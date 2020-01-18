Heartland Lutheran couldn’t have picked a better time to display its best offensive execution.
After missing its first five shots of the fourth quarter, the Red Hornets broke a 25-25 tie by sinking its next five field-goal attempts during a 10-0 run to pull away for a 36-32 victory over Elba Saturday afternoon in first-round play of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
After the Bluejays scored seven straight points to force a 25-all deadlock with 6:40 to play, Heartland Lutheran’s Brianna Van Bibber and Jessica Zehendner hit jumpers on consecutive trips down the floor. The Red Hornets then got assisted baskets from Van Bibber, Madelyn Graham and Carli Maier to lead 35-25 with 3:11 left.
“We did a nice job of reversing the ball and either penetrating or getting it inside,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “That was a nice spell and they did a great job of working together, moving the ball and seeing the open player.”
The Red Hornets (4-10) featured an ultra-balanced offense as Maier led the way with eight points and 12 rebounds. Maggie Bexten, Graham, Van Bibber and Zehendner all finished with six points and Van Bibber also had 11 boards.
“We were very balanced and that’s how we have to be,” Bills said. “One thing we talked about before the game was how we had to play together and as a coach, you love to see that balanced scoring because then the other team has to stay honest on defense and can’t load up on someone.”
Meanwhile, Elba (5-6) stayed in the game thanks to the scoring of Angel McKoski, who finished with a game-high 22 points. Laura Enriquez added seven points and 14 rebounds, but the Bluejays’ comeback attempt suffered a major jolt when both McKoski and Enriquez fouled out in the final minute.
Elba used full-court defensive pressure to force four turnovers in the final 1:43. The Bluejays finished the game on a 5-0 run and held Heartland Lutheran scoreless for the final 2:43, but it wasn’t quite enough.
“With our low numbers, we got a little tired and we’ve been battling some sickness,” said Elba coach Sarah Morrow, whose team suited seven players. “It makes it difficult for us to press because it gets us tired really fast, but overall, we’re getting better every day.
“Tonight, we struggled to rebound at times and struggled to defend in our 2-1-2 zone defense and Heartland Lutheran hit some shots. We just didn’t have quite enough to come back and then when our two leading scorers fouled out, we knew it was going to be tough.”
Bills said he was proud of the Red Hornets for closing out the win.
“It’s something that we’re getting better at every day,” Bills said. “We’ve had a lot of close games that we haven’t gotten, but we’re getting better at not worrying about the score and just playing. In December, we might have worried too much about the score and let the game get away from us, but now we’re not and we responded really well.”
The victory advanced Heartland Lutheran to Monday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal matchup against Fullerton at Palmer. The Warriors (7-3) received a first-round bye.
“We’ll look forward to playing Fullerton,” Bills said. “We know that they’re a good team, but we’ve got nothing to lose. I’m expecting us to be loose. We’ll just go play hard and see what happens.”
Heartland Lutheran 36, Elba 33
ELBA (5-6)
Meleyna Kosmicki 0-3 0-0 0, MacKenz McKoski 0-9 1-2 1, Angel McKoski 8-25 5-10 22, Laura Enriquez 3-13 1-2 7, Jamie Wysocki 1-6 0-0 2, Deanna Fanta 0-0 0-0 0, Alisia Pallicca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-56 7-14 32.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (4-10)
Maggie Bexten 3-7 0-1 6, Madelyn Graham 3-9 0-2 6, Brianna Van Bibber 3-15 0-0 6, Carli Maier 4-10 0-3 8, Jessica Zehendner 3-10 0-0 6, Abigail Niemeier 0-0 1-2 1, Brynn Saddler 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 17-57 2-10 36.
Elba 8 7 7 10—32
Heartland Lutheran 4 11 10 11—36
3-point goals—Elba 1-9 (M.McKoski 0-3, A.McKoski 1-4, Enriquez 0-2), HL 0-5 (Zehendner 0-3, Saddler 0-2). Fouled out—A.McKoski, Enriquez. Rebounds—Elba 47 (Enriquez 14), HL 45 (Maier 12). Assists—Elba 5 (M.McKoski 2, Enriquez 2), HL 8 (Zehendner 3). Turnovers—Elba 18, HL 15. Total fouls—Elba 15, HL 14. Technicals—None. A—NA.
