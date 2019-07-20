Home Federal eliminates Norfolk
COLUMBUS — Home Federal stayed alive in the Class A, Area 6 seniors tournament by defeated Norfolk 3-1 Saturday.
Ran Sanders pitched a complete game, allowing the one run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Norfolk took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first by scoring on a wild pitch.
Home Federal got all of its runs in the fourth inning. Sanders helped his own cause with an RBI single, and Kyle Sextro followed with a two-run single.
One day after being hurt by errors in a loss to Gretna, Home Federal didn’t commit any defensive miscues.
Javier Cruz went 2 for 3 for Home Federal (19-20), which advances to face Columbus Sunday at 7 p.m.
Norfolk 100 000 0—1 5 0
Home Federal (19-20) 000 300 x—3 5 0
WP—Sanders. LP—Droscoll. 2B—HF, Cahoy.
Five Points edges South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — In a game in which all the scoring was done in the first inning, top-seeded Five Points Bank edges South Sioux City 2-1 Saturday.
It was the first game of the tournament for Five Points (20-14) after receiving a first-round bye on Friday.
Sam Hartman went 2 for 3 for Five Points. Jaden Jurgensmier threw a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts.
Five Points faces second-seeded Gretna Sunday at 5 p.m.
South Sioux City 100 000 0—1 4 3
Five Points (20-14) 200 000 0—2 6 3
WP—Jurgensmier. LP—Kempers.
Dinsdale Auto tops Norfolk
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Tom Dinsdale Automotive topped Norfolk 5-1 Saturday in a Class A, Area 6 juniors tournament elimination game.
Michael Moreno’s RBI groundout gave Dinsdale the lead in the first inning.
Aidan Keyes, Tyler Douglass and Marcos Perez all drove in a run in the second to stake Dinsdale out to a 4-0 advantage.
Gage Brockmeier allowed one run on fives hits with three strikeouts over five innings. Moreno didn’t allow a hit over the final two innings to pick up the save.
Seth Myers and Braedon Agilar each had two hits for Dinsdale Auto (14-19), which faces South Sioux City Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Dinsdale Auto (14-19) 130 000 1—5 9 1
Norfolk 001 000 0—1 5 2
WP—Brockmeier. Sv.—Moreno. LP—Vaughn.