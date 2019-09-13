Northwest football coach Kevin Stein had lost on Friday night, but he didn’t look beaten.
His Vikings went toe-to-toe with second-ranked Scottsbluff — a 2018 state finalist — for 48 minutes, but Sebastian Harsh’s 1-yard sneak with 1:17 left proved to be the difference as the Bearcats left Viking Field with an 18-13 win.
“I told our kids four, five, six, seven weeks ago, I didn’t know if we could play with this team,” Stein said. “Now, I can’t wait to upload this film and start watching it all weekend and get ready for Aurora.
“Now, we know that we are a really good football team.”
Scottsbluff was just a few plays better.
Trailing 13-12 with 4:41 left, the Bearcats marched 72 yards in 11 plays for the winning score. Harsh went in from the 1 and capped a 28-carry, 151-yard night and proved to be a load from his quarterback position. He teamed with backfield mate Jacob Krul to pace the Bearcats 56-carry, 302-yard rushing night.
“That’s a heck of a team that we just found a way to beat,” first-year Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said. “(Sebastian) and (Jacob) are great players for us. They went through 13 battles with us last year and played key roles in every game. It’s nice to have that in your back pocket.
“They don’t shy away when their number is called.”
Krul sealed the victory with a tipped ball interception on the first play after Harsh’s go-ahead touchdown. It was the only turnover in a contest so well played that only four penalties were called the entire game.
After Northwest took a 7-0 lead to the halftime locker room, they drove to the Scottsbluff 26 on their opening second half drive, but Harsh blocked Parker Janky’s 42-yard field goal attempt then went to work on offense.
He carried eight straight times on a 10-play, 74-yard drive that brought Scottsbluff within 7-6 after Caleb Walker’s extra point kick sailed left.
But the Bearcats had laid the foundation for a bruising second half where they had no negative plays and didn’t pass once.
Stein said the block was big for momentum.
“We really wanted to get a two possession lead there and they made a big stop and the block gave them a little momentum,” he said.
After a short Northwest punt, Scottsbluff took their first lead at 12-7 when Harsh scored from the 1 on the second play of the fourth quarter. But Northwest didn’t back down.
After a stop, sophomore Sam Hartman returned a punt 19 yards to the Bearcat 48 and the Vikings needed eight plays to take the lead when quarterback Rans Sanders connected with Tyler Hageman on a 23-yard pass play in the back left corner of the end zone.
“Our effort was there all night, but in the second half they executed just a little bit better than us,” Stein said.
It was Harsh who did a little bit of everything for the Bearcats scoring all three touchdowns, playing a masterful linebacker on defense and also handling kicking and punting duties.
“Sebastian Harsh is the real deal. He just kept getting up off the canvas,” Stein said. “He needs a leather helmet, no facemask, both sides of the ball he plays so hard. Kicks it, punts it. It was worth the price of admission.”
Scottsbluff (3-0) held Northwest to just 185 yards of total offense. Brady Baasch had 13 carries for 58 yards and Hageman had four catches for 70 yards to pace the Vikings (2-1).
