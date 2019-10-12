Wisner-Pilger Tournament
WISNER — The Class C-1 No. 1 St. Paul volleyball team won three matches at the Wisner-Pilger Tournament to improve to 25-0 on the season.
The Wildcats opened with a 25-11, 25-23 win over Clarkson-Leigh. Brooke Poppert led the way with 10 kills, while Josie Jakubowski chipped in nine. Noel Roan had three ace serves and Olivia Poppert dished out 29 assists.
St. Paul then defeated No. 10 Norfolk Catholic 25-20, 25-15. Jakubowski and Brooke Poppert each hammered down 10 kills, while Olivia Poppert had 22 assists and Paige Lukasiewicz had 20 digs.
The Wildcats claimed the championship over Wisner-Pilger 25-8, 25-13. Brooke Poppert and Jakubowski each led St. Paul, who haven’t dropped a set yet, with seven and kills, respectively. Lukasiewicz had 12 digs and joined Jakubowski and Olivia Poppert with three ace serves each.
Humphrey-LHF Quad
HUMPHREY — The Twin River volleyball team finished 1-2 at the Humphrey-Lindsey Holy Family Quad.
The Titans opened with a 27-25, 25-18 loss to Howells-Dodge. Marissa Morris led the way with 15 kills, while Eva Fehringer added 15 assists.
Twin River then fell to Humphrey-Lindsey Holy Family 25-16, 25-16. Morris had five kills and eight digs, while Fehringer had six assists.
The Titans finished the day with a 25-14, 25-15 win over Spalding Academy. Morris hammered down seven kills, while Fehringer added five, while dishing out 10 assists.
