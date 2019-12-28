BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 59, Bennington 44
HASTINGS — In a battle of rated teams, Class C-1, No. 5 Adams Central used a 32-16 second half to take the win over Class B, No. 8 Bennington in its home holiday tournament.
Gavin Lipovsky paced the Patriots with 19 poitns, while Lucas Bohlen added 14.
Bennington (5-3) 17 11 8 8—44
Adams Central (8-0) 11 16 17 15—59
BENNINGTON — NA
ADAMS CENTRAL — Bohlen 14, Boelhower 9, Vonderfecht 5, Foster 12, Lipovsky 19.
North Bend 72, St. Paul 55
NORTH BEND — In a matchup of Class C-1 rated teams, No. 6 St. Paul fell to No. 3 North Bend in the North Bend Holiday Tournament.
The Tigers hit nine 3-pointers in the contest.
Tommy Wroblewski led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Logan Vogel added 12.
St. Paul (8-1) 9 14 11 21—55
North Bend (7-0) 17 25 10 20—72
ST. PAUL — Wroblewski 15, Seward 7, Maddox 1, Wells 3, Birkby 2, Dugan 2, Gravett 3, Poss 8, Vogel 12, Petersen 2.
NORTH BEND — Prochaska 22, Peters 7, B. Johnson 11, Endorf 11, Pospisil 4, Taylor 1, Post 2, C. Johnson 1, Wietfeld 11, Krenzer 1.
Aurora 55, Omaha Gross 35
AURORA — Nate Boerkircher put up 26 points to help Aurora defeat Omaha Gross during its home holiday tournament.
Omaha Gross (0-6) 11 10 4 10—35
Aurora (3-3) 16 13 10 16—55
OMAHA GROSS — Mandolfo 12, Drake 3, Schrage 2, Magnussen 1, Anderson 8, Higginbotham 6, Ciurej 2, Correa 1.
AURORA — Moural 3, Herzberg 6, Bell 5, Staehr 1, Collazo 9, Boerkircher 26, Nachtigal 1, Ramaekers 4.
Shelton 55, Alma 28
ROSELAND — Shelton improved to 7-1 after defeating Alma in the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament championship game.
Erixon Ramos led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Kyle Wiehn added 10.
Shelton (7-1) 8 19 11 17—55
Alma (6-2) 8 2 8 10—28
SHELTON — R. Cheney 6, Wiehn 10, Ramos 15, Q. Cheney 5, Bombeck 6, Lauber 8, Lehn 5.
ALMA — Smolik 4, Boehler 6, Heckenlivley 2, Hock 2, Stenka 2, Ongtangco 4, McQuay 4, Kermmoade 1, Herrick 3.
Twin River 70, Col. Scotus 68 2OT
COLUMBUS — Twin River outlasted Columbus Scotus in double overtime to win the Columbus Holiday Tournament.
Carter Frenzen and Nolan Ramaekers each led the Titans with 17 points.
Twin River (5-3) 12 6 16 20 8 7—70
Col. Scotus (1-7) 11 14 14 14 8 5—68
TWIN RIVER — Graham 15, Buhl 8, Swantek 4, Frenzen 17, Hebda 9, Ramaeker 17.
COL. SCOTUS — Mustard 14, Thorson 1, Palmer 16, Faust 18, Young 1, Bouchers 2, Oakley 16.
Kenesaw 32, Harvard 28
HARVARD — Kenesaw captured the Harvard Holiday Tournament title after defeating the hosts in a low-scoring affair.
Eli Jensen led the Blue Devils with 11 points.
Kenesaw (3-4) 11 4 4 9—32
Harvard (4-4) 10 10 6 6—28
KENESAW — Kelley 8, Goldenstein 4, Katzberg 2, Peterson 7, Jensen 11.
HARVARD — NA.
Milford 53, Cross County 43
STROMSBURG — Cross County fell to Milford during the Runza Holiday Tournament Saturday.
Cory Hollinger led the Cougars with 18 points, while Carter Seim chipped in 11 points in the loss.
Cross County(5-3) 12 7 11 13—43
Milford (6-3) 15 13 11 14—53
CROSS COUNTY — Lundstrom 5, Seim 11, Rystrom 4, Hollinger 18, Noyd 3, Harrington-Newton 2,
MILFORD — NA.
Thayer Central 47, Neb. Christian 46 OT
HEBRON — Nebraska Christian came back to force overtime but fell to Thayer Central to finish third in the Thayer Central Tournament.
The Eagles trailed 30-23 but outscored the Titans 14-7 to tie it up. Thayer Central outscored Nebraska Christian 10-9 in the extra session.
Seth Hower and Garrett Nokelby each led the Eagles with 14 points.
Nebraska Christian (3-4) 6 9 8 14 9—46
Thayer Central (2-5) 7 6 17 7 10—47
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Perdew 2, Boersen 10, Langemeier 2, Nokelby 14, Merchant 4, Hower 14.
THAYER CENTRAL — Fischer 14, Templin 8, L. Wiedel 13, Harms 7, Kaiser 2, G. Wiedel 3.
