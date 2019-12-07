WRESTLING
Vikings finish third at York; Griess picks up 150th win
YORK – The Northwest wrestling team went 4-1 to take third at the York Invite.
The Vikings won their 3-0 to capture to their pool. They defeated Fairbury (72-12), Lincoln Southeast (48-33) and Schuyler (57-24).
In the championship pool, the Vikings lost to Papillion-La Vista South (39-36) but bounced back to defeat Omaha Westside (54-29) in the third-place dual.
Grady Arends (113), Collin Quandt (138), Owen Freisen (145) and Grady Griess (220) led the way by going 5-0 on the day.
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said it was a good day.
“I thought we wrestled well. Our kids really battled hard,” Sybrandts said. “We still need to clean up some things but I think we are going to continue to grow. Our young kids got a taste of varsity and I thought they did a great job. They are only going to get better and better.”
Griess picked up his 150th career victory during the meet.
“He’s had an outstanding career for us. He just continues to be dominant for us,” Sybrandts said. “It’s been fun to watch.”
Arends, Quandt and Griess will compete in the Walsh Ironman Tournament in Ohio Friday and Saturday, while the rest of the Vikings compete at Lexington Thursday, then at the Holdrege Invite Saturday.
Also, Central City’s Dyson Kunz went 4-1 and picked up his 100th win.
Islanders take Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — Three champions paced the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team to the Kearney Invite title.
Ein Obermiller (106 pounds), Juan Pedro, Jr. (120) and Michael Isele (285) all won titles to help the Islanders take the title with 114 points, nine more than runner-up Hastings.
Brody Arrants (138), Kolby Lukasiewicz (160), Daylon Keolavone (195) and Alex Rodriquez (220) all earned second place finishes, Kael Kingery (132) and Tyler Salpas (152) both took third in their weight classes.
Kearney Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 114, Hastings 105, Kearney 104, Lincoln Southwest 73.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 54.
Championships
106 — Ein Obermiller, GI, pinned Francisco Becerra OCP, 5:39; 113 — Landon McLaughlin, LSW, pinned Ben Crocker, KEA, 1:52; 120 — Juan Pedro, Jr., GI, pinned Kash Bates, LSW, 3:26; 126 — Rylie Steele, KEA, dec. Landon Weidner, HAS, 3-0; 132 — Bryce Brown, HAS, dec. Jaxon Morrow, LSW, 9-4; 138 — Braydon Smith, KEA, maj. dec. Brody Arrants, GI, 14-3; 145 — Gage Ferguson, KEA, pinned Chase Charron, LSW, 1:03; 152 — Gauge McBride, KEA, dec. Mason Brumbaugh, HAS, 9-8; 160 — Izaak Hunsley, HAS, dec. Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, 3-0; 170 — Carter Abels, KEA, pinned Tristen Mlnarik, LSW, 0:48; 182 — Damen Pape, HAS, pinned Joey Glogowski, OCP, 1:16; 195 — Tony Pray, OCP, pinned Daylon Keolavone, GI, 4:39: 220 — Blake Davis, HAS, pinned Alex Rodriquez, GI, 1:54; 285 — Michael Isele, GI, pinned Peter Kreutzer, KEA, 1:48.
GICC’s Alberts takes 145-pound title at Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW — Ben Alberts made his high school wrestling debut an impressive one.
The Grand Island Central Catholic freshman went 4-0 to take the 145-pound weight class at the Broken Bow Invite.
Alberts won the title by pinned Mitchell’s Kadin Perez in 3:18. That helped the Crusaders finish 12th with 32 points.
Broken Bow Invite
Team Standings
Broken Bow 202, Ord 193, St. Paul 116, Gordon-Rushville 96, Malcolm 91.5, Twin River 90, Mitchell 81, Kearney Catholic 76, South Loup 48, Southern Valley 45, Chase County 33, Grand Island Central Catholic 32, Perkins County 17.
