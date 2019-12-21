Cross County 56, Hampton 32
HAMPTON — Erica Stratman scored 18 points and Josi Noble added 10 to lead Cross County past Hampton.
The Hawks received eight points from both Lydia Dose and Rorie Loveland.
Cross County (5-1) 15 15 8 18—56
Hampton (3-4) 7 5 8 12—32
CROSS COUNTY—Giannou 2, Ostrom 2, Schaefer 8, Noble 10, Stratman 18, Yungdahl 3, Sandell 6, Fellows 2, Hanson 5.
HAMPTON—Ly. Dose 8, Wolinski 6, Loveland 8, Stuart 4, Mersch 2, Li. Dose 1, Arndt 3.
Don.-Trum. 55, Central City 37
CENTRAL CITY — Doniphan-Trumbull used a 15-4 advantage in the third quarter to break open a seven-point game.
Gabby Moser led Central City in the loss with 20 points.
Doniphan-Trumbull (5-2) 18 13 15 9—55
Central City (2-4) 14 10 4 9—37
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—individual scoring not available.
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 8, Blomstedt 2, Sheets 2, Carroll 3, Moser 20, Ferris 2.
St. Paul 59, Broken Bow 34
ST. PAUL — Brooke Poppert put up 19 points to help Class C-1 preseason No. 8-rated St. Paul knock off No. 4 Broken Bow.
Olivia Poppert added 10 points for the Wildcats, who outscored the Indians 30-14 over the middle two quarters.
Broken Bow (5-1) 15 7 7 8—34
St. Paul (5-1) 17 12 18 10—59
BROKEN BOW—Valasek 6, Coleman 4, Staples 2, Garcia 4, Kya Scott 3, Schall 2, Neely 5, Oeltjen 2, Cyboron 4.
ST. PAUL—B. Poppert 19, P. Lukasiewicz 5, Jo. Jakabowski 3, Kosmicki 9, Thede 9, Van Winkle 2, O. Poppert 10, Je. Jakabowski 1.
Humphrey SF 70, Fullerton 41
FULLERTON — Humphrey St. Francis outscored Fullerton 20-6 in the first quarter en route to handing the Warriors their first loss of the season.
Allison Weidner led the Flyers with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals.
Hanna Plumbtree topped Fullerton with 13 points.
Humphrey St. Francis (4-1) 20 16 19 15—70
Fullerton (6-1) 6 18 7 10—41
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS—Weidner 29, Pfeifer 10, Jarosz 9, Kosch 8, Stricklin 8, Podliska 3, Sjuts 2, Eisenminger 1.
FULLERTON—H. Plumbtree 13, J. Plumbtree 8, Cook 8, Herman 4, Kramer 2, Maxfield 2, Gonsior 2, Dubas 2.
Wood River 48, Gibbon 33
GIBBON — Wood River used a 18-5 third quarter to help defeat Gibbon.
Baylee Rockefeller led the Buffaloes with 14 points in the loss.
Wood River (4-2) 6 13 18 11—48
Gibbon (1-6) 9 15 5 4—33
WOOD RIVER — NA.
GIBBON — Gillming, 1, Castaneda 8, Palmieri 7, Rockefeller 14, Walker 3.
Burwell 44, Twin Loup 27
BURWELL — Carlie Helgoth put up 15 points to lead Burwell to a win over Twin Loup.
Tiara Mauler led the Wolves with eight points in the loss.
Twin Loup (3-3) 5 6 6 10—27
Burwell (3-3) 15 9 14 6—44
TWIN LOUP — Lewis 2, Brown 4, L. Otten 2, Foulkers 6, H. Otten 2, Kitt 3, Mauler 8.
BURWELL — Jensen 2, Hughes 2, Owens 3, Helgoth 15, Gideon 4, Williams 6, Gurney 8, Marshall 2, Simpson 2.