Santee 62, St. Edward 40
VERIDIGRE — Cole Mowrey scored 10 points during St. Edward’s loss to Santee in the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament Saturday.
Santee (1-8) 18 14 15 15—62
St. Edward (0-9) 14 9 7 10—40
SANTEE—NA.
ST. EDWARD—Mowrey 10, Sutton9, Roberts 7, Fitchner 6, Werts 2, Merrell 6.
York JV 45, High Plains 33
POLK — Tanner Wood had 22 points to help High Plains finish fourth in the High Plains Holiday Tournament.
York JV (2-5) 10 8 13 14—45
High Plains (0-6) 6 8 9 10—33
YORK JV — Jones 4, Koehler 1, Sandoz 8, Huber 2, Heiss 7, Heidtbrink 1, Heiden 8, Nunnenkamp 6, Sahling 8.
HIGH PLAINS — Urkoski 3, Carlstrom 2, Wruble 1, VanHousen 1, Wood 22, Lesiak 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Bend 38, St. Paul 34
NORTH BEND — St. Paul couldn’t quite complete the comeback in the North Bend Holiday Tournament final Saturday.
The Class C-1, No. 8 Wildcats fell behind 9-2 after the first quarter, but did rally back to take a one-point with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter. However No. 2 North Bend made the plays down the stretch to get the win.
Brooke Poppert led St. Paul with 18 points, while younger sister Olivia added 10.
St. Paul (7-2) 2 8 8 16—34
North Bend (8-0) 9 6 13 13—38
ST. PAUL — B. Poppert 18, O. Poppert 10, Kosmicki 6.
NORTH BEND — Ortmeier 11, S. Emanuel 10, L. Emanuel 8, Post 4, Williams 3, K. Emanuel 2.
Ravenna 44, Cambridge 34
PLEASANTON — Ravenna defeated Cambridge to finish third in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament.
Allyson Larsen paced the Bluejays with nine points, while Kennedy Hurt added eight.
Cambridge (2-5) 10 9 9 6—34
Ravenna (3-4) 9 7 17 11—44
CAMBRIDGE — Hoberty 3, Gunderson 3, Deterding 2, Jauken 2, Clason 24.
RAVENNA — Sklenar 4, McKeon 7, M. Fiddleke 3, Larsen 9, A. Fiddelke 7, Coulter 6, Hurt 8.
Johnson Co. Central 38, Neb. Christian 37
HEBRON — Molly Griess scored 14 points during Nebraska Christian’s loss to Johnson County Central in the Thayer Central holiday tournament.
Johnson CC (4-4) 8 13 10 7—38
Neb. Christian (3-4) 12 8 9 8—37
JOHNSON CC — Ascheman 3, Lideman 4, Neeman 2, Piager 11, Swanda 7, Thipphavong 1.
NEB. CHRISTIAN — Sebek 2, Sh. McHargue 7, Si. McHargue 6, Swanson 1, Griess 14, Davis 1, Seip 6.
Hampton 51, Wilcox-Hildreth 46 OT
HARVARD — Hampton rallied to take the Harvard Holiday Tournament title with an overtime win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
After using a 13-10 fourth-quarter to send the game into overtime, the Hawks outscored the Falcons 8-3 in the extra session.
Lydia Dose led Hampton with 18 points, while Rorie Loveland added 12.
Wilcox-Hildreth (4-5) 16 10 7 10 3—46
Hampton (5-4) 8 17 5 13 8—51
WILCOX-HILDRETH — Jensen 10, Quadhamer 22, Riter 9, VanLandingham 2, Billington 3.
HAMPTON — Ly. Dose 18, Hansen 2, L. Wolinski 8, Loveland 12, Mersch 6, Li. Dose 5
Blair 40, Aurora 27
AURORA — Aurora fell in its home holiday tournament game to Blair Saturday.
Jaylee Schuster led the Huskies with 11 points.
Blair (6-2) 11 13 5 11—40
Aurora (1-4) 4 10 10 3—27
BLAIR — Ross 12, French 12, Granntham 10, Murray 4, Baughman 2.
AURORA — Schuster 11, Knust 5, Hudson 5, Olsen 4, Nachtigal 2.
St. Mary’s 54, St. Edward 39
VERDIGRE — Alyssa Reardon put up 22 points during St. Edward’s loss to St. Mary’s to finish fourth in the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament.
St. Mary’s (3-4) 8 23 6 17—54
St. Edward (2-7) 11 11 7 10—39
ST. MARY’S — NA.
ST. EDWARD — Werts 2, Cruise 11, Reardon 22, Cumming 4,
York JV 44, High Plains 41
POLK — York junior varsity outscored High Plains 9-6 in overtime during the third-place game of the High Plains holiday tournament.
Emily Ackerson and Brianna Wilshusen each led the Storm with nine points in the loss.
York JV (7-1) 7 5 11 6 9—41
High Plains (2-4) 6 5 10 8 6—44
YORK JV — Nuss 4, Cast 7, Stanton 13, Loosvelt 6, Burke 10, Cotton 4.
HIGH PLAINS — Bannister 8, Kalkwarf 2, Lindburg 2, Wilshusen 9, Majerus 5, Wruble 6, Ackerson 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.