No opponents meeting up this week will be more prepared than Fullerton and Cross County.
Both teams are coming off bye weeks heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup in Fullerton.
With the way both teams played prior to their byes, they might have rather suited up last week.
Fullerton is ranked No. 7 in Class D-1 after earning road wins against Arcadia/Loup City and Osceola/High Plains, both rated teams at the time.
“It’s great any time you do that, especially on the road against two rated teams,” Fullerton coach Ryan Haughton said. “When we set our goals, we looked at the first part of the season and knew we had two tough ones on the road.
“It’s great that we got those wins under our belt. Not we’re focused on the rest of our non-district schedule, and that starts against a great team in Cross County. Personally, they look like the best team we’ve seen on film.”
With a hot start like that, it would be easy to assume that the bye might have hit at a bad time for the Warriors. But Haughton said that since that’s out of the team’s control, it instead focused on getting healthy and ready for the upcoming challenges.
“We didn’t take any time off, but we did cut down on the physicality,” he said.
Cross County (1-1) also might have preferred to have kept going last week following a 78-28 win over Palmer.
“When you’ve got momentum, you really want to play,” Cougars coach Hayden DeLano sad. “But Fullerton is a great team, and it’s big for us to have extra time to prepare for them.”
The two teams have gone different routes to record their recent success. Fullerton is averaging 237 yards passing and 118 yards rushing per game.
Quarterback Hunter Haughton is 27-for-40 for 475 yards with seven touchdowns.
Ryan Haughton said several factors have made the usually ground-based Warriors take to the air more often.
“We’d like to have run it a little better,” he said. “But we played two teams that are good at stopping the run.
“We’ve had some explosive plays in the passing game. That’s something we worked on a lot more this summer. Our quarterback has done an excellent job and is a year older and has a year of starting experience. We have four or five receivers.”
Isaac Gleason tops the receivers with 10 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Running back John Wetovick is also a receiving threat with six grabs for 130 yards and two scores.
“(Their passing) took us off guard,” DeLano said. “They’re throwing the ball better. Coach Haughton usually runs downhill. But their quarterback, Coach Haughton’s son, is throwing it well.”
Cross County has relied on its ground game to the tune of 378 yards per game while only passing for 37.
Isaac Noyd rushed for 359 yards and eight touchdowns on only 20 carries against Palmer.
“It’s year two of our system, and our line is doing a nice job even though we start three sophomores, a junior and a senior,” DeLano said. “Our O-line was assignment sound up front, and Isaac Noyd had a great game.”
Haughton said slowing down that rushing attack will be a challenge.
“They have a big, physical line,” Haughton said. “Their quote-unquote ends wear No. 52. They have bona fide linemen at those spots. Their running back isn’t overly big (5-foot-9, 145 pounds) but he’s fast and tough to stop.”
Fullerton is looking to keep Cross County’s defense off-balance and limit the Cougars’ scoring chances.
Cross County will hope to avoid giving up big plays.
“We have to be good tacklers,” DeLano said. “One missed tackle can lead to a lot of yards against Fullerton.”
After losing to No. 9 Wisner-Pilger 32-24 in the opener, Cross County has an opportunity to produce a huge win to keep its momentum going.
Fullerton is finally at home for the first time this year and wants to build on its success.
FULLERTON 34, CROSS COUNTY 28
