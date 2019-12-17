Rylie Rice scored nine of her game-high 18 points during a five-minute span ranging between the second and third quarters to help Grand Island Central Catholic pull away for a 46-27 victory over Blue Hill Tuesday.
With the scored tied 12-12, Rice hit a 3-pointer that sparked a 6-0 run and gave the Crusaders an 18-12 halftime lead. The 5-foot-9 junior guard carried her hot streak over into the third quarter, converting a 3-point play and sinking another trey that capped a 10-0 third-quarter run and gave GICC a 28-12 lead with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter.
Crusaders coach Stacia Rice said her team did a good job of picking up the pace and scoring in transition during its 16-0 spree.
“That was kind of something we were supposed to really do from the get go,” Rice said. “We thought we could run on this team, so I thought the girls pushed the ball pretty well.
“Jenna Heidelk played a great game. I don’t even think I took her out until the very end and she pushed the ball, handled the ball well and she didn’t have a lot of turnovers. I was just really proud of her on how she played.”
Heidelk finished with eight points and six assists for GICC (4-1). Chloe Cloud and Gracie Woods grabbed six rebounds apiece for the Crusaders, who forced 34 Blue Hill turnovers, including 22 in the first half.
“We played pretty good for the most part and we did it without fouling a lot,” Stacia Rice said. “That’s kind of been our goals in practice is just to play basketball without fouling because we have struggled with that this season. I thought our 1-3-1 (zone defense) looked a lot better today than it has in the past, so we’re glad to see that kind of improvement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.