BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 63,
St. Paul 33
ST. PAUL — Adams Central led 20-9 after the first quarter and looked back against St. Paul.
Cam Foster led the Patriots with 14 points, while Gavin Lipovsky added 12.
Adams Central (9-4) 20 17 9 17—63
St. Paul (12-0) 9 7 10 7—33
ADAMS CENTRAL — Slechta 8, Bohlen 2, Smith 5, Niemeyer 6, Anderson 3, Boelhower 9, Vonderfecht 4, Foster 14, Lipovsky 12.
ST. PAUL — NA.
Heartland 59, Cross County 44
STROMSBURG — Cory Hollinger scored 13 points lead Cross County past Heartland.
Cael Lundstrom added 10 points for the Cougars.
Heartland (6-3) 12 13 16 18—59
Cross County (6-5) 16 10 6 12—44
HEARTLAND — NA.
CROSS COUNTY — Lundstrom 10, Seim 7, Hild 3, Rystrom 3, Hollinger 13, Noyd 8.
Twin River 72, Madison 62
MADISON — Twin River outscored Madison 23-5 in the fourth quarter to rally and grab a win over Madison.
Ross Hebda led the Titans with 22 points.
Twin River (8-4) 13 14 22 23—72
Madison (3-7) 11 29 17 5—62
TWIN RIVER — Graham 6, Ramaekers 15, Buhl 12, Koziol 6, Swantek 3, Frenzen 8, Hebda 22.
MADISON — Webb 9, San Pedro 7, Lucas 6, Zarate 5, Delacruz 2, Kittle 7, Gutierrez 3, Rosales 14, Berry 6.
Humphrey St. Francis 74, Burwell 48
BURWELL — Carter Mann had 16 points during Burwell’s loss to Class D-2, No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis.
Jase Williams added 11 points for the Longhorns.
Humphrey SF (11-0) 24 17 22 11—74
Burwell (5-6) 15 8 19 6—48
HUMPHREY SF — Wemhoff 3, Kosch 4, Forney 3, Leifeld 16, Pfeifer 18, Olmer 2, T. Pfeifer 10, Foltz 10, Wemhoff 6, Claussen 2.
BURWELL — Critel 5, Williams 11, Hunt 3, Gideon 2, Birch 7, Bode 4, Mann 16.
Santee 61, Spalding Academy 46
SPALDING — Klayton Kleffner scored 13 points in its loss to Santee Saturday.
Santee (3-9) 11 20 13 17—61
Spalding Academy (3-8) 9 9 14 14—46
SANTEE — NA.
SPALDING ACADEMY — Murphy 9, Kleffner 13, D. Diessner 4, J. Diessner 4, Urru 2, Esch 7, Bauer 5, Carraher 2.
Kenesaw 42, Harvard 38
KENESAW — Kenesaw was outscored 15-4 in the second quarter during its loss to Harvard.
Austin Peterson led the Blue Devils with 12 points.
Harvard (2-9) 8 15 9 10—42
Kenesaw (4-7) 8 4 15 11—38
HARVARD — N. Okraska 15, Roberts 9, Reazola 5, Piper 2, B. Okraska 11.
KENESAW — Kelley 8, Kennedy 4, Goldenstein 6, Peterson 12, Olson 2, Jensen 6.
Elkhorn 57, Aurora 45
AURORA — Aurora fell to 3-7 on the season after falling to Elkhorn.
Nate Boerkircher led the Huskies with 19 points.
Elkhorn (7-3) 18 21 6 12—57
Aurora (3-7) 6 13 9 17—45
ELKHORN — Kline 2, Gragert 9, Hochstein 9, Uhing 12, Schutte 15, Beekman 4, Christo 6.
AURORA — Moural 12, Bell 6, Collazo 3, Boerkircher 19, Nachtigal 5.
Red Cloud 48, Elba 12
ELBA — Joey Wysocki and Brendon Keene each led Elba with six points during its loss to Red Cloud.
Red Cloud (1-11) 11 21 12 4—48
Elba (0-8) 2 1 5 4—12
RED CLOUD — NA.
ELBA — Wysocki 6, Keene 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Paul 53, Adams Central 39
HASTINGS — Paige Lukasiewicz hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Class C-1 No. 6 St. Paul defeated Adams Central.
Brooke Poppert added 16 points for the Wildcats. Rachel Gooden had 15 points for Adams Central.
St. Paul (11-2) 15 7 19 10—53
Adams Central (7-5) 12 10 8 9—39
ST. PAUL — Lukasiewicz 17, B. Poppert 16, Kosmicki 8, Thede 6, O. Poppert 4, Jakabowski 2.
ADAMS CENTRAL — Gooden 15, Scott 6, Babcock 9, K. Scott 4, Wellensiek 4, Dierks 3.
Palmer 60, Hampton 47
PALMER — Palmer improved to 9-1 on the season with a win over Hampton.