Championship results
106 — Sam Luther, KC, pinned Lane Russell, BB, 0:21; 113 — Owen Sack, SP, pinned Logan Peterson, SL, 5:12; 120 — Trey Garey, BB, pinned Kaleb Baker, SP, 2:23; 126 — Schylar Campbell, BB, pinned Juan Davalos, TR, 1:25; 132 — Patrick Poers, BB, pinned Hadley Markowski, MIT, 0:44; 138 — Colton Rowse, ORD, dec. Austin Cole, BB, 7-3; 145 — Ben Alberts, GICC, pinned Kadin Perez, MIT, 3:18; 152 — Gavin Zoucha, MAL, dec. Jaxson Daake, KC, 7-5; 160 — Garrett Kluthe, ORD, pinned Dalton Kunkee, SL, 1:54; 170 — Dylan Zoucha, MAL, tech fall Kelen Meyer, ORD, 16-0; 182 — Lathan Duda, BB, dec. Trevor Peterson, CC, 8-1; 195 — Ethan Gabriel, ORD, pinned Kaden Powers, BB, 0:26; 220 — Keifer Anderson, BB, pinned Nicholas Coley, MIT, 0:46; 285 — CJ Hoevet, ORD, pinned Kale Nordmeyer, MAL, 1:33.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 2 Vikings edge No. 3 Norris in OT
FIRTH — Class B preseason No. 2-rated Northwest got its second win over a top 10 team in less than 24 hours with a 51-46 overtime victory over No. 3 Norris Saturday.
“It was a great game, which is what you’d expect when it is No. 2 vs. No. 3,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said.
Norris had the momentum heading into the extra period.
“We thought we had it won in regulation,” Moerer said. “Right before the buzzer, they threw up a three and it went in. We felt like in the fourth quarter we were in pretty good shape.”
The Vikings recovered to outscore Norris 7-2 in overtime.
“We hit our free throws and played great defense,” Moerer said. “They had trouble getting shots.”
The tough schedule continues when Northwest hosts No. 1 Crete on Friday.
Northwest (2-0) 11 8 13 12 7—51
Norris (1-1) 15 5 11 13 2—46
Individual scoring not available.
Millard North downs Islanders
PAPILLION — Class A preseason No. 5-rated Millard North opened up a 26-5 first-quarter lead en route to a 62-24 win over Grand Island Senior High in the consolation game of the Tip-Off Classic at Papillion-La Vista South.
Taylor Finkenbiner led four Mustangs who scored in double figures with 12 points.
Tori Hale led Grand Island with seven points.
Grand Island (0-2) 5 8 5 6—24
Millard North (1-1) 26 23 7 6—62
GRAND ISLAND—McDonald 3, Maciejewski 2, Kelly 2, Reed 2, Hale 7, Chavez 3, Barrientos 3, Hill 2.
MILLARD NORTH—Spidle 2, L. Finkenbiner 6, T. Finkenbiner 12, Stalzer 9, Avila-Abrosi 11, Chambers 10, Sohl 2, Bryant 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Islanders top Lincoln High
OMAHA — Grand Island Senior High used a big performance from Isaac Traudt to down Lincoln High 70-58 Saturday in the Tip-Off Classic consolation game at Millard North.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore put up 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
“At practice Friday, we really challenged Isaac to board,” Islanders coach Jeremiah Slough said. “He can really score — 31 points is a special number — but the 12 rebounds what I was most proud of.”
Jay Gustafson added 15 points and Them Koang chipped in 12.
“Jay Gustafson was really, really good today and he just continues to get better and better,” Slough said. “We’re going to go as far as he takes us at the point-guard position and he took care of the ball today.
“Jay got us through their pressure and he was aggressive when he got by the defense and was able to get 15 (points), so I thought that he was really important to our success today.”
Grand Island (1-1) 15 14 20 21—70
Lincoln High (0-2) 13 11 12 22—58
GRAND ISLAND—Gustafson 15, Douglass 2, Leiting 6, Francl 1, Coslor 3, Traudt 31, Koang 12.
LINCOLN HIGH—Perkins 13, Lott-Bzby 6, Barber 23, urrilo 9, Eddie 4, Hillhouse 3.
