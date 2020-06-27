Legion_Baseball_Logo

Millard West downs Home Federal 12-3

KEARNEY — After giving up two runs in the top of the first, Millard West answered with five in the bottom of the inning en route to a 12-3 victory over Home Federal in six innings Saturday.

Recent Nebraska recruit Max Anderson went 2 for 2 with a triple, a double, three runs and two RBIs for Millard West.

Jay Gustafson had a home run and double while Carson Cahoy also homered for Home Federal (6-5), which travels to Columbus for a doubleheader on Monday.

Home Federal (6-5) 200 100—3 4 3

Millard West 510 204—12 7 3

LP—Johnson. 2B—HF, Gustafson; MW, Anderson. 3B—MW, Anderson. HR—HF, Gustafson, Cahoy.

Dinsdale Automotive tops Shelton/Gibbon

Cole Thorne and Evan Gydesen combined on a 1-hitter to propel the Dinsdale Automotive juniors to a 5-1 win over Shelton/Gibbon Saturday at Ryder Park.

Thorne gave up one run on one hit with 10 strikeouts and three walks over 4 2/3 innings. Gydesen didn’t allow a hit or walk while striking out four in 2 1/3 innings to pick up a save.

Hunter Jensen went 2 for 3 with a run for Dinsdale Auto while Evan Kleint drove in a pair of runs.

Tommy Nicholson had the lone hit for Shelton/Gibbon.

Shelton/Gibbon 100 000 0—1 1 3

Dinsdale Auto (3-5) 201 020 x—5 5 0

WP—Thorne. LP—Kucera. Sv.—Gydesen.

