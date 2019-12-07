Central Valley 64, Stuart 38
GREELEY — Trevor Cargill put up 22 points and Morgan Behnk added 21 to lead Central Valley past Stuart Saturday.
Stuart (0-2) 7 18 4 9—38
Central Valley (2-0) 14 16 15 24—64
STUART—Sattler 3, Paxton 6, Steinhauser 20, Dvorak 4, Heiser 5.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Kelly 7, Rother 8, Nekoliczak 3, Behnk 21, Cadek 3, Cargill 22.
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Twin River 30
GENOA — Logan View-Scribner-Snyder outscored Twin River 20-9 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Connor Larson had 13 of his game-high 23 points in the big fourth period.
Carter Frenzen topped Twin River with 10 points.
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder (2-0) 7 8 12 20—47
Twin River (0-2) 5 4 12 9—30
LOGAN VIEW-SCRIBNER-SNYDER—Francis 1, Hoetfelker 8, Hagerbaumer 3, Larson 23, Roseberry 9, Kriete 3.
TWIN RIVER—Graham 7, Ramaekers 3, Swantek 4, Frenzen 10, Hebda 4, Engstrom 2.
Shelton 48, Franklin 22
SHELTON — Marcus Lauber scored 14 points and Kyle Wiehn added 10 to lead Shelton to a win over Franklin.
Franklin (1-1) 2 3 6 11—22
Shelton (1-1) 8 8 16 16—48
FRANKLIN—Weiss 3, Rose 2, Aberle 2, Wentworth 8, Harrison 7.
SHELTON—R. Cheney 3, Wiehn 10, Ramos 3, Q. Cheney 2, Lauber 14, Lehn 9, Sutton 7.
St. Paul 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 46
ST. PAUL — St. Paul held off Doniphan-Trumbull’s fourth quarter comeback after lead by 15 points entering the final period.
Logan Vogel topped the Wildcats with 14 points while Jackson Seward added 11.
Griffin Hendricks had 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Cardinals. Kade Sterner added 10 points.
Doniphan-Trumbull (1-1) 6 13 4 23—46
St. Paul (2-0) 15 7 16 11—49
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 3, Sterner 10, Hendricks 18, Stock 8, Carpenter 7.
ST. PAUL—Wroblewski 9, Seward 11, Knapp 3, Birkby 2, Gravatt 5, Poss 2, Larson 3, Vogel 14.
