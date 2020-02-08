St. Paul 58, Ord 51, OT
ORD — Class C-1 No. 5-rated St. Paul claimed its first Lou-Platte Conference championship since 1997 by pulling away from Ord in overtime for a 58-51 victory Saturday.
Olivia Poppert produced 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats with 15 of her points coming after halftime when Ord held a 27-16 lead. Amber Kosmicki added 15 points and Brooke Poppert had 14.
Nikie Nelson had a game-high 20 points to lead Ord. Megan Benton chipped in 12 points.
Ord (13-6) 10 17 5 14 5—51
St. Paul (18-2) 8 8 14 16 12—58
ORD—Nelson 20, Benton 12, Hackel 7, Holm 4, Severance 3, Cargill 2, Stethem 3.
ST. PAUL—O. Poppert 17, B. Poppert 14, Kosmicki 15, Lukasiewicz 7, Thede 2, Van Winkle 3.
Central City 60, Wood River 44
ORD — Taryn Wagner and Gabby Moser combined for 46 points to lead Central City past Wood River in the Lou-Platte Conference tournament third-place game.
Wagner led the Bison with 24 points while Moser was right behind her with 22.
The Eagles had three players finish in double-digit scoring. Baylie Codner had 15 points, Boston Boucher 12 and Hannah Paulk 11.
Wood River (10-11) 9 12 12 11—44
Central City (10-11) 16 7 13 24—60
WOOD RIVER—Gideon 5, Rauert 1, Boucher 12, Codner 15, Paulk 11.
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 24, Sheets 4, Carroll 2, Erickson 6, Moser 22.
Neb. Christian 36, Burwell 26
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian held Burwell to two points in the fourth quarter to seal up a victory.
Sidney McHargue led the Eagles with 10 points.
Hayley Hughes had eight points for Burwell.
Burwell (9-10) 11 4 9 2—26
Neb. Christian (10-8) 14 4 10 8—36
BURWELL—Hughes 8, Owens 6, Gideon 3, Williams 3, Gurney 6.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Sebek 9, Sh. McHargue 4, Si. McHargue 10, Griess 7, Seip 6.