BOYS
Heartland Lutheran 47, St. Edward 20
A pair of efficient offensive performances helped power Heartland Lutheran to a 47-20 victory over St. Edward Saturday afternoon in first-round play of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
Eli Oman and Joshua Rathjen combined to hit 12 of 13 shots from the floor and score 29 points as the Red Hornets (6-8) took a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the win. Oman scored a game-high 18 points, sinking 4 of 5 3-point attempts, including his last trey that put Heartland Lutheran ahead 40-14 with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter.
“We have struggled to shoot the ball from 3-point range this year and we’ve been after them and after then and Eli has worked hard,” Heartland Lutheran coach Phil Bader said. “Today, we were kind of joking because I had said that we weren’t going to shoot any 3s today and then he came out and buries almost everything he threw up, so that was good.”
Rathjen helped the Red Hornets get off to their fast start, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first quarter. That included a 3-point play for the 6-foot-2 junior, who was the recipient of several of teammate Justis Bader’s game-high seven assists.
“We’ve been waiting for Josh to have that kind of a game,” said Phil Bader, whose team had just defeated St. Edward (1-13) by a 41-22 margin last Thursday in Grand Island. “It looked to me like St. Edward really wanted to take Quinston (Larsen) out of the game because he beat them up a little bit the other night when we played them and that’s what you’ve got to have is someone to step up and fill that role.
“Josh caught the ball well in the post and he made his bunnies. That’s huge.”
The Red Hornets will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Goldenrod quarterfinal against Fullerton at Fullerton. The Warriors are 8-3 and rated No. 9 in Class D-1 by the Omaha World-Herald.
“The first part of our schedule was pretty tough and we ran into some pretty tough teams, but we’ve played well lately,” Bader said. “The other night against St. Edward was not one of our better performances, but I thought we came out and got it back today. When we take care of the ball and don’t give away a ton of possessions where we don’t get any type of shot, we can be a pretty good team.”
Heartland Lutheran 47, St. Edward 20
ST. EDWARD (1-13)
Cole Mowrey 4-12 0-2 8, Isaac Roberts 2-11 0-0 6, Payton Fitchner 0-6 0-0 0, Edgar Irineo 0-2 0-0 0, Brandon Merrell 1-1 1-4 3, Spencer Werts 1-7 1-2 3, Cris Irineo 0-2 0-0 0, Nathan Sutton 0-3 0-0 0, Trey Divis 0-1 0-3 -, Andrew Breceda 0-2 0-0 0, Gage Gasper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-47 2-11 20.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (6-8)
Eli Oman 7-8 0-1 18, Christian Wiegert 1-2 0-0 2, Justis Bader 2-8 1-2 5, Quinston Larsen 2-8 0-2 4, Joshua Rathjen 5-5 1-1 11, Tyler Green 0-1 0-0 0, Garang Nyanok 2-4 0-0 4, Mason Weaver 0-0 0-3 0, Nate Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Joshua Nikodym 0-1 0-0 0, Brodrick Brandt 0-1 0-0 0, Trevin Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0, Ross Novotne 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph Markvicka 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 2-9 47.
St. Edward 2 8 6 4—20
Heartland Lutheran 14 12 14 7—47
3-point goals—SE 2-10 (Roberts 2-5, Fitchner 0-2, E.Irineo 0-1, C.Irineo 0-1, Sutton 0-1), HL 5-11 (Oman 4-5, Wiegert 0-1, Larsen 0-1, Green 0-1, Jones 1-2, Markvicka 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—SE 29 (Mowrey 7, Merrell 7), HL 37 (Larsen 7). Assists—SE 4 (Fitchner 3), HL 13 (Bader 7). Turnovers—SE 22, HL 23. Total fouls—SE 10, HL 12. Technicals—None. A—NA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.