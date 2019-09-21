Gothenburg Invite
GOTHENBURG — The Class C-1, No. 3 St. Paul volleyball team captured the Gothenburg Tournament for the fourth straight season Satuday.
The Wildcats opened with a 25-18, 25-18 victory over Kearney Catholic. Teegan Hansel led the attack with 12 kills and four blocks, while Brooke Poppert chipped in nine. Olivia Poppert dished out 25 assists.
St. Paul (14-0) then defeated Gering 25-15, 25-9. Brooke Poppert had 10 kills, while Elstermeier added five blocks. Olivia Poppert had 24 assists.
The Wildcats finished the day with a 25-16, 25-22 win over No. 10 Ogallala. Josie Jakubowski hammered down 13 kills, while Hansel had seven. Paige Lukasiewicz had 12 digs and Olivia Poppert had 27 assists.
Aurora went 1-2 to finish third. The Huskies opened with a 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 loss to Minden. Gracee Pohlmann paced the Huskies with 11 kills, while Raina Cattau chipped in 15 assists and Cassidy Knust had 20 assists.
The Huskies bounced back to defeat Gothenburg 25-20, 25-17. Pohlmann and Paxtyn Dummer each led the way with seven kills, while Kasey Schuster dished out 11 assists and Cattau had 10.
Aurora finished the day with a 25-23, 25-23 loss to No. 6 Chadron. Pohlmann had six kills, while Dummer and Kassidy Hudson each had five. Cattau had 15 assists.
Seward Tournament
SEWARD — Class C-1 No. 8 Broken Bow went 3-1 to take second at the Seward Invite.
The Indians went 3-0 to win their pool, which included a 25-22, 32-30 victory over Class C-1, No. 1 and two-time defending champion Wahoo. Majesta Valasek led the way with 11 kills. Kya Scott paced the defense with 13 digs and Kailyn Scott had 21 digs.
Broken Bow opened with a 25-15, 25-18. Valasek paced the Indians with 12 kills, while Kailyn Scott had 19 assists.
Before the matchup with Wahoo, the Indians defeated Omaha Concordia 25-17, 25-12. Valasek put down five kills and had seven digs, while Kali Staples had four kills. Kailyn Scott had 13 assists.
Broken Bow dropped a 28-26, 25-15 loss to Lincoln Lutheran. Valasek and Kia Scott each had seven kills, while Emily Trotter had eight digs and Kailyn Scott had seven digs and 18 assists.
Cross County Invite
STROMSBURG — Cross County improved to 11-0 after grabbing four wins during their home tournament.
The Cougars opened with a 25-11, 25-13 victory over East Butler. Erica Stratman led the way with eight kills, while Cortlyn Schaefer added six kills and 21 digs. Amanda Giannou chipped in 21 assists.
Cross County then defeated Osceola 25-10, 25-17. Schaefer and Stratman each had four kills, while Giannou had 15 assists and six digs.
The Cougars grabbed a 25-15, 25-19 victory over High Plains. Schaefer pounded down 10 kills and 16 digs. Giannou added 19 digs. Kenna Morris led the Storm with six kills in the loss.
Cross County finished the day with a 25-19, 25-18 win over Nebraska Lutheran. Stratman led the way with 11 kills, while Giannou dished out 14 assists. She, along with Katie Kopetzky and Stratman, all had seven digs.
High Plains went 2-2 to take second. The Storm opened with a 25-17, 25-14 loss to Osceola. Brooke Bannister led the way with seven kills, while Brianna Wilshusen chipped in six.
The Storm then defeated Nebraska Lutheran 25-15, 25-15. Bannister led the way with 10.
After the loss to Cross County, the Storm ended the day with a 25-23, 25-16 win over East Butler. Bannister paced High Plains with nine kills and Morris chipped in seven.
Gibbon Invite
GIBBON — Centura went 1-2 during the Gibbon Invite Saturday.
The Centurions opened with a 25-27, 26-24, 25-23 loss to Southern Valley. Elayna Holcomb led the way with 14 kills and five blocks, while Sydney Davis chipped in 10. Amber Baldiwn had 30 assists.
Centura then fell to Burwell 25-22, 15-25, 26-24. Holcomb paced the Centurions with 12 kills, while Sydney David and Taya Christensen each chipped in seven. Jadyn Gentleman had 33 digs, while Amber Baldwin had 32 assists and 26 digs.
The Centurions finished the day with a 25-16, 25-22 win over Gibbon. Holcomb paced Centura with seven kills, Baldwin had 15 assists.
Central Valley Invite
GREELEY — The Kenesaw volleyball team went 1-1 at the Central Valley Invite.
The Blue Devils opened with a 25-18, 25-16 loss to Class D-2, No. 5 Giltner. Stefanie Anderson put down four kills, while Savannah Willimas had five assists.
Kenesaw grabbed a 25-23, 26-24 victory over West Holt. Anderson had seven kills, while Hope Neinhueser chipped in five. Elisha Reiners dished out nine assists, while Williams had eight.
Class D-1, No. 5 Central Valley defeated Giltner 31-29, 23-25, 26-24.
Central City Invite
CENTRAL CITY — The Boone Central/Newman Grove went 2-1 to finish fifth at the Central City Invite.
The Cardinals dropped a 25-23, 25-18 loss to Adams Central. Mara Ranselm paced the Cardinals with seven kills, while Natalee Luettel added six. Paige Nelson chipped in 15 assists.
Boone Central/NG rebounded to defeat Holdrege 25-23, 25-19. Luettel had six kills and 14 digs, while Caitlin Nelson also had six kills. Paige Nelson had 14 assists.
The Cardinals finished the day with a 25-21, 29-31, 25-17 win over Lexington. Luettle put down 14 kills, while Nelson added 12. Paige Nelson had 32 set assists.
