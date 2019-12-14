Arcadia/Loup City 50, Central Valley 26
GREELEY — Twelve players scored in Arcadia/Loup City’s win at Central Valley.
Nadia VanSlyke led the Rebels with nine points.
Arcadia/Loup City (3-2) 8 17 14 11—50
Central Valley (0-5) 2 6 5 13—26
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—Dearmont 3, Dethlefs 8, Sillivan 2, Oxford 3, Heyen 3, Hurlburt 3, Harrington 3, VanSlyke 9, Chilewsi 6, Kaslon 2, Markus, Hurlburt 2.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Poss, 3, Wadsworth 3, Wright 3, Wood 2, Butcher 3, Barner 1, Wadas 7, Young 2.
Doniphan-Trumbull 50, Kenesaw 15
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull led 22-2 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Savannah Williams and Hope Nienhueser each led the Blue Devils with four points in the loss.
Doniphan-Trumbull (2-2) 22 19 5 4—50
Kenesaw (0-5) 2 2 4 7—15
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — NA
KENESAW — Williams 4, Wagoner 3, Nienhueser 4, Uden 2, Reiners 2.
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Blue Hill 33
HASTINGS — Class C-2 preseason No. 1-rated Hastings St. Cecilia took a 29-15 halftime lead and went on to remain undefeated with a victory over Blue Hill.
Tori Thomas and Makenna Asher both scored 13 points for the Hawkettes while Natalie Kissinger added 10.
Blue Hill (1-3) 9 6 12 6—33
Hastings SC (4-0) 15 14 9 11—49
BLUE HILL—individual scoring not available.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA—McCauley 3, B. Kissinger 7, Thomas 12, N. Kissinger 10, Asher 13, Hamburger 3.
Heartland 51, Hampton 25
HAMPTON — Heartland raced out to a 19-4 lead en route to the win over Hampton.
Odessa Ohrt produced 19 points to pace the Huskies while Kaelyn Buller added 13 points.
Heartland (3-1) 19 13 14 5—51
Hampton (2-2) 4 4 8 9—25
HEARTLAND—Ohrt 19, Siebert 8, Johnson 2, L. Carr 2, T. Carr 2, Buller 13, Janzen 5.
HAMPTON—Ly. Dose 4, Hansen 2, Wolinski 6, Stuart 6, Mersch 2, Li. Dose 3.
Madison 43, St. Edward 32
ST. EDWARD — Madison outscored St. Edward 28-12 in the first half en route to the victory.
Sophomore Alyssa Reardon put up 18 points for St. Edward.
Madison (2-2) 12 16 7 8—43
St. Edward (1-4) 8 4 9 11—32
MADISON—individual scoring not available.
ST. EDWARD—Werts 4, Olson 5, Cruise 5, Reardon 18.
Malcolm 41, Cross County 30
STROMSBURG — Alyssa Fortik scored 10 points to pace Malcolm in its win over Cross County.
Erica Stratman led Cross County with nine points.
Malcolm (3-1) 8 16 12 5—41
Cross County (3-1) 5 10 3 12—30
MALCOLM—Fortik 10, Jo. Small 8, Deaton 5, DeBaets 2, Ja. Small 6, Sehi 5, Virus 2, Sedlak 2, Brown 1.
CROSS COUNTY—Giannou 3, Schaefer 8, Noble 2, Anderson 3, Stratman 9, Sandell 1, Hanson 4.
