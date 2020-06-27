Millard West downs Home Federal 12-3
KEARNEY — After giving up two runs in the top of the first, Millard West answered with five in the bottom of the inning en route to a 12-3 victory over Home Federal in six innings Saturday.
Recent Nebraska recruit Max Anderson went 2 for 2 with a triple, a double, three runs and two RBIs for Millard West.
Jay Gustafson had a home run and double while Carson Cahoy also homered for Home Federal (6-5), which travels to Columbus for a doubleheader on Monday.
Home Federal (6-5) 200 100—3 4 3
Millard West 510 204—12 7 3
LP—Johnson. 2B—HF, Gustafson; MW, Anderson. 3B—MW, Anderson. HR—HF, Gustafson, Cahoy.
Dinsdale Automotive tops Shelton/Gibbon
Cole Thorne and Evan Gydesen combined on a 1-hitter to propel the Dinsdale Automotive juniors to a 5-1 win over Shelton/Gibbon Saturday at Ryder Park.
Thorne gave up one run on one hit with 10 strikeouts and three walks over 4 2/3 innings. Gydesen didn’t allow a hit or walk while striking out four in 2 1/3 innings to pick up a save.
Hunter Jensen went 2 for 3 with a run for Dinsdale Auto while Evan Kleint drove in a pair of runs.
Tommy Nicholson had the lone hit for Shelton/Gibbon.
Shelton/Gibbon 100 000 0—1 1 3
Dinsdale Auto (3-5) 201 020 x—5 5 0
WP—Thorne. LP—Kucera. Sv.—Gydesen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.