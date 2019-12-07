Fullerton 70, High Plains 33
POLK — Three players scored in double figures to help Fullerton cruise past High Plains.
Jordan Plumbtree led the Warriors with 20 points. Sydney Cook added 15 and Hanna Plumbtree chipped in 13.
Brianna Wilshusen topped High Plains with 11 points.
Fullerton (2-0) 19 21 12 18—70
High Plains (1-1) 13 11 3 6—33
FULLERTON—J. Plumbtree 20, Cook 15, H. Plumbtree 13, Kramer 6, Maxfield 4, Dubas 2.
HIGH PLAINS—Wilshusen 11, Bannister 9, Lindburg 6, Majerus 3, Wruble 2, Ackerson 2.
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Twin River 18
GENOA — Josie Kahlandt put up 22 points to outscore Twin River in Logan View-Scribner-Snyder’s victory.
Marissa Morris had eight points and Katie Paczosa seven for the Titans.
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder (1-1) 26 15 4 5—50
Twin River (0-2) 4 5 5 4—18
LOGAN VIEW-SCRIBNER-SNYDER—Klein 6, Uehling 10, Beacom 2, Hansen 4, Stockamp 3, Kahlandt 22, Kotik 1, Stout 2.
TWIN RIVER—Morris 8, Paczosa 7, Rinkol 3.
Ord 75, Central City 39
ORD — Ord raced out to a 23-9 lead after the first quarter en route to the win over Central City.
Gabby Moser scored 16 points for the Bison in the loss.
Central City (1-1) 9 12 8 10—39
Ord (2-0) 23 24 22 6—75
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 9, Sheets 2, Carroll 9, McGinnis 2, Erickson 1, Moser 16.
ORD—Individual scoring not available.
St. Paul 43, Doniphan-Trumbull 15
ST. PAUL — Class C-1 preseason No. 8-rated St. Paul shut out Doniphan-Trumbull in the second half to pull away.
Brooke Poppert topped the Wildcats with 19 points while Olivia Poppert contributed 10 points.
Maddie Smith led Doniphan-Trumbull with nine points.
Doniphan-Trumbull (1-1) 7 8 0 0—15
St. Paul (2-0) 15 9 13 6—43
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Smith 9, Roach 4, Shimmin 2.
ST. PAUL—B. Poppert 19, O. Poppert 10, Van Winkle 6, Jakabowski 5, Kosmicki 2, Hirschman 1.
Stuart 50, Central Valley 36
GREELEY — Stuart jumped out to a 13-2 lead en route to the win over Central Valley.
Lexi Schroder led Stuart with 22 points.
Dani Wadsworth recorded 15 for Central Valley.
Stuart (2-0) 13 9 4 22—50
Central Valley (0-2) 2 13 12 9—36
STUART—Schmaderer 2, Paxton 6, Engel 15, Schroder 22, Tersteegen 2, Stracke 3.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Poss 8, Barr 5, Wadsworth 15, Wright 2, Wood 4, Barner 2.
Wood River 43, Centura 38
WOOD RIVER — Boston Boucher poured in 24 points to lead Wood River past Centura.
Centura (0-1) 7 9 7 16—38
Wood River (2-0) 9 13 8 13—43
CENTURA—Individual scoring not available.
WOOD RIVER—Rauert 3, Boucher 24, Codner 5, Paulk 9, Avilez 2.
