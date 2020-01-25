BOYS
Arcadia-Loup City 35, Ord 33
LOUP CITY — Arcadia-Loup City outscored Ord 11-7 in the second half to get the win.
Drew Lewandowski led the Rebels with 11 points.
Gage Smith paced the Chants with nine points in the loss.
Ord (4-8) 13 13 1 6—33
Arcadia-Loup City (10-6) 8 16 5 6—35
ORD—Davenport 4, Trejo 3, Z. Smith 8, DeRiso 1, G. Smith 9, Reece 8.
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY—Garrelts 3, Jones 5, Eurek 8, Kusek 3, Scott 2, Dethlefs 3, Lewandowski 11.
Central Valley 53, Riverside 42
ST. PAUL — Trevor Cargill scored 20 points to help Central Valley take third in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
Ty Nekoliczak added 12 points for the Cougars.
Trent Carraher led the Chargers with 12 points, while Tredyn Prososki added 11.
Riverside (11-6) 8 6 8 20—42
Central Valley (10-7) 12 12 11 18—53
RIVERSIDE—Prososki 11, Bernt 8, Trey Carraher 1, Tren. Carraher 12, K. Carraher 8, Keehn 2.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Kelly 7, Rother 2, T. Nekoliczak 12, K. Nekoliczak 3, Landers 4, Behnk 5, Cargill 20.
Cross County 68, High Plains 11
YORK — Cross County cruised past High Plains during the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
Isaac Noyd led the Cougars with 16 points, while Austin VanHorn and Cael Lunstrom each had nine.
High Plains (2-11) 2 5 3 1—11
Cross County (9-6) 19 19 16 14—68
HIGH PLAINS—Van Housen 8, Urkoski 1, Wood 1, Lesiak 1.
CROSS COUNTY—Nielsen 4, Haug 5, Lundstrom 9, Seim 4, Hild 6, Hollinger 8, Noyd 16, Kelley 5, Harrington-Newton 2, VanHorn 9.
Osceola 45, Giltner 26
YORK — Isiah Zelasney paced Osceola with 18 points during its win over Giltner in the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
Tanner Roth led the Hornets with nine points in the loss.
Giltner (2-13) 8 4 7 7—26
Osceola (9-6) 15 10 15 5—45
GILTNER—Roth 9, Davidson 7, Humphrey 2, McKay 4, Wilson 2, Smith 2.
OSCEOLA—Zelasney 18, Rathjen 4, Boden 9, Urban 5, Watts 4, Girard 5.
Exeter-Milligan 51, Hampton 31
YORK — Jackson Block had 19 points during Hampton’s loss to Exeter-Milligan in the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
Hampton (2-14) 6 2 7 16—31
Exeter-Milligan (10-7) 15 18 9 9—51
HAMPTON—Block 19, Schafer 3, Parsley 8, Wolinski 1.
EXETER-MILLIGAN—Svec 9, Beethe 22, Underwood 3, Pribyl 6, Sharp 4, Zeleny 7.
GIRLS
Burwell 53, Palmer 37
ST. PAUL — Burwell defeated Palmer 53-37 to take third in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
Hannah Gurney led the Longhorns with 12 points in the win. Marie Ortiz paced the Tigers with 11 points in the loss.
Palmer (11-4) 3 9 14 11—37
Burwell (7-8) 19 6 17 11—53
PALMER—C.Kunze 5, Menke 4, J. Donahey 2, A. Kunze 6, Hilmer 6, Ortiz 11, E. Donahey 3.
BURWELL—Jensen 9, Hughes 8, Owens 4, Gideon 8, Williams 8, Gurney 12, Simpson 2, Scott 2.
Cross County 59, McCool Junction 15
YORK — Cross County moved into the Crossroads Conference Tournament quarterfinals after defeating McCool Junction.
Erica Stratman paced the Cougars with 16 points, while Josi Noble chipped in 15.
McCool Junction (4-10) 6 2 4 3—15
Cross County (12-4) 18 16 17 8—59
McCOOL JUNCTION—Johnson 4, Mapieu 3, Plock 6, Hoffschneider 2.
CROSS COUNTY—Moutray 2, Mentink 6, Giannou 3, Ostrom 2, Schaefer 10, Noble 15, Stratman 16, Sandell 5.
Hampton 42, High Plains 38 OT
YORK — Hampton earned an overtime victory over High Plains in the CRC Tournament.
Rorie Loveland and Lydia Dose led the Hawks with seven points each.
Brianna Wilshusen paced the Storm with 15 points in the loss.
Hampton (9-7) 5 8 8 13 8—42
High Plains (4-9) 5 6 9 14 4—38
HAMPTON—Wolinski 4, Loveland 7, Mersch 1, Clinch 3, Ly. Dose 7, Li. Dose 6, Arndt 6, Stuart 6, Hansen 2.
HIGH PLAINS—Bannister 10, Sallwarf 2, Wilshusen 15, Wruble 7, Ackerson 4.
Shelby-Rising City 35, Giltner 28
YORK — Shelby-Rising City outscored Giltner 10-5 in final quarter during the first round of CRC Tournament.
Kaley Ballard led the Hornets with 10 points.
Giltner (6-10) 4 6 13 5—28
Shelby-Rising City (7-9) 5 8 12 10—35
GILTNER—Watson 2, Ballard 10, Hunnicutt 4, Janzen 3, Antle 7, Wiles 3.
SHELBY-RISING CITY—Neujahr 9, Smith 10, Obershaw 5, Pokorney 11.
