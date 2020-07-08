Saturday’s Shrine Bowl couldn’t be a more perfect transition to college football for Keaton Van Housen.
After a dazzling high school career playing 8-man football — including winning a Class D-1 state title with Osceola/High Plains last November — Van Housen will be suiting up for an 11-man contest for the first time.
And the 2 p.m. contest at Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field could become a familiar feeling for Van Housen.
He is heading to UNK to play for the Lopers.
“I’m pretty pumped to play an 11-man game,” Van Housen said. “It’s my first 11-man game, and I’m sure it’ll be faster and tougher than little 8-man football.
“I”m also excited to be playing at UNK. I’m going to play on that field for the next four years, so I might as well get started a little bit early.”
There are even more reasons why it is easy to hear Van Housen’s enthusiasm about the Shrine Bowl come through as he talks.
“My dad (Paul) played in the Shrine Bowl (in 1988),” Van Housen said. “We’ve talked about that, and I can’t wait to make those memories for myself.”
Van Housen’s uncle Dale was also a Shrine Bowl participant in 1990, so playing in the state’s top all-star football contest has become quite the family tradition.
Even if it weren’t for all those reasons, just getting to play football is enough to get Van Housen’s adrenaline going.
“I’m all pumped to put on the pads again, especially with everything going on (due to the coronavirus pandemic),” he said. “It’s great that we are going to be able to play.”
The last time Van Housen was on the football field, he was celebrating Osceola/High Plains’ unlikely run to a state championship after starting out the season 1-2 and entering the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the east bracket.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder finished his senior season with 2,283 yards rushing on 302 carries with 34 touchdowns. But he did nearly half of his damage during Osceola/High Plains’ playoff run.
In those five games, Van Housen had 147 carries for 1,096 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Those numbers would have been even greater except for a deep thigh bruise that limited him to 71 yards on 17 carries in the championship win over Burwell.
Van Housen said it is finally hitting him what the Stormdogs were able to accomplish.
“It has sunk in, but I still pinch myself,” he said. “We’re state champions. It was such a blast.”
Van Housen is planning on playing running back for the South squad, but he said he could move around a bit in positions to take advantage of his versatility.
“It’ll be fun,” he said. “It should be really competitive. I hope it’s competitive. It’s great to have the D-1 and D-2 smaller school kids play along with the really talented 11-man kids.”
But any time that Van Housen gets to step onto a football field, it is a fun time for him.
“I love football,” he said. “I have my entire life. I was around it so much when I was growing up starting when I was really little. When I got the chance to play it for four more years, I took that opportunity in a heartbeat.”
