VOLLEYBALL
GICC takes Ord Invite
ORD — Class C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic picked up three wins at the Ord Tournament Saturday.
The Crusaders opened with a 25-7, 25-11 victory over Ansley-Litchfield. Avery Kalvoda and Chloe Cloud each had nine kills, while Jenna Heidelk had 13 digs. Courtney Toner served 24 points with six ace serves.
GICC then defeated O’Neill 25-15, 32-30 in their second match. Kalvoda led the way with 11 kills, while Gracie Woods added 10. Katie Maser had 26 assists and Haily Asche had 23 digs.
Central Catholic then posted a 25-21, 25-17 victory over Class D-1, No. 2 Pleasanton. Kalvoda paced the Crusaders with 10 kills, while Woods added nine. Maser had 26 assists and four ace serves and Ashce had 21 digs.
Ord went 0-3 at their home tournament. They fell to Summerland 25-10, 25-16, Pleasanton 25-17, 25-21 and Ansley-Litchfield 25-23, 25-19.
Islanders go 0-2 during LPS Silver Tournament
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team went 0-2 during the Silver Tournament of the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament.
The Islanders opened with a 25-10, 28-26 loss to Lincoln Southeast. Emma Hilderbrand paced GISH with five kills, while Ella Beckstrom, Camaron Pfeifer and Grace Johnson all added three. Tori Hale added 13 assists.
Grand Island fell to Lincoln North Star 25-16, 20-25, 25-22. McCoy led the way with 12 kills, while Beckstrom and Hilderbrand each had four. Hale had 23 assists.
TENNIS
Crusaders finish second at Bellevue West Invite
BELLEVUE — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team finished second at the Bellevue West Invite.
The Crusaders had two champions to help them score 67 points, just four points shy of Bellevue West.
Both Eli Fox and Daniel Martinez each went 4-0 as they both won No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles, respectively.
Jack Friesen and Jacob McNamara joined together to go 3-1 to finish third at No. 2 doubles, while Jackson Farias and Jonathan Schardt teamed together to go 2-2 to take fourth at No. 1 doubles.
SOFTBALL
Islanders finish 1-1 at Omaha Westside Invite
OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 1-1 during the second day of the Omaha Westside Tournament.
The Islanders opened with a 10-1 loss to Elkhorn South. Sydney Cobler was 2 for 3The Grand Island pitching gave up 12 hits with two doubles and a home run.
“The first game we just didn’t come out ready to play,” GISH coach K.C. Hehnke said. “Elkhorn south is a very solid team and they took advantage of how we showed up.”
Grand Island regrouped to take a 5-1 victory over Omaha Westside. The Islanders scored four runs in the fifth inning to take control. Rya Chavez paced the offense by going 2 for 2 with a three-run home run, while Andrea Palma was 2 for 4 with a RBI. Alondra Martinez earned the win with four strikeouts.
“We really came out and played a great game against Westside which was good to see right after Omaha Westside beat Elkhorn south on a walk off right before we played them,” Hehnke said.
The victory over Westside gave Hehnke his 300th career victory.
Game One
Elkhorn South 101 030 5—10 12 2
Grand Island 000 100 0—1 6 4
WP — Jeffreys. LP — Palma. 2B — GI: Barrientos. ES: Zinnel, Nordstrom. HR — ES: Zinnel, Cromer.
Game Two
Grand Island 100 040 0—5 8 1
Omaha Westside 001 000 0—1 4 1
WP — Martinez. LP — Liebenthal. HR —GI: Chavez.
