Sandy Creek Invite
FAIRFIELD — The Arcadia-Loup City volleyball team improved to 7-1 on the season after taking the Sandy Creek Tournament Saturday.
The Rebals opened with a 25-23, 25-22 victory over Ravenna. Calli Bauer paced ALC with 14 kills, while Capri Dethlefs chipped in seven. Nadia VanSlyke had 20 assists and two ace serves.
Arcadia-Loup City posted a 25-13, 25-10 victory over Sandy Creek. Dethlefs had six kills and three aces, while Shanyn Gappa and Bauer each added three ace serves as well. Creighton Harrington had 11 digs.
The Rebels earned a hard-fought 11-25, 25-23, 25-15 victory over Fillmore Central. Dethlefs had eight kills, two bloacks and nine digs, while Bauer chipped in seven kills. VanSlyke had 20 assists.
Boone Central Invitational
ALBION — Ord went 1-2 to finish fourth at the Boone Central Invite Saturday.
The Chants opened with a 26-24, 21-25, 25-17 victory over Boone Central, then dropped their next two matches. Ord fell to Class C-2 No. 10 Oakland-Craig 25-12, 25-17 and No. 7 Stanton 25-17, 25-16. Stats were not reported.
Boone Central went 1-2. During the loss to Ord, Natalee Luettel led the way with 14 kills, while Mara Ranslem chipped in nine and also had 13 digs. Paige Nelson chipped in 18 assists.
The Cardinals then defeated Tekemah-Herman 25-16, 25-16. Luettel had 10 kills, while Rasnlem added six. Nelson had 13 assists.
Boone Central finished the day with a 25-23, 25-17 loss to Central City. Ranslem posted seven kills, while Luettel added six.
Cozad Invite
COZAD — Centura finished 2-1 to take fifth at the Cozad Invite Saturday.
The Centurions opened with a 25-20, 25-6 loss to Class B, No. 5 Sidney. Holcomb had six kills, while Jadyn Gentleman led the defense with 10 digs.
Centura rebounded with a 25-10, 25-16 win over Cozad. Elayna Holcomb and Sydney Davis each led the way with eight kills, while Amber Baldwin chipped in 20 assists.
The Centurions finished the day with a 24-26, 25-22, 25-7 victory over Gothenburg. Holcomb paced Centura with 14 kills and five blocks, Gentleman had 20 digs and Baldwin contributed with 26 assists.
Class C-2, No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia went 3-0 to take the tournament, including an 18-25, 25-21, 25-17 win over Sidney in the final
Friend Invitational
FRIEND — Kenesaw went up 1-2 at the Friend Invite Saturday.
The Blue Devils opened with a 25-19, 25-16 loss to Lawrence-Nelson. Stephanie Anderson paved the way with five kills, while Hope Nienhueser and Chloe Uden each added four.
Kenesaw rebounded with a 25-9, 25-9 win over Friend. Chloe Uden and Stephanie Anderson each led the way with five kills. Rylee Legg added 11 assists.
The Blue Devils finished the day with a loss to Sutton 25-16, 18-25, 25-11. Uden paced the Blue Devils with 11 kills, while Kaylee Steer led the defense with 22 assists. Elisha Reiners had 19 assists.
Elm Creek Invite
ELM CREEK — Wood River went 0-3 at the Elm Creek Invite.
The Eagles opened with a 25-22, 22-25, 25-18 loss to Southern Valley. Packer put down 10 kills and 12 digs, while Rauert had 20 assists and five ace serves
Wood River then fell to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 25-23, 22-25, 25-17. Ashley Packer led the way with 13 kills, while Jenna Rauert added 19 assists and 16 digs. Hannah Paulk also had 16 digs.
The Eagles finished with a 25-17, 23-25, 25-22 loss to Amherst. Packer had 15 kills, while Sage Gideon added 15 digs and Rauert put up 30 assists.
Loomis Invite
LOOMIS — Hampton went 0-3 at the Loomis Invite.
The Hawks lost to Bertrand 25-15, 25-19. Lydia Dose led the way with seven kills and 12 digs. Lexie Wolinski added 12 assists.
Hampton fell 25-12, 25-17 to Maxwell. Rorie Loveland had four kills, while Wolinski had seven assists.
The Hawks finished the day with a 25-15, 23-25, 26-24 loss to Shelton. Dose finished with six kills, while Wolinski chipped in 17 assists. Loveland had 14 digs.
