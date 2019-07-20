Home Federal eliminates Norfolk

COLUMBUS — Home Federal stayed alive in the Class A, Area 6 seniors tournament by defeated Norfolk 3-1 Saturday.

Ran Sanders pitched a complete game, allowing the one run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Norfolk took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first by scoring on a wild pitch.

Home Federal got all of its runs in the fourth inning. Sanders helped his own cause with an RBI single, and Kyle Sextro followed with a two-run single.

One day after being hurt by errors in a loss to Gretna, Home Federal didn’t commit any defensive miscues.

Javier Cruz went 2 for 3 for Home Federal (19-20), which advances to face Columbus Sunday at 7 p.m.

Norfolk 100 000 0—1 5 0

Home Federal (19-20) 000 300 x—3 5 0

WP—Sanders. LP—Droscoll. 2B—HF, Cahoy.

Five Points edges South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — In a game in which all the scoring was done in the first inning, top-seeded Five Points Bank edges South Sioux City 2-1 Saturday.

It was the first game of the tournament for Five Points (20-14) after receiving a first-round bye on Friday.

Sam Hartman went 2 for 3 for Five Points. Jaden Jurgensmier threw a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts.

Five Points faces second-seeded Gretna Sunday at 5 p.m.

South Sioux City 100 000 0—1 4 3

Five Points (20-14) 200 000 0—2 6 3

WP—Jurgensmier. LP—Kempers.

Dinsdale Auto tops Norfolk

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Tom Dinsdale Automotive topped Norfolk 5-1 Saturday in a Class A, Area 6 juniors tournament elimination game.

Michael Moreno’s RBI groundout gave Dinsdale the lead in the first inning.

Aidan Keyes, Tyler Douglass and Marcos Perez all drove in a run in the second to stake Dinsdale out to a 4-0 advantage.

Gage Brockmeier allowed one run on fives hits with three strikeouts over five innings. Moreno didn’t allow a hit over the final two innings to pick up the save.

Seth Myers and Braedon Agilar each had two hits for Dinsdale Auto (14-19), which faces South Sioux City Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Dinsdale Auto (14-19) 130 000 1—5 9 1

Norfolk 001 000 0—1 5 2

WP—Brockmeier. Sv.—Moreno. LP—Vaughn.

