,524 for his career.
“It’s special, but I try not to think about it too much,” Shuck said of the accomplishment. “To me, it shows that I have been able to play at a decently high level with some consistency over the years. Scoring that many points was never my main goal, but it’s special and something I’m definitely thankful for and I’ve had great teammates around me to help me get there.”
Shuck, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, has been a four-year starter and has never missed a game in his college career, playing in 123 straight. Each season, Shuck continued adding to his role on the team and has progressed defensively to the point where he is sometimes asked to guard the opponent’s best offensive player.
“When I get those tough assignments, I kind of relish it,” Shuck said. “It’s a challenge, but it makes it a little more fun. We have a lot of great defenders on this year’s team, but to be able to do my part is a lot of fun.”
Concordia coach Ben Limback said Shuck is the ultimate team player.
“Tanner has just been an incredible leader for us in the last two years — I think that’s where I have seen the most development in him,” Limback said. “He has been a four-year starter and an amazing performer with his basketball abilities, but what I have noticed that Tanner has brought to our team is a high-character, dependable quality.”
Shuck has certainly set high standards for his teammates in the classroom. He and sophomore Carter Kent were recently named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) All-District Team and will now be placed on the ballot for All-America consideration.
And as much as Shuck does for the Bulldogs during games, Limback said his senior’s value is perhaps even greater behind the scenes.
“Tanner is a guy who keeps us going in practice every day,” Limback said. “He’s all about the team’s success. Tanner has accomplished quite a few individual accolades during his time here, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that.
“All he cares about is how his team performs both in practice and on game day. He’s certainly a huge part of the reason we’re having a good season.”
A season that Shuck isn’t ready to see come to an end.
“You just want to keep playing and what we’ve done so far feels pretty awesome,” Shuck said. “You try not to think too much about the fact that every game could be it. We have talked a lot about just trying to stay in the moment with each game, each play and each possession and just to fight for it.
“I don’t want to take anything for granted — just enjoy it.”
With a degree in secondary education and mathematics, Shuck’s plans are to teach — and hopefully coach basketball — at the high school level. But for now, he’s focused on squeezing every drop out of a college basketball career that almost didn’t happen. Shuck originally planned on only being a student at Nebraska-Omaha before transferring to Concordia because he missed the sport too much.
“It all seems like a long time ago now, but I definitely couldn’t imagine having not come here and continuing to play basketball,” Shuck said. “Most importantly, it gave me the opportunity to meet all of my teammates that I’ve had. My life would be a lot different without that.
“It has been pretty incredible to go through this experience and learn from the ups and downs of it all — there definitely have been some ups and downs — but that’s kind of what makes it so special.”
Biel playing key role
This year’s Concordia squad has a Grand Island Senior High flavor as former Islanders Chuol Biel and Tanner Shuck have played starting roles for the Bulldogs most of the season.
Biel, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, averages 5.6 points and 7.8 rebounds, while blocking a conference-best 49 shots. A starter in 27 of 28 games he has played this season, Biel returned from an injury to give the Bulldogs four points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench during their GPAC Tournament first-round win over Northwestern.
“I thought the grittiest player tonight was Chuol Biel,” Concordia coach Ben Limback said in a postgame interview. “We didn’t even know if he would play. He had a huge, huge defensive game.”
