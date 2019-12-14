WRESTLING
Cooley leads Vikings at Holdrege Invitational
HOLDREGE — Austin Cooley was the lone champion for Northwest at the Holdrege Invite.
The Viking junior captured the 152-pound weight class after going 5-0 to win the 152-pound weight class.
That helped Northwest take sixth with 112 points.
Caleb Alcorta (fourth, 106), Ben Sutherland (fifth, 113), Caden Frederiksen (fourth, 120), Brady Isley (third, 132), Colton Ruff (fourth, 138), Alex Cabello (fourth, 160), Brody Sheeks (third, 170), Victor Isele (fifth, 195) and Brody Stutzman (fourth, 285) were the other Viking medalists.
Holdrege Invitational
Team Scoring
Lincoln Southwest 219.5, Broken Bow 170, Hill City 135, Norton 123, Holdrege 122, Northwest 112, McCook 103, Minden 78.0.
Championship Matches
106 — Darius Shields, NOR, pinned Carter Underhill, HC, 0:57; 113 — Landan McLaughlin, LSW, pinned Kaleb Atkins, HC, 1:22; 120 — Kash Bates, LSW, pinned Trey Garey, BB, 1:08; 126 — 1, Schylar Campbell, BB, pinned Talyn Campbell, McC, 3:20; 132 — 1, Patrick Powers, dec. Jaxon Morrow, LSW, 12-6; 138 — Ryan Mazour, LSW, pinned Grant Reynolds, BB,, 2:42; 145 — Treven Melroy, HOL, pinned Chase Charroin, LSW,, 5:18; 152 — 1, Austin Cooley, NW, dec. Cooper Jackson, LSW, 4-2 SV-1; 160 — Ethan Carstens, LSW, pinned Colt Segarra, HC, 3:31; 170 — 1, Blake Baker, LSW, pinned Jadyn Walker, HC, 1:57; 182 — Lathan Duda, BB, dec. Jayce Hamel, HC, 8-4; 195 — 1, Alec Langman, McC, dec. Imanol Munoz, HOL, 7-2; 220 — 1, Judson Wiltfong, NOR, pinned Austin Kreutzer, McC, 2:58; 285 — 1, Reid Steinbeck, McC, pinned Sawyer Bumgarner, BB, 1:51.
Griess finishes fifth at Ironman Tourney
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Grady Griess earned himself a medal in what is called of the toughest tournaments in the country.
The Northwest senior went 3-2 during the two-day tournament to finish fifth at 220 pounds.
After going 2-0 on the first day, he suffered a 6-5 loss to Ethan Hatcher, of Breckville, Ohio, in the semifinals. Then he suffered a 5-2 loss to Kyonte Hamilton, of Georgetown Prep, Maryland, in the consolation semifinals. He ended his day by winning a 9-5 decision over Noah Pettigrew of Blair Academy, New Jersey, in the fifth-place match.
According to the Intramat ratings, Hatcher was No. 4, while Hamilton was No. 15 and Pettigrew was No. 8. Griess was ranked No. 20.
“Not many kids get the previlege to wrestle down there,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “He really wrestled well down there. He finished with a medal in what is probably the toughest tournament in America. That’s great for him.”
Islanders finish 11th at Council Bluffs Tourney
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Grand Island Senior High had three top eight finishers at the Council Bluffs Classic.
That allowed the Islanders to take 11th with 258 points.
Juan Pedro, Jr. (fifth, 120 pounds), Blake Cushing (fourth, 126) and Daylon Keolavone (eight, 195) were those wrestlers to finish in the top eight in their weight classes.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eagles down Heartland Lutheran
CENTRAL CITY — Elijah Boersen scored 19 points to lead Nebraska Christian to a 61-34 win over Heartland Lutheran Saturday.
Seth Hower added 14 points for the Eagles (2-1), who jumped out to a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Eli Oman and Justus Bader both finished with 10 points for Heartland Lutheran (1-2).
Heartland Lutheran (1-2) 3 7 12 12—34
Nebraska Christian (2-1) 14 20 9 18—61
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Oman 10, Green 1, Wiegert 3, Bader 10, Rathjen 9, Nyanok 1.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Schreiber 2, Herman 6, Pipher 3, Perdew 7, Falk 4, Boersen 19, Langemeier 4, Merchant 2, Hower 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Hornets fall to Nebraska Christian
CENTRAL CITY — Heartland Lutheran jumped out to an early lead, but Nebraska Christian rebounded with a big second quarter and went on to a 36-22 win.
Molly Griess paced Nebraska Christian with 14 points while Shelby McHargue had 11.
“We started out pretty good, but we let their man pressure force us out of our rhythm and we never got back in it,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “That was kind of the deciding factor.”
Carli Maier led Heartland Lutheran with 11 points.
Heartland Lutheran (1-2) 6 4 2 10—22
Nebraska Christian (2-1) 2 18 5 11—36
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Niemeier 3, Van bibber 2, C. Maier 11, Zehendner 6.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Sebek 4, Sh. McHargue 11, Swanson 4, M. Griess 14, G. Seip 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.