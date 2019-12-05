With a solid nucleus back, the Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team is looking to take some steps forward during the upcoming season.
The Red Hornets return three starters from a 3-18 team, but they expect to be much more competitive throughout 2019-20.
That experience is already paying off for the squad.
“I feel like we’re ahead of schedule,” coach Brad Bills said. “I’m not having to do a lot of teaching. They’ve done a good job of picking up what we’ve done in the past. That helps give us more time to get ready.”
The trio of returning starters provides the Red Hornets with a nice mix of inside and outside payers.
“I expect Carli Maier to have a nice year,” Bills said. “She is a center or forward who plays wherever we need her. She’s a really good athlete, can get us points in the paint, gets a lot of rebounds and is a good defender.”
Outside, junior guard Jessica Zehendner returns to the starting lineup.
“Jessica is our main ballhandler and is starting for the third year,” Bills said. “She does a good job of working for a shot on the outside and she can also drive to the basket. She has a good basketball IQ.”
Brianna VanBibber (5-8 forward) joins Maier as a returning senior in the lineup.
“Brianna is just a nice, solid athlete,” Bills said. “She does whatever she is asked to do. She can go inside against kids who are bigger than she is or she can go outside. She’s aggressive in a good way. She can score in the post or she can shoot 3-pointers.”
Madelyn Graham (5-10 junior center) is the other returning letterwinner.
A trio of sophomores should be in the mix for playing time — Maggie Bexten (5-6 guard), Brynn Saddler (5-7 forward) and Abigail Niemeier (5-8 forward).
The Red Hornets are focused on constant improvement.
“The girls talk about coming in every day and putting their best effort forward,” Bills said. “You don’t want to waste any days because you only get so many chances. High school goes by so quickly.
“We don’t talk about wins and losses. The girls understand if we get to our potential, the wins will take care of themselves. Hopefully we do our best, and then the next day we work to improve more. If we do that, we’ll feel good whether we win or lose.”
Bills said there are traditional challenges on the schedule like Humphrey St. Francis, Burwell, Fullerton and Central Valley. But he said some of the other opponents were hit hard by graduation after last season, and that should help the Red Hornets be more competitive against those teams.
Whatever the record ends up, Bills expects another fun season.
“I’ve really enjoyed coaching these kids,” he said. “They are great kids who came to practice every day ready to go win or lose. They are team oriented and easy to coach. They are fun to be around.”
