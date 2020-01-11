SWIMMING
Relays lead Islander boys at Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — All three relays all recorded wins for the Grand Island Senior High boys swimming team.
That effort helped the Islanders take second with 256 points. The girls took fourth with 164 points.
The 200 medley relay of Doug Lewandowski, Luke Dankert, Colby Setlik and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won its race at 1:42.08, while the 200 freestyle relay of Jonathan Novinski, Dankert, Kai Wilson and Lewandowski were victorious at 1:31.42, and the 400 freestyle relay of Novinski, Setlik, Sambula-Monzalvo and Wilson won at 3:24.50. All three teams earned automatic state berths.
Novinki also claimed the 100 freestyle (48.96) and 100 backstroke (54.07), while Wilson won the 500 freestyle (5:09.17) and Lewandowski claimed the 50 freestyle (22.16). Dankert was second in the 200 individual medley (2:07.92) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.16), and Wilson was second in the 200 freestyle (1:53.55).
Reagan Greer led the Islanders with a pair of second-place finishes in the 500 freestyle (5:51.04) and 200 freestyle (2:07.24).
WRESTLING
Islanders take second at Rollin Dyer Invite
ATLANTIC, Iowa — Eleven medalists helped the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team find success at the Rollin Dyer Invite.
The Islanders, led by Blake Cushing’s 126-pound title, finished second with 180 points Saturday at Atlantic, Iowa.
Millard South was also at the out-of-tournament and the Class A top-rated Patriots won the title with 251 points.
Cushing won his title by defeating Atlantic’s Joe Weaver 15-10 in the final.
Ein Obermiller (third, 106), Kade Nolan (seventh, 113), Kael Kingery (third, 132), Brody Arrants (third, 138), Ethan Steinfeldt (seventh, 145), Tyler Salpas (fifth, 152), Kolby Lukasiewicz (third, 160), Daylon Keolavone (second, 182), Alex Rodriguez (seventh, 220) and Micheal Isele (third, 285) were the other medalists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Strong second quarter helps GICC past Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN — A strong second quarter helped Class C-2, No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic against Doniphan-Trumbull.
The Crusaders outscored the Cardinals 26-6 to take control in a 69-40 win over the Cardinals Saturday.
“We were able to force some turnovers and converting them into the points and we also did a great job attacking the basket in the second quarter,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said.
Kolby Bales led the way with 22 points, while Marcus Lowry added 14 points.
Grand Island CC (11-1) 10 26 22 11—69
Doniphan-Trumbull (8-3) 13 6 12 9—40
GRAND ISLAND CC — Kenna 2, Bales 22, Turek 8, Wenzel 2, Herbek 9, Lowry 14, Jengmer 12.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — Sadd 4, Sterner 4, Smith 3, Hendricks 17, Stafford 12.
Koang leads Grand Island past LSW
LINCOLN — Them Koang had a strong second half to help Grand Island defeat Lincoln Southwest Saturday.
Koang scored 20 of his game-high 29 points to help give the Islanders a 70-57 victory.
GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said did a great job taking control in the second half.
“In the first half, he was out of control, playing on one foot and not really demanding the basketball,” Slough said. “We challenged Them and he really responded because he demanded the basketball better, played on two feet and was strong to the rim. When he does that, I don’t think anyone in the state can guard him.”
Jayden Byabato added 18 points, while Isaac Traudt had 17 for the Islanders.
Grand Island (7-4) 19 14 18 19—70
Lincoln SW 11 26 6 14—57
GRAND ISLAND — Leiting 5, Francl 1, Byabato 18, Traudt 17, Koang 29.
LINCOLN SW — Hanzeker 13, Bohrer 12, Mielak 15, Smith 2, Wakefield 4, Riedmiller 2, Christensen 9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GICC bounce back, defeat Cardinals
DONIPHAN — A strong start helped Grand Island Central Catholic against Doniphan-Trumbull.
The Crusaders outscored the Cardinals 22-12 in the opening quarter and never looked back during a 57-43 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.
Rylee Rice, coming off a knee injury, led the way with 19 points, while Alyssa Wilson added nine.
GICC coach Stacia Rice said she liked what she saw.
“I saw a lot of good things out of all of our players, especially from the seniors,” Rice said. “They played very well even though I think defensively we could be a little better.”
Grand Island CC (9-4) 22 19 4 12—57
Doniphan-Trumbull ( 12 14 8 9—43
GRAND ISLAND CC — Wilson 9, Heidelk 3, Kalvoda 2, Maser 3, Rice 19, Woods 5, Cloud 8, Ghaifan 8.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — Shimmin 3, Schultz 4, Roach 14, Brummund 7, Smith 7, Fitch 3, Baland 3.
No. 2 Northwest falls to No. 6 York
YORK — In a battle of rated teams in Class B, No. 2 Northwest fell to No. 6 York 47-43.
The Dukes outscored the Vikings 15-11 to take a 37-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Northwest did battle back to take the lead late but coach Russ Moerer said York made the plays down the stretch to get the win.
“It came down to a couple of possessions where we didn’t secure rebounds and they did which were critical,” Moerer said. “We needed them but they got them. But it was a hard-fought basketball game that they managed to win.”
Lauren Hauser led the Vikings with 18 points, while Whitney Brown added 11.
Northwest (10-3) 8 15 11 11—43
York (10-2) 9 13 15 10—47
NORTHWEST — Brown 11, Caspersen 3, Hauser 18, Settels 9, Esquilvel 2
YORK — Scheierman 4, Legg 4, Shephard 6, Portwine 10, Pohl 2, Dick 19.
GISH falls to Lincoln Southwest
LINCOLN — Grand Island fell to Lincoln Southwest 61-30 Saturday.
The Silver Hawks jumped out to a 17-2 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Kamydn Barrientos led the Islanders with nine points in the loss.
Grand Island (1-8) 2 8 5 15—30
Lincoln Southwest (6-6) 17 11 21 12—61
GRAND ISLAND — McDonald 3, Maciejewski 1, Zuelow 5, Kelley 2, Hale 5, Hemmingway 2, Barrientos 9, Kale 3.
LINCOLN SW — Carpenter 7, Barada 6, Pieper 8, Ling 8, Dilsaver 13, Christensen 2, Seymore 6, Wells 9, Johnson 2.
