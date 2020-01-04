BOYS

Centura 52, Sandy Creek 48

CAIRO — Ben Noakes scored 12 points during Centura’s win over Sandy Creek.

Juan Perez added 11 points for the Centurians.

Sandy Creek (5-3) 9 7 14 18—48

Centura (6-2) 13 14 16 9—52

SANDY CREEK — NA.

CENTURA — Noakes 12, Perez 11, Rasmussen 8.

Adams Central 67, O’Neill 36

O’NEILL — Class C-1, No. 5 Adams Central improved to 10-0 after defeating O’Neill.

Cam Foster led the Patriots with 12 points, while Lucas Bohlen, Nathan Anderson and Dante Boelhower all added nine points.

Adams Central (10-0) 17 23 16 11—67

O’Neill 9 4 6 17—36

ADAMS CENTRAL — Slechta 7, Bohlen 9, Smith 5, Anderson 9, Boelhower 9, Vonderfecht 2, Foster 12, Lipovsky 8, Lindblad 6.

O’NEILL — NA.

St. Paul 68, Boone Central/NG 41

ALBION — Class C-1, No. 6 St. Paul jumped out to a 23-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in its win over Boone Central/Newman Grove.

Tommy Wroblewski led the Wildcats with 21 points, while Logan Vogel added 12.

Ryan Kramer led the Cardinals with 13 points.

St. Paul (9-2) 23 10 16 19—68

Boone Central/NG (2-8) 6 15 14 6—41

ST. PAUL — Wroblewski 21, Seward 7, Wells 10, Dugan 2, Gravatt 6, Poss 6, Vogel 12, Petersen 4.

BOONE CENTRAL/NG — Korth 6, Hodges 3, Kramer 13, Thieman 5, Bird 2, Young 3, Andeasen 8, Webster 1.

Centennial 54, Heartland 35

HENDERSON — Josh Quiring led Heartland with 11 points during the Huskies’ loss to Centennial.

Centennial (9-1) 14 16 15 9—54

Heartland (5-3) 12 9 9 5—35

CENTENNIAL — Nisler 7, Ja. Bargen 1, Gierhan 17, Horne 21, Jo. Bargen 4, Zimmer 4,

HEARTLAND — Arbuck 6, Boehr 5, Goertzen 2, Regier 3, Peters 8, Quiring 11.

GIRLS

Palmer 41, Twin Loup 35

PALMER — Palmer improved to 8-1 on the season with a 41-35 victory over Twin Loup.

Gracie Hillmer led the Tigers with 15 points. Abi Lewis paced Twin Loup with 13 points while Tiara Mauler had 11.

Twin Loup (3-6) 5 7 5 18­‑35

Palmer (8-1) 7 9 11 14—41

TWIN LOUP — Lewis 13, A. Mauler 2, Kitt 9, T. Mauler 11.

PALMER — C. Kunze 6, Mehnke 3, A. Kunze 8, Shuda 2, Hillmer 15, Ortiz 4, E. Donahey 3.

St. Paul 44, Boone Central/NG 41

ALBION — St. Paul rallied to defeat Boone Central/Newman Grove Saturday.

Down seven points in the second half at one time, the Class C-1, No. 8 Wildcats outscored the Cardinals 11-5 in the fourth quarter.

Brooke Poppert had a game-high 23 points to lead St. Paul.

Lauren Hedlund paced the Cardinals with 15 points.

St. Paul (9-2) 13 13 7 11—44

Boone Central/NG 11 14 11 5—41

ST. PAUL — B. Poppert 27, Lukasiewicz 9, Kosmicki 4, O. Poppert 4.

BOONE CENTRAL/NG — L. Hedlund 15, Luettel 9, A. Hedlund 8, Rankin 4, Paulsen 3, Weeder 2.

Humphrey SF 68, Nebraska Christian 34

HUMPHREY — Allison Weidner scored 29 points to lead Class D-2 No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis past Nebraska Christian.

Molly Griess led the Eagles with 19 points in the loss.

Neb. Christian (3-6) 6 13 8 7—34

Humphrey SF (8-1) 20 21 13 14—68

NEB. CHRISTIAN — Sebek 1, Sh. McHargue 1, Si. McHargue 5, Flynn 2, Griess 19, Seip 6.

HUMPHREY SF — NA.

Centennial 61, Heartland 32

HENDERSON — Heartland fell to Class C-2 No. 9 Centennial.

Odessa Ohrt led the Huskies with 14 points.

Centennial (8-3) 18 10 12 21—61

Heartland (5-5) 12 6 8 6—32

CENTENNIAL — Ohrt 14, Siebert 5, Wetjen 5, Johnson 2, L. Carr 2, Mestl 4.

HEARTLAND — Hirschfeld 16, Kinnett 3, Green 14, Dye 9, Fehlhater 2, Haartshron 10, Stuhr 9.

Elba 35, Riverside 28

ELBA — Laura Enriquez put up 19 point to lead Elba to a win over Riverside Friday.

Angel McKoski added 12 for the Bluejays.

