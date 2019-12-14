Adams Central 53, Winnebago 22
HASTINGS — Class C-1 No. 8 Adams Central cruised past Winnebago.
Gavin Lipovsky led the Patriots with 15 points, while Tyler Slechta added 12.
Winnebago (1-3) 2 8 4 8—22
Adams Central (5-0) 5 16 13 19—53
WINNEBAGO — NA
ADAMS CENTRAL — Sletcha 12, Bohlen 6, Nienmeyer 2, Sughroue 6, Boelhower 7, Foster 3, Lipovsky 15, Lindblad.
Arcadia/Loup City 54, Central Valley 52
GREELEY — Arcadia/Loup City outscored Central Valley 21-13 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Jadyn Scott led the Rebels with 14 points while AJ Garrelts added 11.
Central Valley received 18 points from Ty Nekoliczak and 15 from Cameron Kelly.
Arcadia/Loup City (3-2) 3 14 16 21—54
Central Valley (2-3) 16 16 7 13—52
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY—Garrelts 11, Rogers 9, Kusek 9, Scott 14, Dethlefs 3, Lewandowski 8.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Kelly 15, T. Nekoliczak 18, K. Nekoliczak 3, Landers 2, Behnk 8, Cargill 6.
Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Kenesaw 18
KENESAW — Ten players scored to help Doniphan-Trumbull coast to the win over Kenesaw.
Cade Sterner scored 13 points for the Cardinals while Myles Sadd and Andrew Stock both added 12.
Doniphan-Trumbull (3-1) 23 24 11 10—68
Kenesaw (0-4) 6 7 5 2—18
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 12, Sterner 13, Detamore 5, Smith 2, Schultz 2, Hendricks 7, Stock 12, Uhrich 3, Carpenter 4, Stafford 8.
KENESAW—Goldenstein 2, Peterson 8, Denkert 3, Jensen 5.
Lincoln Southwest 63, Aurora 55
AURORA — Brayton Christensen scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead Lincoln Southwest past Aurora.
Nate Boerkircher topped the Huskies with 26 points while Jameson Herzberg added 11.
Lincoln Southwest (1-2) 19 10 17 17—63
Aurora (1-3) 21 6 10 18—55
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST—Hanzeker 2, Bohrer 19, Smith 5, Riedmiller 10, Christensen 22, Gebers 5.
AURORA—Moural 6, Herzberg 11, Bell 7, Collazo 5, Boerkircher 26.
Madison 74, St. Edward 19
MADISON — Cole Mowrey scored seven points in St. Edward’s loss to Madison.
St. Edward (0-5) 5 2 8 4—19
Madison (1-3) 14 28 25 7—74
ST. EDWARD — Mowrey 7, Roberts 6, Fitcher 4, Irineo 2.
Malcolm 63, Cross County 54
STROMSBURG — Malcolm outscored Cross County 37-23 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Jaydin Little came up with 22 points for Malcolm.
Cross County received 12 points from Cael Lundstrom, 11 from Issac Noyd and 10 by Cory Hollinger.
Malcolm (2-2) 14 12 19 18—63
Cross County (2-2) 13 18 11 12—54
MALCOLM—Nickel 8, Frank 5, Saltzman 12, Henson 6, Beach 9, Johnson 1, Little 22.
CROSS COUNTY—Lundstrom 12, Seim 7, Rystrom 6, Hollinger 10, Noyd 11, Harrington-Newton 8.
Spalding Academy 45, Cedar Bluffs 28
SPALDING — Spalding Academy picked its first win of the season after defeating Cedar Bluffs Saturday.
Dawson Murphy and Jacob Diessner each put up 13 points for the Shamrocks.
Cedar Bluffs (0-4) 9 4 8 7—28
Spalding Academy (1-3) 10 12 15 8—45
CEDAR BLUFFS — NA.
SPALDING ACADEMY — Murphy 13, Leslie 2, Kleffner 10, D. Diessner 3, J. Diessner 13, Esch 4.
Twin River 80, Tekamah-Herman 41
TEKAMAH — Four players scored in double figures to help Twin River almost double up on Tekamah-Herman.
Nolan Ramaekers led the Titans with 16 points. Weston Graham added 12 while Grant Swantek and Carter Frenzen both chipped in 10.
Twin River (1-3) 15 15 25 25—80
Tekamah-Herman (0-4) 10 12 12 7—41
TWIN RIVER—Graham 12, Ramaekers 16, Buhl 8, O. Koziol 7, T. Koziol 7, Swantek 10, Frenzen 10, Hebda 6, Engstrom 4.
TEKAMAH-HERMAN—Chaty 2, Jensen 3, Hoover 18, Rogers 18.
