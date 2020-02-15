BOYS
St. Paul 76, Holdrege 27
HOLDREGE — St. Paul improved to 17-5 after defeating Holdrege Saturday.
Tommy Wroblewski paced the Wildcats with 27 points, while Jacob Wells added 11.
St. Paul (17-5) 20 18 17 21—76
Holdrege (8-13) 5 6 7 9—27
ST. PAUL—Wroblewski 27, Seward 5, Knapp 2, Wells 11, Birkby 8, Poss 4, Larson 10, Sack 3, Vogel 4, Petersen 2.
HOLDREGE—Bauman 10, Hilyard 6, Broeker 2, Reed 2, Hinrichs 5, Anderson 2.
Elkhorn Valley 69, St. Edward 35
ST. EDWARD — Elkhorn Valley outscored St. Edward 42-15 in the middle two schools to take control Saturday.
Isaac Roberts led the Beavers with 12 points, while Brandon Merrell added 11.
Elkhorn Valley (14-7) 11 22 20 16—69
St. Edward (1-19) 13 11 4 7—35
ELKHORN VALLEY—Larson 10, Bra. Ollendick 14, Hahne 17, Anderson 5, Evans 5, Wriedt 3, Bre. Ollendick 2, Bromley 6, Rautenberg 7.
ST. EDWARD—Mowrey 5, Roberts 12, Fitchner 3, Irineo 2, Werts 2, Merrell 11.
GIRLS
St. Paul 53, Holdrege 19
HOLDREGE — Class C-1, No. 5 St. Paul wrapped up its regular season by defeating Holdrege Saturday.
Brooke Poppert led the Wildcats with 27 points.
St. Paul (20-2) 5 20 20 8—53
Holdrege (8-15) 4 4 4 7—19
ST. PAUL—B. Poppert 27, O. Poppert 8, Lukasiewicz 9, Kosmicki 4, Thede 2, Larson 1.
HOLDREGE—Pfeifer 4, McElroy 4, Wiser 3, Shappard 6, Ortiz 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.