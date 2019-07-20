CLASS B
Central City/Fullerton 16, McCook 8
MCCOOK — There will be no two-and-out for Central City/Fullerton at this year’s Class B American Legion juniors state tournament.
Central City/Fullerton took a 5-2 lead after two innings on Saturday against host McCook and kept expanding it from there to claim a 16-6 victory.
Central City/Fullerton advances to face Waverly Sunday at 7 p.m. in a winners bracket semifinal.
Waverly 10, Broken Bow 5
MCCOOK — Waverly pulled away late to top Broken Bow 10-5 in the first round of the Class B juniors state tournament Saturday.
Broken Bow led 2-0 after the third inning and 2-1 after the fourth.
But Waverly put up four runs in the fifth and outscored Broken Bow 4-2 in the sixth.
Broken Bow will face host McCook Sunday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. Broken Bow defeated McCook twice en route to the Area 6 tournament title.
CLASS C
PWG 11, Tri County 1
PLYMOUTH — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley rolled past host Tri County 11-1 in five innings in the first round of the Class C juniors state tournament Saturday.
PWG recorded nine hits with Jackson McIntyre and Trevor Cargill each having two. Cargill drove in three runs and also earned the win on the mound.
PWG advances to face Tekamah-Herman Sunday at 8 p.m.
Tri County 100 00—1 6 1
PWG 326 0x—11 9 2
WP—Cargill. LP—Uher.
Tekamah-Herman 6, Shelton-Gibbon 3
PLYMOUTH — Tekamah-Herman uses a late game rally to defeat Shelton-Gibbon 6-3 in the first round of the Class C juniors state tournament.
Shelton-Gibbon carried a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning before Tekamah-Herman took a 4-3 lead and then tacked on two more runs in the sixth.
Dylan Chatt led Tekamah-Herman with 2 hits and 3 RBIs. Jed Hoover pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing no runs to pick up the win for Tekamah-Herman.
Shelton-Gibbon managed just one hit by Brien Yepez and now plays Tri County in a 2 p.m. elimination game on Sunday.
Shelton-Gibbon 000 300 0—3 1 3
Tekamah-Herman 010 032 x—6 9 2
WP—Hoover. LP—Capek.