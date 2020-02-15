BOYS

St. Paul 76, Holdrege 27

HOLDREGE — St. Paul improved to 17-5 after defeating Holdrege Saturday.

Tommy Wroblewski paced the Wildcats with 27 points, while Jacob Wells added 11.

St. Paul (17-5) 20 18 17 21—76

Holdrege (8-13) 5 6 7 9—27

ST. PAUL—Wroblewski 27, Seward 5, Knapp 2, Wells 11, Birkby 8, Poss 4, Larson 10, Sack 3, Vogel 4, Petersen 2.

HOLDREGE—Bauman 10, Hilyard 6, Broeker 2, Reed 2, Hinrichs 5, Anderson 2.

Elkhorn Valley 69, St. Edward 35

ST. EDWARD — Elkhorn Valley outscored St. Edward 42-15 in the middle two schools to take control Saturday.

Isaac Roberts led the Beavers with 12 points, while Brandon Merrell added 11.

Elkhorn Valley (14-7) 11 22 20 16—69

St. Edward (1-19) 13 11 4 7—35

ELKHORN VALLEY—Larson 10, Bra. Ollendick 14, Hahne 17, Anderson 5, Evans 5, Wriedt 3, Bre. Ollendick 2, Bromley 6, Rautenberg 7.

ST. EDWARD—Mowrey 5, Roberts 12, Fitchner 3, Irineo 2, Werts 2, Merrell 11.

GIRLS

St. Paul 53, Holdrege 19

HOLDREGE — Class C-1, No. 5 St. Paul wrapped up its regular season by defeating Holdrege Saturday.

Brooke Poppert led the Wildcats with 27 points.

St. Paul (20-2) 5 20 20 8—53

Holdrege (8-15) 4 4 4 7—19

ST. PAUL—B. Poppert 27, O. Poppert 8, Lukasiewicz 9, Kosmicki 4, Thede 2, Larson 1.

HOLDREGE—Pfeifer 4, McElroy 4, Wiser 3, Shappard 6, Ortiz 2.

