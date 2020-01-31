CAIRO — The Ravenna Bluejays blew into Centura High School on Friday night and flew away with a victory, 54-41.
There wasn’t any rain in the forecast for Cairo Friday night, but Ravenna brought the thunder, shooting eight 3-pointers. Coach James Habe said he has no issues with his guys shooting the long ball.
“We’ve got dudes that have the abilities and, right now, they are shooting with a lot of confidence,” Habe said. “As long as they are willing to show the confidence, I am perfectly fine with any of the guys on the floor shooting.”
The Centurions had a hard time defending the Bluejays from the perimeter.
“We didn’t close out as well as we should have, especially early on,” said Coach Mitch Martin. “When you let a team like that shoot early, then they are just going to ride that wave. And they did.”
After only putting in two from beyond the arc in the first half, the Bluejays stepped it up in the second half.
Ravenna’s offense was huge in the second quarter, outscoring Centura 15-3 in that frame. The Bluejays again dominated in the third quarter — shooting 21-12 over Centura.
The Bluejays dominated the boards all night, which Habe thinks helped create opportunities on offense.
“We had dudes attacking the ball,” he said. “We are getting pretty good at going and making a hit on boxing out, but there are some times you just have to go and get the ball.”
Ravenna was led by Jake Jarzynka, who poured in 15 points — nine from downtown, and six from the free-throw line.
The Centurion offense struggled most of the game, scoring seven, three and 12 in the first three quarters, but they found a bit of a groove in the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Bluejays 19-10.
“We battled, and that’s what we preached. The idea of ‘no matter (what)’ this whole team’s identity is going to be on the fourth quarter — down 14 and they kept fighting, and shots started to fall,” Martin said. “Our guys fought the whole way, so I can’t be too upset about that.”
The Centurions did get into some trouble in the fourth quarter as both Tate Trumler and Eli Wooden fouled out of the game late.
Centura was led by Trent Rasmussen inside. Martin said Rasmussen really plays the post position well for his team.
“He’s a big body and when he’s ready to go he gets after that ball. He’s a force,” he said. “When he’s going after balls, it’s a benefit to us because you know he’s going to bring in anything around him.”
Brother Troy Rasmussen also poured in 12 off the bench, including three from the arc.
Ravenna senior MarKel Miigerl added another 13 points on the night.
Scoring
RAVENNA—Jarzynka 12, Miigerl 13, Anderson 9, Surratt 8, Schirmer 5, Mieth 5, Lockhorn 2.
CENTURA—Trent Rassmussen 17, Troy Rasmussen 12, Trumler 6, Wooden 4, Gorecki 2.
GIRLS
Ravenna 35, Centura 32
The Ravenna girls also stole a win Friday night, beating Centura 35-32.
After going into halftime down by six, Bluejays coach Noah Maulsby said he told his girls to play harder and make better decisions.
“I was really disappointed with our effort in the first half. Going after loose balls on defense,” he said. “We started talking to them about effort and getting after it and not getting out rounded.”
The talk must have worked, as Ravenna outscored Centura 13-8 in the third quarter.
“I am really proud how they came out the second half, diving on the floor for loose balls and getting after it,” Maulsby said.
Centura struggled the second half, scoring a total of just 12 points. Coach Laethion Brown said his team didn’t give their all.
“We struggled with the ball in our hands. It didn’t really look like anybody on the floor wanted it.”
The Centurions did, however, manage to make the long ball, sinking five from the arc.
“That’s what they do, they shoot 3s a lot,” Brown said.
Morgan Semm made three 3-pointers to lead her team with 20 points.
Down by three with eight seconds left, Brown called a timeout. There was time for just one more basket, but coach said the plan didn’t work.
“The idea was to get the ball to (Morgan) Semm. The play wasn’t executed exactly the way we wanted it too, but we got a shot off.”
No Bluejay had double figures in scoring. Allyson Larsen led Ravenna with nine.
Scoring
RAVENNA—Larsen 9, Hurt 7, Sklenar 6, M.Fiddelke 5, A. Fiddelke 5 McKeon 3
CENTURA—Semm 20, Fanta 5, Christensen 3, Kelig 2, Holcomb 2.
