BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 63,

St. Paul 33

ST. PAUL — Adams Central led 20-9 after the first quarter and looked back against St. Paul.

Cam Foster led the Patriots with 14 points, while Gavin Lipovsky added 12.

Adams Central (9-4) 20 17 9 17—63

St. Paul (12-0) 9 7 10 7—33

ADAMS CENTRAL — Slechta 8, Bohlen 2, Smith 5, Niemeyer 6, Anderson 3, Boelhower 9, Vonderfecht 4, Foster 14, Lipovsky 12.

ST. PAUL — NA.

Heartland 59, Cross County 44

STROMSBURG — Cory Hollinger scored 13 points lead Cross County past Heartland.

Cael Lundstrom added 10 points for the Cougars.

Heartland (6-3) 12 13 16 18—59

Cross County (6-5) 16 10 6 12—44

HEARTLAND — NA.

CROSS COUNTY — Lundstrom 10, Seim 7, Hild 3, Rystrom 3, Hollinger 13, Noyd 8.

Twin River 72, Madison 62

MADISON — Twin River outscored Madison 23-5 in the fourth quarter to rally and grab a win over Madison.

Ross Hebda led the Titans with 22 points.

Twin River (8-4) 13 14 22 23—72

Madison (3-7) 11 29 17 5—62

TWIN RIVER — Graham 6, Ramaekers 15, Buhl 12, Koziol 6, Swantek 3, Frenzen 8, Hebda 22.

MADISON — Webb 9, San Pedro 7, Lucas 6, Zarate 5, Delacruz 2, Kittle 7, Gutierrez 3, Rosales 14, Berry 6.

Humphrey St. Francis 74, Burwell 48

BURWELL — Carter Mann had 16 points during Burwell’s loss to Class D-2, No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis.

Jase Williams added 11 points for the Longhorns.

Humphrey SF (11-0) 24 17 22 11—74

Burwell (5-6) 15 8 19 6—48

HUMPHREY SF — Wemhoff 3, Kosch 4, Forney 3, Leifeld 16, Pfeifer 18, Olmer 2, T. Pfeifer 10, Foltz 10, Wemhoff 6, Claussen 2.

BURWELL — Critel 5, Williams 11, Hunt 3, Gideon 2, Birch 7, Bode 4, Mann 16.

Santee 61, Spalding Academy 46

SPALDING — Klayton Kleffner scored 13 points in its loss to Santee Saturday.

Santee (3-9) 11 20 13 17—61

Spalding Academy (3-8) 9 9 14 14—46

SANTEE — NA.

SPALDING ACADEMY — Murphy 9, Kleffner 13, D. Diessner 4, J. Diessner 4, Urru 2, Esch 7, Bauer 5, Carraher 2.

Kenesaw 42, Harvard 38

KENESAW — Kenesaw was outscored 15-4 in the second quarter during its loss to Harvard.

Austin Peterson led the Blue Devils with 12 points.

Harvard (2-9) 8 15 9 10—42

Kenesaw (4-7) 8 4 15 11—38

HARVARD — N. Okraska 15, Roberts 9, Reazola 5, Piper 2, B. Okraska 11.

KENESAW — Kelley 8, Kennedy 4, Goldenstein 6, Peterson 12, Olson 2, Jensen 6.

Elkhorn 57, Aurora 45

AURORA — Aurora fell to 3-7 on the season after falling to Elkhorn.

Nate Boerkircher led the Huskies with 19 points.

Elkhorn (7-3) 18 21 6 12—57

Aurora (3-7) 6 13 9 17—45

ELKHORN — Kline 2, Gragert 9, Hochstein 9, Uhing 12, Schutte 15, Beekman 4, Christo 6.

AURORA — Moural 12, Bell 6, Collazo 3, Boerkircher 19, Nachtigal 5.

Red Cloud 48, Elba 12

ELBA — Joey Wysocki and Brendon Keene each led Elba with six points during its loss to Red Cloud.

Red Cloud (1-11) 11 21 12 4—48

Elba (0-8) 2 1 5 4—12

RED CLOUD — NA.

ELBA — Wysocki 6, Keene 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Paul 53, Adams Central 39

HASTINGS — Paige Lukasiewicz hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Class C-1 No. 6 St. Paul defeated Adams Central.

Brooke Poppert added 16 points for the Wildcats. Rachel Gooden had 15 points for Adams Central.

St. Paul (11-2) 15 7 19 10—53

Adams Central (7-5) 12 10 8 9—39

ST. PAUL — Lukasiewicz 17, B. Poppert 16, Kosmicki 8, Thede 6, O. Poppert 4, Jakabowski 2.

ADAMS CENTRAL — Gooden 15, Scott 6, Babcock 9, K. Scott 4, Wellensiek 4, Dierks 3.

Palmer 60, Hampton 47

PALMER — Palmer improved to 9-1 on the season with a win over Hampton.

