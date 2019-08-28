The gradation of three-year starting — and record-setting — quarterback Carter Terry left some big shoes to fill for Northwest this season.
Enter Rans Sanders.
The 6-foot, 175-pound senior won the preseason battle for the starting position, and coach Kevin Stein loves the mentality that Sanders brings to the Vikings.
“He’s the kind of kid that if you were going to go back to the old school warfare in the (19)30s, ‘40s and ‘50s where you had to go sit in a foxhole with somebody and have them cover your back or lead the charge, he’s the kid you want in that foxhole with you,” Stein said. “He’ll be the first one to get out and get going.
“He’s not afraid to get after people, but he’s also a kid that stays after practice with a kid that is struggling and works with him either on their conditioning or with some extra throwing, whatever they need to do. His overall leadership, his physical toughness, his mental toughness — he’ll really get after it. He’s a guy that we know we can go to war with and have a chance to win.”
Sanders had plenty to overcome to earn the starting role. He missed all of last season with a broken back.
“That was really tough,” Sanders said. “Being by my best friends on the field (Ty Heaton and Grady Griess), I just tried to do my best to push them and make them the best team they could possibly be.”
Stein said that in some ways, Sanders having to miss last season actually helped him.
“It was hard,” he said. “You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. His first love is baseball, but he really, really, really likes football. That kind of hurt him.
“Then you realize by him being hurt it hurt his baseball season. He started taking care of his body. Having to sit around a lot really made him passionate to get out to the football field and baseball diamond.”
Sanders’ offseason work with the team was also limited, but not because of injury. He plays baseball for the co-op with Grand Island Senior High in the spring and for the Home Federal American Legion team in the summer.
“We weren’t able to see Rans this summer because of baseball,” Stein said. “He was still a great leader in the weight room. We weren’t able to throw a lot of balls and do a lot of stuff with him. So it was still an open competition coming into this fall.”
Sanders likes how the offense has been looking in practices heading into Friday’s season-opener at Gering.
“I feel pretty good about,” he said. “We have a few receivers that can catch and a lot of good running backs too. I really like how we’re running the ball this year.
“We’re going to have to mix things up. Whatever team we’re playing, we have to find their weaknesses and capitalize against them.”
With only Grady Griess and Brody Stutzman returning on the line, there was still work to be done to make sure the offense is clicking.
“I would say we look inconsistent right now,” Stein said. “There are times that we look extremely good and sharp and really get after it. But we’re trying to find where we’re going to put guys.
“We feel good about our top one or two units, but we haven’t solidified yet that this kid is going to play guard or a tackle, is he going to play an inside receiver or an outside receiver? Once we get that solidified, the consistency will come.”
But one thing has been solidified. It will be Sanders who will take the snaps and run the offense.