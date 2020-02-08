Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Centura 57
ORD — After winning its first Lou-Platte Conference tournament title last year, Doniphan-Trumbull made it two in a row with a 61-57 victory over Centura in Saturday’s championship game.
Cade Sterner put up 13 points for the Cardinals, who got out to a 36-27 halftime lead. Griffin Hendricks and Keithan Stafford added 12 points to help balance the offense.
Eli Wooden led Centura with 15 points while Troy Rasmussen added 14.
Centura (11-9) 11 16 14 16—57
Doniphan-Trumbull (15-4) 18 18 14 11—61
CENTURA—Wooden 15, Noakes 9, Troy Rasmussen 14, Gorecki 7, Trent Rasmussen 8, Trumler 2, Perez 2.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 9, Sterner 13, Shafer 5, Hendricks 12, Stock 1, Carpenter 9, Stafford 12.
St. Paul 48, Ravenna 42
ORD — St. Paul outscored Ravenna 25-18 in the second half to pick up a win in the Lou-Platte Conference tournament third-place game.
Logan Vogel led the Wildcats with 12 points while Andy Poss chipped in 11.
Jake Jarzynka and Trey Mieth both scored 13 points to top Ravenna.
Ravenna (11-9) 12 12 9 9—42
St. Paul (15-5) 12 11 12 13—48
RAVENNA—Anderson 4, Jarzynka 13, Schirmer 2, Miigerl 8, Mieth 13, Betke 2.
ST. PAUL—Wroblewski 3, Seward 6, Knapp 4, Wells 5, Poss 11, Larson 7, Vogel 12.
Shelton 50, Deshler 38
HASTINGS — Three players scored in double figures to help Shelton down Deshler and claim the Twin Valley Conference tournament championship.
Angel Lehn led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Ry Cheney chipped in 13 and Marcus Lauber finished with 12.
Deshler (10-7) 12 10 6 10—38
Shelton (14-5) 11 13 12 14—50
DESHLER—Ruhnke 6, Hansen 9, Roth 8, Nash 2, Buescher 13.
SHELTON—Ry Cheney 13, Ramos 1, Q. Cheney 3, Lauber 12, Lehn 17, Sutton 4.
Aurora 35, Lexington 34
AURORA — Aurora held Lexington to 14 points in the first half and went on to edge the Minutemen in a defensive battle.
Nate Boerkircher led the Huskies with 15 points. Tate Nachtigal chipped in 12.
Lexington (12-8) 7 7 14 6—34
Aurora (9-11) 11 8 10 6—35
LEXINGTON—Mach 6, Carpenter 6, Saiz 11, Dominguez 5, Young 6.
AURORA—Bell 6, Collazo 2, Boerkircher 15, Nachtigal 12.
Burwell 64, Neb. Christian 54
CENTRAL CITY — Barak Birch had 23 points and Carter Mann added 19 to lead Burwell past Nebraska Christian.
Elijah Boersen poured in 31 points while Seth HOwer added 13 for the Eagles.
Burwell (8-9) 15 21 12 16—64
Neb. Christian (6-13) 12 12 16 14—54
BURWELL—Critel 6, Williams 5, Hunt 6, Bode 5, Birch 23, Mann 19.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Falk 5, Boersen 31, Langemeier 5, Hower 13.