Allie Kunze, Gracie Hillmer and Elliana Donahey scored 14 points each for Palmer. Lexie Wolinski led Hampton with 12 points.

Hampton (6-6) 8 12 16 11—47

Palmer (9-1) 14 14 20 12—60

HAMPTON — Wolinski 12, Loveland 7, Mersch 1, Clinch 2, Lydia Dose 6, Lillian Dose 6, Arndt 2, Stewart 5, Hansen 8.

PALMER — C. Kunze 7, Mehnke 5, A. Kunze 14, Hillmer 14, Ortiz 6, E. Donahae 14.

Ravenna 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28

RAVENNA — A 22-3 second quarter helped Ravenna in its win over Ansley-Litchfield.

Allyson Larsen and Ashlyn Fiddelke each put up 11 points for the Bluejays.

Carli Bailey paced the Spartans with six points.

Ansley-Litchfield (3-9) 6 3 10 9—28

Ravenna (7-4) 7 22 6 15—50

ANSLEY-LITCHFIELD — Paitz 5, Ryan 4, Rohde 5, Bailey 6, Stark 2, Stunkel 1, Pineda-Dominguez 2, Hogg 3.

RAVENNA — Sklenar 6, McKeon 6, M. Fiddelke 7, Larsen 11, A. Fiddelke 11, Coulter 1, Hurt 8.

Cross County 40, Heartland 31

STROMSBURG — Cortlyn Schaefer put up 15 points to lead Cross County past Heartland.

Erica Stratman added 12 points for the Cougars. Odessa Ohrt had 14 points for Heartland.

Heartland (5-5) 9 3 9 10—31

Cross County (8-4) 9 9 8 14—40

HEARTLAND — Ohrt 14, Siebert 7, Wetjen 7, Kroeker 2, Carr 1.

CROSS COUNTY — Giannou 5, Ostrom 2, Schaefer 15, Noble 6, Stratman 12.

Twin River 61, Madison 48

MADISON — Twin River picked up its second win of the season after defeating Madison.

Marissa Morris led the Titans with 14 points while Katie Paczosa added 12.

Madison (4-7) 9 15 9 15—48

Twin River (2-10) 14 13 19 15—61

MADISON — Sjuts 9, Jackson 2, Mewis 20, Zessin 2, Butts 15.

TWIN RIVER — Morris 14, Paczosa 12, Strain 4, Rinkol 7, Schmidt 3, Swanson 2, VanWinkle 11, Fehringer 8.

Elba 33, Red Cloud 29

ELBA — Laura Enriquez led Elba with 20 points during its win over Red Cloud.

Red Cloud (0-12) 5 1 10 13—29

Elba (4-5) 12 8 8 5—33

RED CLOUD — NA.

ELBA — Kosmicki 2, M. McKoski 2, Wysocki 3, A. Mckoski 6, Enriquez 20.

Humphrey SF 68, Burwell 40

BURWELL — Carlie Helgoth had a game-high 13 points to lead Burwell during its loss to Class D-2, No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis.

Humphrey SF (11-2) 17 20 15 16—68

Burwell (5-6) 9 9 13 9—40

HUMPHREY SF — Weidner 21, Hastreiter 2, Wessel 2, Podliska 4, Eisenmenger 2, Sjuts 5, Strickland 13, Pfeifer 4, Kosch 10, Jarosz 5.

BURWELL — Hughes 8, Helgoth 13, Williams 2, Gurney 8, Simpson 7, Shott 2,

Elkhorn 60, Aurora 34

AURORA — Jaylee Schuster scored nine points in Aurora’s loss to Elkhorn.

Elkhorn (1-7) 22 11 11 17—60

Aurora (8-1) 6 11 9 8—34

ELKHORN — Palmer 14, Murray 13, Meehan 6, DeBuse 6, Hoffart 6, Cooley 4, Knott 3, Nadgwick 2, Bruggman 2, Dalton 2, Buddecki 2.

AURORA — Schuster 9, Hudson 8, Knust 7, Olsen 8, Dummer 1, Cattau 1.

Kenesaw 45, Harvard 38 OT

KENESAW — Kenesaw outscored Harvard 11-4 in overtime to take the win.

Meadow Wagoner led the Blue Devils with 12 points, while Kaylee Steer added 11.

Harvard 5 15 7 7 4—38

Kenesaw 3 10 10 11 11—45

HARVARD — Nieman 12, Strobl 8, Roberts 6, Whetstine-Jones 6, Julich 2, A. Whetstine-Jones 4.

KENESAW — Legg 2, Gallagher 6, Williams 2, Steer 11, Wagoner 12, Nienhueser 4, Sanchez 8.

Santee 61, Spalding Academy 17

SPALDING — Brooke Keber put up nine points for Spalding Academy in its loss to Santee.

Santee (7-6) 17 17 16 11—61

Spalding Academy (0-9) 6 4 7 0—17

SANTEE — NA.

SPALDING ACADMEY — Tenski 2, Keber 9, Glaser 4, Dozler 2.

