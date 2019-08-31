Softball
Vikings go 3-0 at LPS Tourney; Islanders go 1-2
LINCOLN — The Northwest softball team went 3-0 during the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament Saturday.
The Vikings opened with a 7-6 win over Lincoln East. Northwest trailed 6-3 after the first inning but two runs in both of the third and fourth innings to take the lead. They had 13 hits in the game with Skylee Nelson going 3 for 3. Kenzie Palu hit a home run.
Kenzie Palu was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs. Emily Stein, who was 2 for 3 with a double, earned the win by giving up four hits with eight strikeouts.
Northwest then defeated Lincoln Pius X 5-0 where Stein gave up only one hit in the process. Nelson was 2 for 3 with a RBI for the Vikings. Palu was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
The Vikings finished the day with a 12-1 four-inning win over Lexington. They scored 10 runs to take complete control. Pelu was 3 for 3 with a RBI, while Megan Furstenau was 2 for 3 with a RBI and two doubles and Nelson was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a home run.
“Three solid wins against good competition. We played some pretty softball today,” NW coach Jake Ritzdorf said.
Grand Island went 1-2 at the Tourney.
The Islanders opened with a 7-6 loss to Norfolk. The Panthers led 6-0 after three innings. Grand Island scored six runs in the sixth to tie the game, but Norfolk scored the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Grand Island then dropped an 8-0 decision to Norris in the second game. Stacy Wells and Leslie Ramos each had two hits for the Islanders.
The Islanders finished the day with an 11-2 win over Malcolm. Wells was 4 for 4 with four RBIs, a triple and a home run to lead the offense.
“Nine games in six days is a grind which showed a little today but we have played some very good teams and we are getting better which will help us towards the end of the season,” GISH coach K.C. Hehnke said.
Northwest boxscores
Northwest 302 20—7 13 2
Lincoln East 600 00—6 4 1
WP — Stein. LP —Petrick. 2B —NW: Stein, Furstenau. HR — NW: Palu.
Game Two
Lincoln Pius X 000 000—0 1 1
Northwest 000 050—5 5 1
WP — Stein. LP — NA. 2B — Palu.
Game Three
Northwest (4-0) 200 (10)—12 7 0
Lexington 010 0—1 4 3
WP — Langrehr. LP — NA. 2B — NW: Furstenau 2. HR — NW: Nelson.
Grand Island boxscores
Game One
Norfolk 222 001 0—7 6 2
Grand Island 000 060 X—6 5 4
WP — Rader. LP — Cobler. 2B — N: Waldow.
Game Two
Grand Island 000 00—0 5 1
Norris 062 0X—8 11 0
WP — Kohout. LP — Martinez. HR — N: Collier, VanderHamm, Ozenbaugh.
Game Three
Malcolm 011 00—2 7 2
Grand Island 107 12—11 11 2
WP — Palma. LP — Wessel. 2B — GI: Cobler. 3B — GI: Palma, Wells. HR — GI: Wells.
Crusaders finish 1-2 at Seward Tourney
SEWARD — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball went 1-2 at the Seward Invite Saturday.
The Crusaders opened wiht a 6-3 loss to Seward. Shelby Stratman went 2 for 3 with a double, while Alexis Mudloff hit a home run.
In the second game, GICC had four doubles during their 9-6 win over Central City. Mudloff, who led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Madi Maly, Stratman and Audra Witmer all hit doubles.
In the final game, the Crusaders fell to Platteview 9-7. Maly, Witmer and Shaylin Kucera all had doubles for GICC.
Game One
Grand Island CC 000 03—3 6 0
Seward 330 0X—6 8 1
WP — Parra. LP — Culler. 2B — GICC: Stratman. S: Battaglia. HR — GICC: Mudloff.
Game Two
Central City 201 03—6 8 5
Grand Island CC 312 3X—9 6 2
WP — Breckner. LP — Carroll. 2B — GICC: Maly, Mudloff, Stratman, Witmer. CC: Manhart, Schweitzer.
Game Three
Grand Island CC 202 03—7 7 1
Platteview 520 20—9 10 1
WP — Stoner. LP — Breckner. 2B — Kucera, Maly, Witmer. HR — P: Stoner, Trumble.
VOLLEYBALL
Grand Island goes 0-2 at Pius X Triangular
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team fell to a pair of top-rated teams at the Lincoln Pius X Triangular Saturday.
The Islanders opened with a 25-10, 25-9 loss to Class A, No. 4 Lincoln Pius X. Cameron Pfeifer led GISH with three kills and three digs, while Tori Hale had five assists.
Grand Island then fell to No. 7 Gretna 25-17, 25-17. Emma Hilderbrand paced three kills, while Ella Beckstrom, Anna McCoy and Lilly Reed each added two. Hale added six assists, while Pfeifer had three.
Match One
Grand Island 10 9
Lincoln Pius X 25 25
Kills — Pfeifer 3. Assists — Hale 5. Digs — Hilderbrand 3, Wemhoff 3, Pfeifer 3.
Match Two
Grand Island 17 17
Lincoln Pius X 25 25
Kills — Hilderbrand 3, Beckstrom 2, McCoy 2, Reed 2. Assists — Hale 6, Pfeifer 3. Digs — Wemhoff 8, Pfeifer 5, Hale 4.
Northwest drops five-setter to Ogallala
OGALLALA — The Northwest volleyball team fell to Ogallala 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13 on the road Saturday.
Macey Bosard paced the Vikings with 15 kills and 22 digs. Avery Palu chipped in eight kills, while Whitney Brown and Ellie Apfel each added seven. Sophie McKinney also had 22 digs.
“We played a lot better than last weekend. We need to keep working on our serve and pass game. The girls fought hard until the end,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said.