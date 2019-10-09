FULLERTON — The Heartland Lutheran boys cross country team had three medalists to take runner-up honors at Wednesday’s Goldenrod Conference meet.
The Red Hornets finished with 20 points. Nebraska Christian had six runners finish in the top nine to cruise to the team title with eight points.
Heartland Lutheran’s medalists were Christian Wiegert (third, 18:55.73), Joshua Rathjen (seventh, 20:05.06) and Cory Ruybalid (15th, 21:21.03).
Goldenrod Conference
BOYS
Team Scoring
Nebraska Christian 8, Heartland Lutheran 20, Fullerton 36, Humphrey St. Francis 42, Palmer 55, St. Edward 59.
Individuals
1, Garrett Nokelby, Neb. Christian, 18:16.95; 2, Ryan Berger, Riverside, 18:26.08; 3, Christian Wiegert, Heartland Lutheran, 18:55.73; 4, Caden Bokelman, Neb. Christian, 19:50.34; 5, Riley Schreiber, Neb. Christian, 20:00.54; 6, Chantz Stuhmer, Neb. Christian, 20:04.76; 7, Joshua Rathjen, Heartland Lutheran, 20:05.06; 8, Clay Purkerson, Neb. Christian, 20:31.21; 9, Josh Strong, Neb. Christian, 20:32.61; 10, Triston Moses, Burwell, 20:38.73; 11, Garrett Zach, Humphrey St. Francis, 20:43.79; 12, Tate Phillipps, Burwell, 21:07.36; 13, Jordan Maxfield, Fullerton, 21:10.17; 14, Braden Sharman, Fullerton, 21:17.22; 15, Cory Ruybalid, Heartland Lutheran, 21:21.03.
Heartland Lutheran Results
3, Christian Wiegert, 18:55.73; 7, Joshua Rathjen, 20:05.06; 15, Cory Ruybalid, 21:21.03; 23, Nate Jones, 24:16.25.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Fullerton 10, Palmer 27, Humphrey St. Francis 28, Burwell 36, Nebraska Christian 39, St. Edward 48.
Individuals
1, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 20:54.87; 2, Jymie Jensen, Burwell, 22:45.31; 3, Kylee Dubas, Fullerton, 22:55.96; 4, Shelby Swanson, Neb. Christian, 23:17.68; 5, Leah Podliska, Humphrey St. Francis, 23:29.72; 6, Macy Shotkoski, Fullerton, 23:55.01; 7, Brea Heeren, Fullerton, 24:14.78; 8, Emily Eilers, Palmer, 24:39.40; 9, Emma Eilers, Palmer, 24:39.51; 10, Faith Blauhorn, Palmer, 24:44.14; 11, Madison Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis, 24:52.50; 12, Kyleigh Sjuts, Humphrey St. Francis, 24:57.47; 13, Jenna Czarnick, St. Edward, 25:13.04; 14, Amanda Carlson, Neb. Christian, 25:40.08; 15, Madey Reiter, Burwell, 25:40.73.
Heartland Lutheran Results
27, Joanna Stauss, 33:07.31.
