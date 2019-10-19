Arcadia-Loup City Tournament
LOUP CITY — Centura went 4-0 to win the Arcadia-Loup City Tournament on Saturday.
The Centurions avenged a loss to Arcadia-Loup City from earlier in the week by edging the Rebels 24-26, 25-23, 25-22.
Elayna Holcomb had 15 kills and Taya Christensen added 11. Amber Baldwin finished with 33 set assists and 18 digs, while Jadyn Gentleman added 17 digs.
The Rebels (23-4) received nine kills from both Capri Dethlefs and Calli Bauer and eight kills from Nadia VanSlyke and Mariah Markus.
The Centurions (19-10) swept Gibbon 25-13, 25-9 behind 11 kills from Holcomb. Baldwin contributed 17 set assists and seven aces.
Holcomb had nine kills and Baldwin 15 set assist in a 25-13, 25-16 sweep of West Holt.
Centura also swept Ravenna 25-16, 25-15 with Holcomb putting down eight kills. Sydney Davis added fie kills and Taya Christensen had four.
Callie Coulter led Ravenna with four kills.
Arcadia-Loup City won its other three matches, starting with a 25-23, 26-24 victory over Ravenna. Bauer and Dethlefs had seven kills each while Shayne Gappa scored eight points.
The Rebels swept Gibbon 25-21, 25-21. VanSlyke had 18 set assists, Dethlefs added 10 digs and six kills, Gappa had 11 points while Creighton Harrington and Lindsi Loos both had nine digs.
Arcadia-Loup City also downed West Holt 25-15, 25-7. VanSlyke had 17 set assists, Dethlefs had 11 points and six aces while Bauer put down seven kills.
Centennial Tournament
UTICA — Wood River went 2-1 at Saturday’s Centennial Tournament.
Wood River was swept by Sutton 25-19, 25-19. The Eagles were led by Ashley Packer’s seven kills. Baylie Codner had 13 digs and Jenna Rauert recorded 12 set assists.
Wood River rebounded to defeat Wilber-Clatonia 25-15, 25-22. Packer had six kills, Lauren Thorp five, Hannah Paulk four and Rauert three to go along with 10 set assists. Sage Gideon had nine set assists and Codner had 12 digs.
The Eagles also swept Tri County 25-18, 25-12. Thorp had seven kills while Packer and Paulk each finished with five.
East Husker Conference
PENDER — Twin River defeated Madison 25-15, 25-20 in a consolation match of the East Husker Conference tournament.
The Titans (8-19) received 10 kills from Marissa Morris, 12 set assists from Eva Fehringer and 11 digs from Chloe Cave.
Goldenrod Conference
CEDAR RAPIDS — Nebraska Christian split a pair of five-set matches to finish as the Goldenrod Conference Tournament runner-up on Saturday.
The Eagles (19-5) fell to Humphrey St. Francis in the championship match 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11.
Grace Langemeier amassed 37 kills and three aces while Milly Griess put down 10 kills. Sidney McHargue had 35 set assists.
Nebraska Christian got past Fullerton 25-18, 18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8 in the semifinals.
Langemeier had 18 kills and Griess again had 10. Sidney McHargue finished with 18 set assists while Shelby McHargue served four aces.
In the third-place match, Central Valley defeated Fullerton 19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 27-25, 16-14.
Ashlyn Wright had 21 kills and 33 digs for the Cougars. Neleigh Poss added 20 kills and 25 digs. Dani Wadsworth had four aces while Mckenzie Johnson had 26 set assists.
In the semifinals, Central Valley fell to Humphrey St. Francis 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19. Wright had 20 kills and 24 digs. Poss added 12 kills while Kensey Wadas contributed 41 set assists.
