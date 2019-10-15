Heartland Lutheran got mixed results Tuesday night during its home triangular.
The Red Hornets opened with a 25-18, 25-8 victory over St. Edward, but fell to Class D-1 No. 10-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Central Valley 25-17, 25-12 in the final match. The Cougars went 2-0 on the night, posting a 25-4, 25-17 win over St. Edward.
“I liked that we at least got the split,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “Of course, we’d like to have gotten that second match, but Central Valley is a good team. They have some great athletes and they had some beautiful attacks — kudos to them.
“We knew Central Valley was going to be tougher and quicker and we struggled at times. We’d get ourselves into a hole and let them go on a little bigger runs than we’d like to see.”
Neleigh Poss had six kills, 11 digs and two ace serves for Central Valley (21-4) in its two-set win over Heartland Lutheran (9-13). Ashlyn Wright added five kills and Kensey Wadas had 16 assists for the Cougars.
Wright led the attack against St. Edward (3-18) with six kills, while Dilynn Wood had five kills for Central Valley. Wadas finished with 12 assists and eight digs, tying for the team lead with Taya Engel, who also had eight digs.
“We played well and we’ve had a good season, but we’re just trying to get better every time we step onto the court,” Central Valley coach Skyler Nekoliczak said. “We’re always working on our serve receive, passing and bettering our defense. We’re really focusing on a lot of the little things and I thought we did well with that tonight — it was nice to see.”
Central Valley has won 12 of its last 13 matches heading into Goldenrod Conference Tournament play.
“I feel good about how we’re playing, but we’ve still got two more weeks to get better,” Nekoliczak said. “We really need to take some steps forward and make improvements if we’re going to get to where we want to be.”
In the night’s first match, Brianna Van Bibber had six kills and four ace serves to lead the Red Hornets past St. Edward. Brynn Saddler finished with seven assists, while Abbigeal Nielsen had six digs and Maggie Bexten had five digs for Heartland Lutheran.
“We started off in the first set playing a little slow — methodical maybe — so we had a little sloppiness that we just needed to clean up,” Hiegel said. “In the second set, we cleaned it up and we hit on all cylinders and we were fairly dominant. I thought we could’ve played that way in the first set, too.
“I told them tonight that I wanted fire and focus. We have to be more focused and play with a little fire behind us.”
Madelyn Graham had three kills and two aces and Carli Maier had two kills for HLHS in the loss to Central Valley. Mollie Bexten finished with four assists and Van Bibber had 12 digs for the Red Hornets.
“In that first set, we did make a little comeback and I was pleased with that,” Hiegel said. “In the second set, we hit that little stint in there where we kind of hurt ourselves.”
Looking to the stretch run of the season, Hiegel said she’d like to see the Red Hornets focus on the next goal ahead of them.
“I would love to see us keep improving and I’d really like to see us get double-digit wins this season,” Hiegel said. “We’re 9-13, which I’m pleased with, but I’d like to see more. I want us to keep plugging away and keep improving and get as far as we can.”
Earlier, Heartland Lutheran recognized former players and welcomed the next generation of Red Hornets in a brief celebration. Hiegel said players from nearly every graduating class were in attendance.
“Our early teams from 2005 to about 2010 — we didn’t have a gym and every match was an away match. They even traveled for practice,” Hiegel said. “We just wanted to show that we’re thankful for all they did to lay the groundwork for this program. We also had Junior Hornet night, so we had some younger kids here who are our future.
“We had the past, present and future here tonight and it was fun to have them all here.”
