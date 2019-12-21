swim-GISH.jpg

Swimming

Novinski set two meet records at Lincoln Southeast Invite

LINCOLN — Grand Island’s Jonathan Novinski set two meet records during the Lincoln Southeast Invite.

Novinski swam to victories in taking the 200 (1:41.73) and 500 (4:38.18) freestyle races.

Novinski was part of the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.94) with Colby Setlik, Kai Wilson and Doug Lewandowski in taking second with an automatic state time. Lewandowski, Dankert and Setlik joined Michael Sambula-Monzalvo on the 200 relay freestyle relay (1:42.60) that also earned an automatic state time.

Other automatic state times included Sambula-Monzalvo in the 500 freestyle (5:02.13), Lewandowski in the 100 backstroke (55.10), Luke Dankert in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.28) and Novinski in the 100 freestyle (1:41.73).

The boys finished fourth with 223 points, while girls were 15th with 25 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harvard edges Red Hornets

HARVARD — Heartland Lutheran posted a second-half rally, but Harvard was able to recover to pick up a 40-35 victory Saturday afternoon.

“We got off to a very slow start and were down 10 points early in the third quarter,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “The kids did a great job of coming back and got up with three minutes to go 31-30. They did a great job of getting back on defense and making good passes.

“It ended up being a tough loss, but the team played well.”

Carli Maier led Heartland Lutheran with 13 points. Jessica Zehendner was right behind her with 12.

Heartland Lutheran (1-4) 5 5 10 15—35

Harvard (1-5) 6 10 5 19—40

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Bexten 2, Graham 2, Van Bibber 6, Maier 13, Zehendner 12.

HARVARD—Nierman 17, Strobl 2, M. Whetstine-Jones 8, Julich 5, A. Whetstine-Jones 8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heartland Lutheran falls to Harvard

HARVARD — Heartland Lutheran fell behind 29-15 at the half and never recovered during a 54-33 loss to Harvard.

Josh Rathjen paced the Red Hornets with 10 points.

“We played a little better than we did the past few nights but we still have a lot of work to do,” HL coach Phil Bader said.

Heartland Lutheran (1-4) 8 7 7 11—33

Harvard (3-3) 18 11 15 10—54

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Oman 8, Wiegert 6, Bader 9, Rathjen 10.

HARVARD — N. Roberts 2, N. Okraska 16, C. Roberts 3, Reazola 3, Piper 8, Sinohui 2, B. Okraska 20.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments