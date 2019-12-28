GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crete too much for Vikings again
CRETE — For the second time this season, Class B, No. 1 Crete and Morgan Maly were too much for No. 2 Northwest.
Maly put up a game-high 28 points, while helping the Cardinals get past the Vikings 45-31 in the Doane Holiday Tournament Saturday.
Crete also did it on the defensive end as well in shutting out Northwest in the first quarter for a 16-0 lead.
NW coach Russ Moerer said Crete didn’t make things easy for the Vikings,
“They are very long and it changes the angles you have to take offensively,” he said. “We also didn’t execute very well offensively. We seem to have a mental block when we face Crete this year.”
Crete (8-0) 16 11 10 8—45
Northwest (6-2) 0 9 7 15—31
CRETE—Newton 6, Weyand 2, Allen 4, Maly 28, Mach 2, Jurgens 1, Deisley 2.
NORTHWEST—Brown 16, Hauser 8, Settles 3, Esquivel 4.
Giltner defeats Red Hornets
ANSLEY — Giltner used a 13-2 third quarter to help defeat Heartland Lutheran 35-28 at the Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament.
That effort helped the Hornets take third.
Kaley Ballard paced Giltner with 11 points. Brianna Van bibber led Heartland Lutheran with seven points.
Giltner (4-4) 10 7 13 5—35
Heartland Lutheran (1-6) 9 8 2 9—28
GILTNER—Wilson 1, Watson 7, Thompson 2, Ballard 11, Janzen 2, Wilse 4.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Bexten 6, Graham 2, Van bibber 7, Maier 5, Zehendner 6, Saddler 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest defeats Savannah (Mo.) to take third at Doane Tourney
CRETE — Colby Hayes scored 14 points to help Northwest take a 53-40 win over Savannah (Mo.) to finish third in the Doane Holiday Tournament Saturday.
No other information was provided.
Heartland Lutheran defeats Giltner to take third
ANSLEY — The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team finished third at the Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament.
The Red Hornets led 25-13 at the half and never looked back during a 46-28 win over Giltner Saturday.
Quinston Larson led Heartland Lutheran wiht 17 points, while Eli Oman added 10.
“The boys played really well and played hard,” HL coach Phil Bader said. “Our defense was much improved from the last two efforts. I think we’re continuing to make positive steps.”
Conner Craig had 15 points to lead the Hornets in the loss.
Giltner (2-5) 8 5 8 7—28
Heartland Lutheran (2-5) 12 13 6 15—46
GILTNER—Roth 5, Davidson 3, Wilson 1, Smtih 2, Craig 15, Consbruck 2.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Oman 10, Green 2, Bader 9, Larson 17, Rathjen 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.