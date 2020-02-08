BOYS BASKETBALL
Traudt, Islanders stun Creighton Prep
OMAHA —Isaac Traudt hit a running 30-footer as time expired to send Grand Island Senior High to a 57-54 overtime win over Class A No. 5-rated Omaha Creighton Prep.
Islanders coach Jeremiah Slough called a timeout with the Junior Jays set to shoot a second free throw to try and set up the final play.
“We just put Isaac on one side and Jayden (Byabato) on the other and said whether the ball goes in or not, whichever side it goes to we’re going to outlet it to that guy,” Slough said. “If it’s Jayden, he’s going to take it. There are six seconds, and that’s a ton of time. If it’s Isaac, it’s six seconds. That’s a ton of time.
“So luckily they missed it and we were able to get the rebound. Isaac didn’t get real far — I thought he could get there a little farther but he kind of got pinned there in the corner — but he made it.”
Traudt finished with a game-high 33 points including six 3-pointers. Them Koang chipped in 10 points.
The win capped off a huge weekend for the Islanders (12-7), who also won at Kearney Friday after having nearly half the team missing practice midweek due to illnesses.
“It was just a big weekend for our kids,” Slough said. “They just continue to compete. They had all of the excuses in the world, but they believe in themselves.”
Grand Island (12-7) 15 15 13 7 7—57
Creighton Prep (14-6) 9 20 13 8 4—54
GRAND ISLAND—Gustafson 3, Leiting 2, Francl 5, Byabato 4, Traudt 33, Koang 10.
OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP—Trainer 7, Sitti 7, B. Buckley 7, C. Buckley 6, Schemers 5, Rollins 18, Wiley 6, Jungers 5.
Janky sends Vikings past Holdrege
HOLDREGE — Parker Janky hit seven 3-pointers en route to 26 points to lead Northwest to a 67-42 win over Holdrege Saturday.
Janky hit four of his treys in the first quarter to help stake out the Vikings to a 17-10 lead.
Alex Brandt added 12 points for Northwest.
Northwest (12-8) 17 13 18 19—67
Holdrege (7-12) 10 4 14 14—42
NORTHWEST—Janky 26, Winton 6, Anderson 4, Walford 6, Hayes 5, Hageman 5, Brandt 12, Juengst 2.
HOLDREGE—Bauman 7, Hilyard 10, Broeker 2, Edgron 3, C. Anderson 2, Reed 5, Hinrichs 11, D. Anderson 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest shuts down Dusters, 58-27
HOLDREGE — Whitney Brown led three Northwest players in double figures, and the Vikings added a strong defensive effort to top Holdrege 58-27 Saturday.
Brown finished with 22 points. Lauren Hauser added 13 and Shanae Suttles chipped in 10.
“I really liked our intensity coming out to start the game,” coach Russ Moerer said. “To hold that team to eight points in the first half and for us to score 37 was a great start. Holdrege is a team that nearly upset York on the road (Friday) night, so they are improving rapidly.”
Northwest (16-5) 14 23 13 8—58
Holdrege (8-12) 6 2 7 12—27
NORTHWEST—Brown 22, Caspersen 4, Hauser 13, Suttles 10, Nelson 5, Esquivel 2, Mader 2.
HOLDREGE—scoring not available.
Omaha Marian tops Islanders
OMAHA — Ary Harrison scored 20 points and Parker Stafford added 19 to lead Omaha Marian to a 63-32 win over Grand Island Senior High Saturday.
“We handled their pressure pretty decently,” Islanders coach Scott Hirchert said. “They just hurt us inside a little bit, especially in the second half. We shut down the Harrison girls in the second half and they just started going inside on us. And we were shorthanded this week.”
Ella McDonald topped Grand Island with 15 points.
Grand Island (2-16) 9 3 9 11—32
Omaha Marian (10-8) 20 14 15 14—63
GRAND ISLAND—McDonald 15, Maciejewski 6, Kely 4, Reed 5, Hale 2.
OMAHA MARIAN—Sulentic 7, Pallesen 8, Shaffer 2, Harrison 20, Asselin 5, Stafford 19, Timmerman 1, Heinert 1.
SWIMMING
Novinski breaks more records at Elkhorn
ELKHORN —Jon Novinski helped the Grand Island Senior High boys swim team place third at the Elkhorn Invitational with a record-breaking performance.
Novinski set new pool and meet records in the 500 freestyle by winning in 4:40.73.
Novinski also won the 100 breaststroke in auto state time and Doug Lewandowski won the 50 free in auto state time.
Luke Dankert placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke in auto state time. The boys 200 medley relay of Lewandowski, Dankert, Colby Setlik and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo came in third in auto state time,
The boys 200 free relay of Lewandowski, Dankert, Kai Wilson and Novinski placed second in auto state time while the 400 free relay of Wilson, Sambula-Monzalvo, Setlik and Novinski came in third in auto state time.
Secondardy state times were recorded by Dankert (200 IM), Setlik (100 fly), Lewandowski (100 back), Wilson (200 and 100 free) and Sambula-Monzalvo (200 and 500 free).
The Islanders finished with 271 points. Elkhorn/Elhorn South took first with 641 points while Omaha Creighton Prep (446) was second.
The Grand Island girls placed sixth out of 11 teams with 162 points.
Secondary state times were achieved by Reagan Greer (200 and 500 free), Sarah Dankert (100 breaststroke), Ianna Fill (100 breaststroke), the 200 medley relay team (Nia Fill, Dankert, Ashlyn Muhlbach, Greer) and the 400 free relay (Greer, Ianna Fill, Dankert, Muhlbach).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.