Allie Kunze, Gracie Hillmer and Elliana Donahey scored 14 points each for Palmer. Lexie Wolinski led Hampton with 12 points.
Hampton (6-6) 8 12 16 11—47
Palmer (9-1) 14 14 20 12—60
HAMPTON — Wolinski 12, Loveland 7, Mersch 1, Clinch 2, Lydia Dose 6, Lillian Dose 6, Arndt 2, Stewart 5, Hansen 8.
PALMER — C. Kunze 7, Mehnke 5, A. Kunze 14, Hillmer 14, Ortiz 6, E. Donahae 14.
Ravenna 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28
RAVENNA — A 22-3 second quarter helped Ravenna in its win over Ansley-Litchfield.
Allyson Larsen and Ashlyn Fiddelke each put up 11 points for the Bluejays.
Carli Bailey paced the Spartans with six points.
Ansley-Litchfield (3-9) 6 3 10 9—28
Ravenna (7-4) 7 22 6 15—50
ANSLEY-LITCHFIELD — Paitz 5, Ryan 4, Rohde 5, Bailey 6, Stark 2, Stunkel 1, Pineda-Dominguez 2, Hogg 3.
RAVENNA — Sklenar 6, McKeon 6, M. Fiddelke 7, Larsen 11, A. Fiddelke 11, Coulter 1, Hurt 8.
Cross County 40, Heartland 31
STROMSBURG — Cortlyn Schaefer put up 15 points to lead Cross County past Heartland.
Erica Stratman added 12 points for the Cougars. Odessa Ohrt had 14 points for Heartland.
Heartland (5-5) 9 3 9 10—31
Cross County (8-4) 9 9 8 14—40
HEARTLAND — Ohrt 14, Siebert 7, Wetjen 7, Kroeker 2, Carr 1.
CROSS COUNTY — Giannou 5, Ostrom 2, Schaefer 15, Noble 6, Stratman 12.
Twin River 61, Madison 48
MADISON — Twin River picked up its second win of the season after defeating Madison.
Marissa Morris led the Titans with 14 points while Katie Paczosa added 12.
Madison (4-7) 9 15 9 15—48
Twin River (2-10) 14 13 19 15—61
MADISON — Sjuts 9, Jackson 2, Mewis 20, Zessin 2, Butts 15.
TWIN RIVER — Morris 14, Paczosa 12, Strain 4, Rinkol 7, Schmidt 3, Swanson 2, VanWinkle 11, Fehringer 8.
Elba 33, Red Cloud 29
ELBA — Laura Enriquez led Elba with 20 points during its win over Red Cloud.
Red Cloud (0-12) 5 1 10 13—29
Elba (4-5) 12 8 8 5—33
RED CLOUD — NA.
ELBA — Kosmicki 2, M. McKoski 2, Wysocki 3, A. Mckoski 6, Enriquez 20.
Humphrey SF 68, Burwell 40
BURWELL — Carlie Helgoth had a game-high 13 points to lead Burwell during its loss to Class D-2, No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis.
Humphrey SF (11-2) 17 20 15 16—68
Burwell (5-6) 9 9 13 9—40
HUMPHREY SF — Weidner 21, Hastreiter 2, Wessel 2, Podliska 4, Eisenmenger 2, Sjuts 5, Strickland 13, Pfeifer 4, Kosch 10, Jarosz 5.
BURWELL — Hughes 8, Helgoth 13, Williams 2, Gurney 8, Simpson 7, Shott 2,
Elkhorn 60, Aurora 34
AURORA — Jaylee Schuster scored nine points in Aurora’s loss to Elkhorn.
Elkhorn (1-7) 22 11 11 17—60
Aurora (8-1) 6 11 9 8—34
ELKHORN — Palmer 14, Murray 13, Meehan 6, DeBuse 6, Hoffart 6, Cooley 4, Knott 3, Nadgwick 2, Bruggman 2, Dalton 2, Buddecki 2.
AURORA — Schuster 9, Hudson 8, Knust 7, Olsen 8, Dummer 1, Cattau 1.
Kenesaw 45, Harvard 38 OT
KENESAW — Kenesaw outscored Harvard 11-4 in overtime to take the win.
Meadow Wagoner led the Blue Devils with 12 points, while Kaylee Steer added 11.
Harvard 5 15 7 7 4—38
Kenesaw 3 10 10 11 11—45
HARVARD — Nieman 12, Strobl 8, Roberts 6, Whetstine-Jones 6, Julich 2, A. Whetstine-Jones 4.
KENESAW — Legg 2, Gallagher 6, Williams 2, Steer 11, Wagoner 12, Nienhueser 4, Sanchez 8.
Santee 61, Spalding Academy 17
SPALDING — Brooke Keber put up nine points for Spalding Academy in its loss to Santee.
Santee (7-6) 17 17 16 11—61
Spalding Academy (0-9) 6 4 7 0—17
SANTEE — NA.
SPALDING ACADMEY — Tenski 2, Keber 9, Glaser 4, Dozler 2.
